How The Incredibly Powerful New Moon On August 23 Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

The incredibly powerful New Moon on August 23, 2025, affects each zodiac sign this week. The Virgo New Moon on August 23 will bring about changes that will allow us to be more practical. This is going to be an essential moment for us to reconnect with what we want to accomplish as Virgo Season gets us back on track.

This transit will help us develop concrete plans to excel in the long run. We will have the fortitude and vision to make our dreams a reality through hard work and patience. Over the next six months, we will expand our knowledge and strengthen our tools. Things will feel a lot more manageable with Jupiter still in Cancer, making us believe in the impossible.

Advertisement

Aries

Design: YourTango

During the New Moon, prioritize your mental health and self-care routines, Aries. This will be a rest phase, and right now, it's imperative to learn how to balance your schedule. With Saturn still in your sign for the next few weeks, you may feel overworked. The Moon is showing you that you need to focus on and be more gentle with yourself.

Advertisement

This will also be a good opportunity to invest time into a meaningful project, especially with Uranus bringing up new ideas and pushing you to focus on multiple things at once.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This week, the Virgo New Moon will help bring some balance to your relationships, Taurus. Now that Mercury is direct, your communication will be enhanced, and it will be much easier to reach a mutual understanding with friends or a romantic partner.

This transit will also show you a lot about how you view yourself and will teach you to become your biggest cheerleader. You are learning how to be more present at home and grounded. Spending time with your family could be part of this transit, too.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With the New Moon in Virgo, this is a good time to connect with your community and friends, Gemini. You are also going to focus on your career goals and building a solid foundation for your future.

With Saturn ready to enter Pisces in the next several weeks, this is the prelude to the energy that awaits. It's a good time for you to get things in order and plan ahead. Since the New Moon will be in a fellow Mercury sign, you will be in your element, so connect with the hobbies that bring you motivation and feel enlightening.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Cancer, part of this transit is about getting reacquainted with your social circles. If Mercury retrograde caused some chaos, the New Moon in Virgo allows you to clear up any misunderstandings, helping you to reconcile with others. You may also be much more motivated to work and build something new since you are able to collaborate with others easily.

Becoming a team player could help you become more comfortable assuming leadership roles, which is part of the Saturn in Aries lesson. With this New Moon, you will be more prepared to tackle the responsibilities on your plate as you receive support from Jupiter.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The New Moon gives you the green light to get back to those plans you put on pause during the Mercury retrograde transit. You are given another opportunity to research, plan accordingly, and be more practical about the steps you are willing to take.

Adjusting your goals may also be necessary, since you have the support from Saturn in Aries, pushing you to stay focused on your dreams.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is your season, Virgo. The Moon in your sign will show you that you should have faith in your dreams because you can build something wonderful if you’re patient with yourself. Take the opportunity to lay the foundation, especially with Saturn still in Aries.

At this time, you could also feel pulled to think about people in your past who inspired you. Take some ideas from the past and apply them now. Hone your talents and focus on your skills during this period since you have the discipline to expand and perfect them.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra, developing love and trust in yourself could be part of this week's energy, as the Moon encourages you to take it easy and not rush. If you are lacking motivation, switch things up. The New Moon could show you why it is important to incorporate meditation or journaling into your routine.

This can also be a very social transit that allows you to reconnect with friends, especially if things were complicated during the recent retrograde. Now is your time to communicate things that you may have missed or find inspiration from those around you.

The New Moon will also allow you to connect to your creative energy, making this an exhilarating time if you have a new project in mind.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Your career is the focal point of this transit, Scorpio, carrying the messages from the Mercury retrograde earlier in the month. This is a good time to examine your relationship dynamics within your career. You could also feel a lot more focused on what you want to accomplish moving forward, and you may be presented with new opportunities.

If you want to advance in your career, you have the tools needed now, since things will start to move a lot faster once Saturn enters Pisces next month. Either way, you will be driven to succeed and show others what you're capable of.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

This is not a time to second-guess yourself, Sagittarius. Instead, congratulate yourself, especially if the last several weeks have been quite challenging. The New Moon will be at the highest point of your chart, helping you to develop confidence in yourself and believe in your talents.

Advertisement

Home and family will also be essential at this time. Be more communicative with family members, and they just might help you find your inner light. Explore your creative potential at home, and decorate your workspace to bring about a sense of calm.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Focus on your routines during this New Moon, Capricorn. Consider joining a club or networking more. The Moon in Virgo will be the perfect time to focus on self-empowerment, and it all starts with staying ahead.

If Mercury retrograde brought up any issues pertaining to your relationships, then the energy this week allows you to learn from the past and move forward. Love will be a very potent theme for the next several weeks. Understand when to apologize and release any grudges because Jupiter will show you how to be more diplomatic and compassionate.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

The impact of the Full Moon in your sign will still be potent during this time, Aquarius. The professional relationships you have will be highlighted, and if there were issues with colleagues during Mercury retrograde, you have the opportunity to work things out. Any blockages with communication will reverse during this New Moon transit.

There is also a focus now on facing your emotions and not hiding away from them. Find a way to express them, and don't let them control you as you craft your new path. Communicate with friends, family, or someone you trust in order to bring healing.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Under the New Moon, you are still discovering your boundaries, Pisces. Before Saturn is in your sign, this is a moment for you to take the lead and not be as codependent. You're exploring your independence, your power, what you’re capable of doing and creating.

Advertisement

Trust yourself and learn to believe in what you can do because the energy is going to have everyone see your hidden talents and intelligence.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.