Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here For August 25 - 31 — Things Are Finally Falling Into Place

Weekly horoscopes are here for August 25 - 31, 2025, revealing this week's focus for each zodiac sign. The week begins with a thrilling new energy as Venus enters Leo on August 25, making this Virgo season so much more interesting, especially after the New Moon in Virgo.

Consider this week your clean slate as you can see things finally start falling into place. It's the start of a powerful new era when it's best to not only expect but get comfortable with dealing with the unexpected.

Advertisement

Design: YourTango

Communication will continue to be the theme of the week, especially with the Libra Moon early in the week helping us to preserve and strengthen our relationships. The Scorpio Moon enters on the 27th and will square off with Pluto, which may create some emotional turbulence but ultimately provides us with the keys to unlock our potential. Finally, on August 30, the Sagittarius Moon will connect with Venus, a lively and romantic energy that will help us believe in the magic of love.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from August 25 - 30, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aries, this is a week of new chapters and new beginnings as you’re getting closer to Saturn leaving your sign next week.

The Libra Moon energizes your relationship house on Monday, when you're tasked with uncovering and working through past issues. This is the same time Venus will enter Leo, making a positive aspect to your sign and enabling you to release the hold the past has on you.

It is your moment to embrace and redefine love, and as Saturn prepares to move to a different sector of your chart, you are going to feel a lot more optimistic. The Scorpio and Sagittarius energy towards the end of the week adds elements of optimism, healing, and hope as you embark on this new journey.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Taurus, the Venusian energy early in the week with the Libra Moon helping you connect with your ancestors and roots. This is a time for you to get a lot closer to family. Over the course of the next several weeks, you may be more intrigued by your history and feel compelled to investigate.

On Wednesday, the Moon in Scorpio will bring to light what needs to be changed within your relationship dynamics, while the Sagittarius Moon on Saturday motivates you to work with your inner child and incorporate healing.

You're highly affected by this week's expressive Leo energy. Connect with your creative side while your ruling planet is in this sign over the next several weeks and don’t dim your light for anyone.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Gemini, take pride in your work and be open to unexpected surprises this week. You're collaborating with more efficiency and learning how to work well with others — this also means being better at communicating. Venus enters Leo early in the week, serving as a source of inspiration and letting others experience your magnetism.

If you are in a relationship, Wednesday's Scorpio Moon can bring passionate energy and understanding. Those who are single could experience this energy through creative opportunities and building on existing ideas.

The Moon in Sagittarius adds calm to your life over the weekend. Be there for others and show them appreciation.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Cancer, you are loving the positive energy with Jupiter still in your sign, helping you believe in new possibilities. With the Moon in Libra at the highest point of your chart on Monday, it will bring themes of leadership, power, and control.

However, in order to flourish in the career sector, you need to build a solid foundation at home. Nostalgia comes through with Venus entering Leo on Monday, enhancing your love story and adding more depth to your discussions with the planet of love in the same sign as Mercury. When the Moon is in Scorpio on Wednesday, channel your energy into home improvement projects or fixing things around the house to feel more in tune.

Over the weekend, reacquaint yourself with a project from the past, especially with Venus pushing you to expand and explore them.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Leo, this week you're closing a cycle. Once you close this loop, you will be able to experience more positive energy, which is much needed after the Mercury retrograde transit in your sign.

New opportunities and goals are within your reach now that Venus in your sign is boosting your confidence and inspiring you to take the lead. Romantic energy is possible this week, and with Venus opposing Pluto, you will see how this continues to transform your relationships.

Having the Moon in Scorpio midweek can make socializing more thrilling for you, and you will have the chance to meet new people who share a similar philosophy.

The Sagittarius Moon's fire energy will bring more excitement to your weekend, continuing your popularity streak and empowering you.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Virgo, early in the week, the Moon in Libra will bring solutions to any ongoing problems that may have started while Mars was in your sign from mid-June to early August. Because you are in problem-solving mode, this can help you be more efficient. Working smarter will be part of your motto during your zodiac season.

