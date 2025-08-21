The 5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Get Way Better By August 31, 2025

By August 31, 2025, relationships get way better for five zodiac signs after Venus, the planet of love and beauty, changes signs, totally transforming the vibe. Venus shifts into Leo on Monday, August 25, changing the energy dramatically in your romantic life as you become bolder and more fun-loving. While you will still be focusing on romantic commitment, this transit also reminds you not to take yourself or matters of the heart too seriously. Enjoy your lover and relationship in the days ahead. Release the idea that you are only working toward a milestone, and instead just be in it.

This attitude will become essential as Venus in Leo trines retrograde Saturn in Aries on Tuesday, August 26, before it forms a trine with retrograde Neptune in Aries on Wednesday, August 27. Saturn and Neptune have been creating challenges when it comes to making progress toward what you dream of. Yet, in this balance, you may suddenly see that it’s not effort that does the trick but simply being present in the love and joy you share.

The energy of Venus and retrograde Saturn and Neptune may help lead to a breakthrough as Uranus in Gemini aligns with retrograde Neptune in Aries on Thursday, August 28. Uranus brings a breath of fresh air and new beginnings, while retrograde Neptune may help you see that you weren’t that far away from the love of your dreams. With retrograde Saturn and Neptune present in the days ahead, you will need to reflect on how your relationship is inspiring you to become better.

The energy of Leo should help you to feel lighter than you have recently. This energy will allow you to make the most of the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius on Sunday, August 31. A First Quarter Moon is about preparation and new intentions, while in Sagittarius, it brings in a sense of adventure and exploration. This cosmic climate helps you see that as long as you let love be your guide and reason why, everything always works out, often better than you ever imagined.

1. Aquarius

Let love become the reason why, dear Aquarius. Venus will move into Leo on Monday, August 25, bringing about a positive time in your romantic life. This represents a divine time to reconnect with your partner or experience luck in the dating world. Yet, the power of Venus doesn’t just end there. It also extends to how you’re living your life. While you will feel its benefits romantically, this transit also helps to improve your mood and sense of optimism, leading you to focus on what and who you love.

Use this energy and the confidence it brings to plan something fun and creative with your current partner or take the initiative in asking for a first date. As an Aquarius, you tend to go with the flow or get overwhelmed by all your ideas, yet with Venus in Leo, you will be asked to embrace your confidence and take up space.

Be sure that you allow yourself to be seen and don't try to shrink into any corners during this time. You deserve to be loved for your beautiful and authentic self, and this is the perfect time to make that happen.

2. Libra

Never say never, sweet Libra. On Tuesday, August 26, Venus in Leo will trine retrograde Saturn in Aries, bringing about an unexpected development in your romantic life. It’s no surprise that you’ve been moving through a period of reflection as you’ve encountered the karmic lessons of your past; however, this energy will change things.

Rather than continuing to try to make a relationship work as-is or thinking that patience is all you need, you will be apt to change course and embrace the new. This may feel unexpected for you, but when you know it’s right, there is no reason to hesitate.

The energy this week represents a new love forming, whether that's with someone new or a new dynamic in your existing relationship. It’s not a random occurrence, but one rooted in the lessons that you’ve already learned. The hard times have passed and now you're more effortlessly receiving what before felt like too much to ask for.

3. Aries

Believe in yourself and love, dear Aries. Venus in Leo will trine retrograde Neptune in Aries on Wednesday, August 27. Venus in Leo highlights your relationships and pleasure, while Neptune in Aries helps you believe in yourself and your dreams.

With Neptune currently retrograde, you have an opportunity to become reacquainted with the version of yourself you were before the heartbreak, pain, and disappointment you’ve experienced. This lets you start believing in love again, no matter what you’ve been through or your current romantic status. Believing in love allows you to finally attract what you’ve always wanted and deserved.

Venus in Leo is passionate and bold, while retrograde Neptune asks that you be honest with yourself about your dreams. As Venus and Neptune align together on Wednesday, August 27, it’s important to understand how your beliefs shape your life. Reflect on themes of healing, especially involving the kind of love you’ve always wanted, and what you thought you would have to sacrifice to achieve it. This will help you let go of wounds and conditioning so that you can believe that your dreams will come true.

4. Sagittarius

Lightning does strike twice, sweet Sagittarius. You’ve moved through a great deal of healing over the last year; however, you’ve still been plagued by thoughts of the one who got away. Regardless of whether you’re still in contact or not, something has been building that will finally arrive this week. Previously, this connection broke down because of an aspect involving commitment. The tide has changed, though, and you finally realize what matters most, which means you’re also ready for this love.

Everything begins to change as Uranus in Gemini aligns with retrograde Neptune in Aries on Thursday, August 28. Uranus recently moved into the Gemini signifying that you were entering a new era in your romantic life. There are new possibilities, as well as new ways of seeing past situations. Gemini helps you make a choice that feels good in the moment, as well as, the long term.

As Uranus in Gemini aligns with retrograde Neptune, you will have a chance to get back the one who got away. With Neptune present, it seems that you’re finally ready or have learned that there weren’t as many appealing fish in the sea as you had hoped. This gives you a second chance at love, and reminds you that it’s not truly over, especially if you’re still hoping for a new beginning.

5. Gemini

Let this be the start of something beautiful, Gemini. The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius will rise on Sunday, August 31, bringing about an opportunity for a new beginning in your romantic life. Whether you’ve felt disconnected from your partner or are enjoying the single life, you are set to experience a deeper love.

A First Quarter Moon invites you to make progress toward your intentions that you set on the New Moon. In Sagittarius, it centers around new beginnings in romance, but also incorporates themes involving freedom, adventure, and living life to the fullest. This energy isn’t solely about finding someone to share your life with, but also being in love with every moment you share together.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius brings about a need to take action and make progress toward what you want. If you’re in a relationship, this means not just hoping matters will improve but taking action to make it happen. Plan a day trip together or take a quick getaway. Invest energy into making your relationship a fulfilling one.

If you’re single and want to attract love into your life, this means being proactive about your actions. Don’t just wait for something to happen in the days ahead. Instead, be willing to take action not just for love, but for yourself as well.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.