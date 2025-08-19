Astrologer Says Being Born As This One Zodiac Sign Is Like Winning The ‘Cosmic Lottery’

Every single sign has its fair share of strengths and weaknesses, but according to an astrologer, being born under one specific zodiac sign is like winning the "cosmic lottery." While some signs are known for their composed nature and others aren't afraid to stand on business, most people don't have what it takes to keep up with this one zodiac sign, astrologer Mike Mayes said in a video.

Sure, there might be signs that can learn to handle this one sign, but their energetic nature and philosophical way of thinking are simply unmatched. They have an innate intelligence and uncanny inability to clock people, so this zodiac sign isn't for the weak. And while it might sound like an exaggeration, if there's one sign people don't want to try to compete with, it's this one.

Being born as a Sagittarius is like winning the 'cosmic lottery.'

Sagittarius is optimistic and energetic, so on the outside, they might not seem very intimidating. They're highly intelligent and their outgoing persona truly leaves an everlasting impact. But according to Mayes, Sagittarius's ability to "conceptualize" puts them a step ahead of other zodiac signs.

"People can't keep up with that," Mayes said. "So, just have some Mercy and sometimes slow down so people can catch up."

From their seemingly never-ending energy to their crazy way of living, there's nothing this spontaneous zodiac sign can't and won't do, which is why they might struggle to settle down. Thankfully, this zodiac sign is never truly alone as their ability to set healthy boundaries and maintain an expansive circle often leads to only the best of the best friends, partners, and reliable family members. However, relationships aren't the only things that make this sign one that people can't keep up with.

Sagittarius is naturally the luckiest zodiac sign.

"Out of all the signs, Sagittarius is the one associated with luck, good fortune, abundance, wisdom, knowledge, adventure, pretty radical sides of life," astrologer Sai Avani explained in a video.

This is great, as Sagittarius can easily and quickly turn a bad situation into something positive, as they tend to have a very positive outlook on life. While some may see this is being naïve, this is actually a great thing for Sagittarians, as most things tend to work out in their favor anyway.

"Sagittarius has this ability to intuit knowledge," Avani added. "They don't need to necessarily read a book or study. They can just have an experience and through the experience itself, know what they need to do."

However, all of this isn't necessarily surprising. While their coworkers and classmates might be wondering why they can't compete, all they need to do is understand Sagittarius's ruling planet. Avani pointed out that Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck, growth, and expansion.

With that being said, don't be too disappointed. Even if someone's Sun sign isn't Sagittarius, it doesn't mean they can't be lucky, because everyone has Sagittarius and Jupiter somewhere in their chart — and that area of life is where you'll be the luckiest and hardest to keep up with.