Venus enters Leo this week, which will make way for new projects and ideas that will flow easily. Connect with something you desire, which you'll be able to attract with much more ease. You are discovering the steps you need to take to begin your blueprint.

The Sagittarius Moon connects you with your emotions over the weekend. It's a vulnerable energy that brings moments of understanding, clarity, and inner work.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Libra, romance is in the air as a few elements of change begin this week that impact you as a Venus-ruled sign.

The Moon will be in your sign early in the week, helping you to dive deeper into your relationship with yourself. Don’t second-guess yourself — believe in your talents. Venus enters Leo this week, and you'll feel the Lion’s roar in your bones as you begin to see yourself in a new light, allowing you to unlock your power.

The Moon in Scorpio energizes you midweek. Analyze your relationship with material values, remembering that your true worth comes from within. You're learning to let go and value what truly matters.

The Sagittarius energy over the weekend encourages you to leap and fight for your dreams, showing you how to take charge, lead, and feel more comfortable with your decision-making.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, the Libra Moon at the start of the week brings to light the new goals you want to achieve.

You feel urged to analyze the power dynamics within your relationships. As Venus enters Leo on Monday, you begin to stand out in your friend group, school, or workplace. Because the energy is happening at the summit of your chart, expect to have all eyes on you for the next several weeks.

When the Moon is in your sign on Wednesday, it can feel liberating and reassuring. Be mindful of your energy levels and take care of your needs, though working towards your goals is much easier during this time since you have the focus and concentration.

The Sagittarius Moon closes the week with romantic energy, surrounding you with engaging conversations.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, Monday's Moon in Libra makes it easier to root for yourself. This is also a pleasant few days to catch up with friends. If you were taking time to focus on yourself in the last month, the week will be a good period to get back to networking.

The Scorpio Moon on Wednesday is an excellent time to catch up with work or do some intense research you've been putting off. However, if you need support or guidance, you will be surprised at the number of people who are there for you — you don’t have to do everything on your own.

Venus enters Leo this week, bringing more focus to your work. Consider the parts of your academic career or work process you want to incorporate or change. Venus provides you with discernment and courage.

The Moon in your sign on Saturday will connect with Venus, making the weekend feel romantic and optimistic. Do what you love and focus on it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, this week, you feel more future-oriented. This is your week to really shine. You’ve been working hard over the last year, and now you finally start receiving the praise you deserve. However, with Mars in Libra, you still need to be diplomatic and careful with your words.

When Venus enters Leo on Monday, there will be more opportunities to deepen your existing romantic relationship as the planet of love adds passion to the mix.

When the Moon is in Scorpio on Wednesday, your social life will feel exhilarating as friends reach out to you over the next several days. Just be sure to leave yourself some time to rest and recharge over the weekend before the start of the next week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, this is a pleasant week that brings to light the things you really want when it comes to your goals. With Saturn a week away from re-entering Pisces, you are learning more about how to set up more practical solutions to build your financial sector over the next six months.

Venus will enter Leo this week, adding bright and warm energy to your connections. But first, the opposition to Pluto in your sign could have you second-guessing love. Be patient with others, think before you speak, and don’t be impulsive. This will be a time to show deeper understanding and compassion to your loved ones. On Wednesday, the Moon in Scorpio shows you that you have the power to find resolutions and work through conflict.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Pisces, Virgo season is already proving to be your foundation before Saturn’s ingress in your sign next week. Catching up on your to-do list will work in your favor this week.

When the Libra Moon takes the stage on Monday, you feel the lively energy that encourages you to tap into your inner warrior and take charge of your story. If Saturn in Pisces felt overwhelming the first time around, you are reminded that you have the skills and tools to be victorious.

The Scorpio Moon brings up some scrutiny regarding your work midweek, but also offers plenty of insight that you've longed for.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius over the weekend, the transformations will continue, restructuring your path and helping you find alignment before some significant astrological energy next week.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.