Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of August 25 - 31, 2025

The week of August 25 to 31, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. Venus will shift into Leo on Monday, August 25, beginning the week on an abundant and lucky note. Venus in Leo is rich and revels in a life of luxury. This can be an increased time of magic and destiny. Let the energy of Venus in Leo inspire you to act confidently in the pursuit of your dreams, but be sure to pause and make sure that you’ve also learned from the past.

Venus in Leo will trine retrograde Saturn in Aries on Tuesday, August 26, and then retrograde Neptune in Aries on Wednesday, August 27. While Venus in Leo encourages you to act boldly and pursue your luck, retrograde Saturn and Neptune ask that you also learn from your past decisions. These transits may also offer a break from simply waiting for luck to find you. Instead, this week, you go after it yourself.

It’s important to hold space for where you can do better, while allowing the confidence of Venus in Leo to push you forward. This will be essential as the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius rises on Sunday, August 31, encouraging you to make progress on your intentions. You will be free to take action and seize new opportunities in the days ahead, but make sure you’re confident and that you don't repeat the past.

1. Sagittarius

Do what you love, Sagittarius. You have always had a powerful desire for success and adventure, but you often talk yourself out of pursuing your dreams. It was important for you to become logical and pragmatic to establish yourself; however, in this moment, you must be sure that you’re not neglecting your ambitions. As Venus shifts into Leo, use the lessons of the past involving responsibility and follow-through.

Venus in Leo is one of the luckiest times of the year for you, as you’ll also be blessed with wealth, romance, and new opportunities. This will become apparent as Venus dances with retrograde Saturn and Neptune later in the week. Whether romance is in the cards or not, this period in your life is about doing what you love. You don’t have to be all work and no play to find success. Rather, you must find a healthy balance of both.

2. Leo

Embrace a new beginning, dearest Leo. Venus will begin the week by shifting into your zodiac sign. This helps to heighten your power of attraction and optimism as everything suddenly seems to turn around overnight. Life gets easier, opportunities start to roll in, and your confidence has finally returned. Focus on the future and the new beginning that is in store for you. You’ve been disheartened by the lack of movement in your life, and thankfully, all of that is ending. Yet, you will still need to be the one to take action.

On Tuesday, August 26, Venus in Leo will trine retrograde Saturn in Aries before also aligning with retrograde Neptune in Aries on Wednesday, August 27. While Venus in Leo helps you to become positive and tap into the lucky energy of the universe, retrograde Saturn and Neptune in Aries show you how to move forward with your plans. Aries energy governs themes related to luck, abundance, and new beginnings. Their retrograde progress has been slow; however, you will be able to make headway in the days ahead, as long as you believe in yourself and embrace the new beginning once it arrives.

3. Aries

Invest in your dreams, sweet Aries. Life has felt restrictive recently with Chiron, Saturn, and Neptune all retrograde in your zodiac sign. Although this hasn't been the easiest time for you, there is a great benefit if you’re willing to lean into the energy. The universe has been calling for you to focus on yourself, instead of worrying about what is happening around you. Not only will this help you heal, but it will also allow you to start investing in yourself and what you know is meant for you.

Embrace the belief that you can live the life you dream of as the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius rises on Sunday, August 31. Sagittarius impacts your luck, and a First Quarter Moon represents progress and taking action. This isn’t a time to get down on yourself or feel hopeless about your life. Instead, you must lean into the lessons you've recently learned and take a small step toward your dreams.

This lunar cycle is the most potent of 2025 for manifestation with the twin Virgo New Moons occurring alongside the Eclipse Season. Whatever you do now will be amplified, so be sure that you invest in your dreams and not in your fears.

