The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From August 25 - 31

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from August 25 to 31, 2025, is here. This week is filled with Venusian energy, helping you to build your most abundant life. Venus is the planet of love, but it also governs finances and real estate matters. Next to Jupiter, it is considered one of the luckiest planets in the cosmos. This will become apparent in the days ahead.

Venus will shift into Leo beginning Monday, August 25, through September 19, allowing you to be bold and creative in attracting what is meant for you. Leo carries a playful energy, so you should be attracting luck by pursuing what brings you joy, rather than exhausting or overworking yourself. Remember this as Venus in Leo trines retrograde Saturn in Aries on Tuesday, August 26, and then retrograde Neptune in Aries on Wednesday, August 27. With both planets retrograde, you will have an opportunity to right a past decision and be rewarded for your efforts.

Building upon this new energetic shift, Uranus in Gemini will align with retrograde Neptune in Aries on Thursday, August 28. Uranus in Gemini carries a wild card energy, while retrograde Neptune brings dream fulfillment. You may be asked to embrace both boldness and spontaneity to attract luck and manifest your intentions. Don't be too strict with previous plans, especially as the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius rises on Sunday, August 31. This is a time of growth and progress, but it will be most effective in pursuing what sets your heart aflame. Don’t hesitate to take action and live boldly so that the luck meant for you can finally find you.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Monday, August 25

Choose what brings you joy, beautiful Aries. Venus will move into Leo on Monday, August 25, highlighting themes of joy, creativity, romance, and pleasure. This is your gift for all the personal challenging work you’ve been doing with Neptune, Saturn, and Chiron all retrograde in your zodiac sign of Aries.

It’s not always easy to embrace healing or to understand that there is another way to approach life, but when you do, everything finally falls into place. Consider reflecting on what brings you joy as well as a sense of fulfillment to your soul. By focusing on these pursuits, versus simply obligations, you can infuse a new level of energy and luck into your life.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Sunday, August 31

Luck is on your side, dear Taurus. Transformation is on the horizon, and in the days ahead, you will finally be able to take that first step forward as the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius rises on Sunday, August 31. The First Quarter Moon represents a time of progress and action. In Sagittarius, it involves embracing changes and knowing that you can initiate them as well.

In this case, a great deal of questions have arisen within your personal and home life. Although you’ve held off on truly making a decision, that will change this week. Sagittarius reminds you to seek the truth and to be open to exploring what feels right. Though this may feel unsettling, you also know that you’re ready to take a chance on yourself.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Thursday, August 28

Live unapologetically, dear Gemini. You already tend to live to the beat of your own drum, not caring much for what others say or try to impose upon you. Yet a new level of self-awareness and freedom is taking place as Uranus begins its journey in your zodiac sign. This will bring profound changes and growth to your life over the next seven years, but for now, it’s enough to simply remain open to where you are directed.

Pay close attention to your inner feelings and what arises within your social circle on Thursday, August 28, as Uranus in Gemini aligns with retrograde Neptune in Aries. While Uranus brings personal changes, retrograde Neptune helps you learn the difference between illusion and reality. This will bring new energy into your friend circle or romantic life, but you must allow yourself to live unapologetically to attract the greatest benefits.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Tuesday, August 26

It eventually all comes back to you, sweet Cancer. Your career has involved a tedious journey of late. While you want to find success and your own divine purpose, you’ve struggled with financial concerns or limitations. Yet, as Venus in Leo trines retrograde Saturn in Aries on Tuesday, August 26, you finally understand that patience is key in building your dreams.

Venus in Leo represents an influx of wealth, while retrograde Saturn in Aries represents this financial gift coming from the past actions and choices you’ve made in your career. You don’t necessarily need to do anything to enjoy this energy, but be sure that you’re open to receiving it, knowing that this will make all the difference.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Sunday, August 31

Go after what you want, dearest Leo. The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius will rise on Sunday, August 31. A First Quarter Moon comes with the requirement that you are ready to take action and do what you want. In Sagittarius, this means that you are ready to embrace your inner truth of what genuinely makes up the life you want to live.

