Luck Favors 4 Zodiac Signs Throughout All Of Virgo Season From August 22 - September 21

Luck favors four zodiac signs this Virgo season from August 22 - September 21, 2025, when we will feel the need to be more responsible and focus on our responsibilities. The New Moon in Virgo on August 23 helps us connect with our planners and start a new task list that we can manage over the next six months.

Though Virgo season is a bit more serious than Leo season, the exciting energy from Leo season returns on August 25 as Venus enters this sign. However, we get back to work on September 1 as Saturn enters Pisces once more, reminding us there is more work to do before it officially leaves this sign in 2026. Mercury enters Virgo on September 2, enhancing how we think and helping us all manage tedious tasks that require lots of brain power.

The Full Moon lunar eclipse in Pisces on September 7 will officially start the eclipse season, a time for renewal and healing. On September 18, Mercury enters Libra, making themes of love and romance more important for us. And on September 19, Venus enters Virgo, bringing seriousness and practicality to our views on love. Throughout all of this, luck favors the four zodiac signs that benefit most from the magic of Virgo season.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, luck favors you this Virgo season, even with Saturn re-entering Pisces and making an opposition to your sign. You are preparing for your next phase, and your zodiac season will help you to get ready to evolve into your best self. You’ve learned more about your relationship dynamics and Saturn in Aries has pushed you to face whatever was been blocking you in the past. With Jupiter making a positive aspect to your sign, you’re learning about healing, reconciling, and moving on.

Over the next several weeks, you’re given the tools to find your calling. And with Venus entering Leo on the 25th, you may be more prepared to take on leadership roles. Virgo season shows you how to finally feel more comfortable being you. If you feel like you haven’t been progressing or everything is stagnant, don't worry. Instead, continue to build and put in the effort in your work. You will eventually start seeing your progress after Saturn re-enters Pisces.

Virgo season is also showing you that patience is a virtue, and the eclipse on September 7 in your partnership house will put this to the test. Learn to take your time and do not let your inner critic get the best of you.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, luck favors you this Virgo season, which feels like a meaningful reset and a valuable moment for you to look deep within. This season offers you opportunities to appreciate what you have accomplished and to open your heart to love. After all, with Uranus, the planet of innovation, in a new sign, this is an excellent opportunity to meet new people. Single folks will find it much easier to connect with potential romantic partners as well.

On August 23, the New Moon in Virgo helps you believe in love again — it can feel like a fresh start for those who have felt disillusioned. Venus, your ruler, enters Leo on the 25th, helping you explore your creative energy and find grounding at home.

Saturn re-enters Pisces on September 1, adding more serious conversations within your friendships and social circles. The Full Moon eclipse that follows on September 7 in the sign of Pisces will help you move forward as it incorporates an element of healing of past friendships. You are comprehending how to appreciate the people who helped shape and empower you in the past in order to continue on your new journey.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, as we all prepare for the eclipse happening during this season, you’ll be benefiting from the transformative energy. Luck favors you this Virgo season, providing abundance in your financial sector, especially once Venus enters Leo on the 25th. The lucky planet's opposition to Pluto will help you to be more methodical with saving and crafting a sustainable plan that will enable you to thrive in the long run.

The practical energy will also boost your motivation to work well with others. Jupiter is in your partnership house, helping you to be more understanding and compassionate and also helps evolve your communication.

The New Moon in Virgo on August 23 pushes you to take on new hats and become the jack of all trades. Saturn in Pisces has taught you how to work through any conflicts and issues, and you're establishing your place as someone that people can rely on. Meanwhile, the Full Moon in Pisces on September 7 helps you to be more appreciative of your creative energy. This is a time of exploration, uncovering your path and solidifying your place in the sun.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, prepare to take center stage because Virgo season is going to have you shine. You will feel very supported when Saturn enters Pisces once again on September 1. This is an excellent opportunity for you to evolve your work habits to nourish your current projects and have faith in your process. Virgo season encourages you to trust yourself, which means that you will take extra care of what you are creating and building as you start seeing the fruits of your labor. August 25 marks the start of the Venus in Leo transit, which will illuminate the highest sector of your chart, adding more oomph to this positive main character energy you're feeling.

Virgo season represents the inception of eclipse season, which can be challenging for some. However, as a water sign, the September 7 Full Moon in Pisces will bring a sense of confidence even as you close chapters pertaining to an old love story. These cycles will close patterns from previous relationships, permitting you to release any memories that are holding you back, which is going to be beneficial for you. Jupiter in Cancer is already helping you heal from the past, and Virgo season is a catalyst, helping you embrace the new as you continue to move forward.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.