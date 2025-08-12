4 Zodiac Signs Receive Everything They’ve Been Asking The Universe For By The End Of August 2025

After a few astrologically challenging months, four zodiac signs can look forward to receiving everything they've been asking the universe for by the end of August 2025. According to astrologer and licensed psychotherapist Camila Regina, these four zodiac signs have the luckiest month they've experienced in a while in August.

"We're talking destiny, we are talking soulmates with the kind of glow up that completely changes your life," Regina explained in a video. "If your love life has been quiet, if your career has been blocked, if you have been asking yourself, 'Oh my god, universe, when is it going to be my turn?' Well, August is the time."

Though many of these zodiac signs have been going through some hard times of feeling tense, misunderstood, and underappreciated over the past few months, starting now, these four zodiac signs are about to see even their wildest manifestations become reality.

1. Virgo

Virgo, as we inch closer to your zodiac season, you're about to receive everything you've been asking the universe for. According to Regina, "This month is your main character moment. You have a New Moon on the 23rd in your sign, and the Sun will also be in your sign, which is going to recharge you."

You might've been struggling with feeling drained and unmotivated over the last few weeks as your ruling planet, Mercury, has been retrograde since July 17. However, Mercury is now direct once again, and you'll finally feel the inner glow radiating from the inside out as everyone around you notices you a bit more. From drastic transformations to opportunities coming at you left and right, a moment like this hasn't happened to you since 2016 to 2017, Regina said, so take advantage of it. Expect to have more confidence as you slowly begin to focus less on external validation and more on self-worth.

Now, at first, this might not be easy, as people from the past might suddenly appear, tempting you. However, as long as you put yourself first, then there's nothing you can't overcome. As Regina said, "This is the month when you are finally putting yourself first, and this is the month when love actually starts showing up for you." So, if you've been looking to try something new with your looks, now is the month to do so.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you receive everything you've been asking the universe for by the end of August 2025. According to Regina, this is the month of good fortune for you as Mercury turns direct on August 11 in your ninth house of luck, fortune, and manifestations, clearing the way for them to come to fruition.

While you're typically an optimistic zodiac sign, you probably haven't felt like your lucky self with Mercury retrograde causing delays and setbacks in your life. However, expect this to completely change in August as a rush of confidence comes rushing into your career and your luck, "Especially after mid-month," Regina said, when "all eyes are going to be on you. You are changing your image, you are changing how you want others to see you, you are changing your home environment, you might even be relocating."

Either way, this month is giving you options that will bring more peace and love into your life.

3. Cancer

Cancer, you're one of the very lucky zodiac signs receiving everything they've been asking the universe for by the end of August 2025. You've been promised a great year since Jupiter, the planet of luck, first entered your zodiac sign back in June, but your luck has been off to a slow start thanks to retrograde season. However, "Mercury is going direct on August 11," Regina said, "and it's gonna bring you all that clarity that you have been praying for."

Regina explained that you'll start experiencing a turn of fortune after the Full Moon on August 9, which brings some closure you've needed to move forward and the end of feelings of stagnation.

"Someone who ghosted you in the past is going to be giving you some major clarity," Regina said, and with that, you'll finally have what you need to put yourself first and glow up like never before.

4. Gemini

Gemini, your emerald year may be over, but that doesn't mean your blessings are. In fact, you're about to receive everything you've been asking the universe for by the end of August 2025.

"August is literally delivering to you the moment that you have been building towards," Regina explained. "You are about to get the recognition that you deserve."

Karma is now on your side, especially with your ruling planet Mercury finally stationing direct after a few weeks of being retrograde, which means the universe is once again clearing the way for you to receive the praise (and potential promotions) you've been working so hard for. August 2025 is the month for you to shine.

With that being said, if something isn't secure or what you want, remember: don't chase it. This is a once in a blue moon opportunity that you don't want to waste.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.