This may involve travel or matters of philosophy. Whatever it is, it is deeply connected to your purpose. You may be preparing for a trip or study abroad program in which you have a specific purpose. However, this journey is also set to reconnect you with your higher self.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Monday, August 25

Let yourself receive, Virgo. Beginning on Monday, August 25, Venus will shift into Leo through September 19, bringing in wealth, fame, and heightened intuition. This energy also encourages beneficial improvements and changes in your romantic life through a divine meeting (or even a wedding!). Venus in Leo is about you receiving and allowing yourself to be seen in new ways.

While you tend to take a grounded approach to life, don’t sell yourself short on what is meant for you. Believe that you can receive the luck and breakthrough simply by being yourself instead of feeling pressure to change who you are. Take action on your business plans or that new dream. Fall in love and say yes when you’re finally offered everything you’ve ever wanted.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Thursday, August 28

You get to decide what you want your life to look like, Libra. Uranus in Gemini will align with retrograde Neptune in Aries on Thursday, August 28, bringing in a chance for you to choose your fate. Uranus is undergoing a seven-year transit through Gemini that will be responsible for themes of expansion and abundance. It will have your life looking quite different than what it does at this moment.

However, you don’t need to rush the process. The results are always dictated by the choices that you make. As Uranus aligns with retrograde Neptune, you are guided to make a choice about what you want your life to look like. This could involve the beginning or ending of a relationship. Just must make sure that you’re choosing yourself as well.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Monday, August 25

Reap the rewards you deserve, sweet Scorpio. Venus will shift into Leo on Monday, August 25, beginning a lucrative and rewarding time in your career. This phase will last until September 19, when Venus shifts into Virgo.

Venus represents not just romance but also finances. In Leo, it governs the financial rewards and success you achieve in your job. Unlike other transits, like Mercury’s recent retrograde in Leo, Venus doesn’t bring the need to overcome challenges, but to receive and enjoy.

Venus in Leo may bring about a new development in your professional life, as well as the possibility of earning a greater salary. Yet, this is also the perfect energy to begin a new academic year, especially if you’re an incoming freshman. Rest easy knowing you are right where you are meant to be, which means the rewards are guaranteed.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Sunday, August 31

Seek out what excites your soul, Sagittarius. The First Quarter Moon will rise in your zodiac sign on Sunday, August 31, bringing in the freedom to explore new horizons.

You are naturally someone who craves freedom, new experiences, and excitement from life. Although this is a core need of yours, it has been in short supply recently as you’ve had to learn qualities like responsibility and dedication. However, the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius is about blending the best of both worlds.

Free yourself from what has been holding you back and start making strides to seek what excites your soul. After all, that is where abundance will be found.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Wednesday, August 27

Be ready to embrace better times, Capricorn. On Wednesday, August 27, Venus in Leo will trine retrograde Neptune in Aries, bringing about greater ease and abundance to your domestic life.

Aries energy rules matters related to home, including where you live, romantic relationships, and family. This has been an area that felt limited or challenging recently, yet if you are able to embrace change, then that will all turn around as Venus aligns with retrograde Neptune.

Venus in Leo encourages your transformation, meaning you will feel comfortable embracing the necessary changes to improve your circumstances. This may also involve a move or returning to a home that you once loved. Just be sure to follow your heart and trust that better times are in store for you.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Thursday, August 28

Play with the possibilities, sweet Aquarius. On Thursday, August 28, Uranus in Gemini will align with retrograde Neptune in Aries, bringing about new opportunities that can change the way you live your life. Uranus in Gemini will help you to attract greater joy, love, and creativity into your life for the next seven years. This will help you to understand your purpose, enjoy your life, and attract your forever love.

Yet as Uranus in Gemini aligns with retrograde Neptune, you will be given a chance to entertain multiple possibilities and points of view. Aries energy signifies that you may be standing up for yourself and what you want your life to be. Entertain new possibilities and don’t make life more serious than it has to be. This will allow you to truly cultivate the joy and romance you desire.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Sunday, August 31

Allow yourself to move toward success, Pisces. The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius will peak on Sunday, August 31. A First Quarter Moon represents taking action and making a choice, while in Sagittarius, it involves matters related to your career.

It’s important to remember the qualities of Sagittarius when making decisions in the days ahead. Sagittarius seeks truth, is highly philosophical, and also has a zest to explore the world. Be sure that whatever choice you make is one that will help you expand your life. You may also want to focus on how you feel about a particular job, rather than the monetary success associated with it, as that will bring greater luck and fulfillment.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.