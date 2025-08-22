Luck Arrives For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs This Week, Starting August 25

Luck arrives for three Chinese zodiac signs the week of August 25 - 31, 2025. If ever there was a week that luck and good fortune got earned, it would be this one. Monday and Tuesday are extremely tense due to their consecutive challenging energy. Monday is a Fire Dragon Destruction Day, so it's best to remove things from your life that don't belong there. Declutter and clear away negative energy, such as unwanted photos on your phone, social media posts, and items that no longer spark joy. Tuesday is also a fire energy day, so it's best not to start anything new.

Advertisement

However, once you get past the two hardest days of the week, good things happen. The sky looks bluer after dark clouds have passed. The air feels lighter after a cleansing rain. Three Chinese zodiac signs experience luck when it arrives with open arms, the week of August 25. And the three luckiest days are August 27, August 28, and August 29.

1. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dragon, it's a good thing that you are a patient animal sign, because the week of August 25 will test your patience. You will want to avoid procrastination as early in the week as possible. You might be tempted to put certain unsavory tasks off until later, but if they help to clear the path for opportunities, don't. Be willing to go through fire, as it will help you clear away any negative karma from this year. You will want to face fears and be open to change. Openness facilitates luck.

On Monday, seek guidance from wise and knowledgeable individuals. Donating things you no longer need can help produce positive energy in your life. Clear away paths that you walk through to get into your home. Try to make the air travel flow smoothly from one place to another.

Changes will help you to prepare for your luckiest day this week, Wednesday, August 27, a Wu Chen Success day. Wear green on this day to help attract good luck into your life. Be generous with your gratitude. If people helped you to earn the success you gain today, give thanks and tell them how much you appreciate their time and energy. Offer to help others and pay it forward when you can.

Advertisement

2. Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, this week, be open to receiving what you have earned this month from all your hard work and efforts. This is your second Receive day of the month, so whatever you have pending from August 16, you'll get the final output on Thursday, August 28. This is the week to save if you receive an influx of money or to consider how you will invest the abundance you receive.

Remember, luck doesn't come as often as a person would like. So when you receive a blessing, show gratitude. Be sure to demonstrate your thanks via a ritual, either by doing good for someone in need or by showing kindness to animals and nature. Write down your experiences this week to see a pattern, since August has helped you to realize things about yourself that you needed to learn. Next month, you will see how the seeds you plant in your life this week will reap you even more rewards in September.

Advertisement

3. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Monkey, during the week of August 25, you are so lucky not because of what you do but because of what you decide not to do. Your luckiest day is Wednesday, August 24, a Close Day — a time for rest, relaxation and reflection.

Advertisement

It's not easy for you to let others do things without your input or participation. However, a lot of creative energy emerges when you sit back and watch life unfold. Your mind will have room to think about the future. Your imagination will spark luck after a day of rest; you will sense when an opportunity opens up because you're less tired. You may have an idea that you want to work on. It sounds very contradictory, but less is more when it comes to luck this week.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.