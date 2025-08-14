The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From August 18 - 24

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from August 18 to 24, 2025, is here. The Moon always helps to reveal your destiny by pointing you in the direction of your inner truth. Aligning with the energy of the Moon will be crucial in the days ahead as your intuition is heightened and divine opportunities arise. Pay close attention to your emotions as the Moon joins together with Venus in Cancer on Wednesday, August 21, helping you to manifest greater wealth and new love into your life.

This energy is all about feeling and listening to your inner self so that on Thursday, August 21, as the Moon and Mercury team up in Leo, you will be prepared to take action and say yes to the life that is meant for you. Don’t try to bypass your emotions or make decisions solely because you think you must. Instead, lean into your intuition and allow yourself to take action when the moment strikes.

It's important to honor the energy of the Moon throughout the week, especially as the New Moon in Virgo peaks on Sunday, August 24, just after Virgo Season begins on Friday, August 22. Virgo Season is a time to focus on planning, self-healing, and recognizing that perfection is only an illusion. Pull your energy back and recognize that a plan is merely an intention so that you can be led even further by the universe.

The Virgo New Moon offers a powerful time for manifesting, especially as it’s the first of two twin Virgo New Moons. While the first, on August 24, offers you a divine portal for manifesting, the second arrives on September 21 as a Solar Eclipse New Moon, bringing dramatic changes to your life. Hold space for where you are guided and continue to connect with your intuition and inner truth, as the Moon always helps to reveal your destiny.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Thursday, August 21

Make room for joy, beautiful Aries. Life isn’t just about deadlines or obligations. Instead, you need to return to your true inner self and remember what life is meant to be. On Thursday, August 21, the Moon and Mercury will unite in Leo, impacting your creativity and joy.

Whether you consider yourself a creative or not, you may want to reflect on what activities bring fulfillment to your soul. This may involve your career, but could also involve the arts, gardening, cooking, or writing. Give yourself some time to simply focus on what makes you feel good, as it will help usher in a new chapter filled with ease and belonging.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Wednesday, August 20

Your emotions always serve a purpose, Taurus. On Wednesday, August 20, the Moon and Venus will join together in Cancer, a water sign known for the depths of its emotions. For you, this represents a journey to understand yourself.

Whether it’s regarding your relationships, life purpose, or healing, you can’t make positive changes in your life until you create space to understand your emotions. The Moon and Venus in Cancer allow you to step into your truth and see your feelings as serving a purpose, which may help you clear the air and bring in the clarity that you need to move forward.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Sunday, August 24

Prepare yourself, Gemini. The first Virgo New Moon will rise on Sunday, August 24, affecting your healing, home, and family life. Yet, this is only the beginning of the story, as on September 21, the second Virgo New Moon and Solar Eclipse will occur in this same area of your life.

Virgo represents planning, while New Moons carry the promise of a new beginning. A Solar Eclipse represents dramatic soul-fueled change, which means that you also need to prepare for a dramatic shift in your life in the coming month. Try to use the Virgo New Moon this week to set your intentions for what you hope will happen; however, try to remain flexible, as you may find your plans shifting in the most unexpected and lucky of ways come September.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Wednesday, August 20

Radiate what you hope to attract, Cancer. On Wednesday, August 20, the Moon and Venus will unite in your zodiac sign, offering you a momentous time for attracting what is meant for you. With both the Moon and Venus in your sign, your power of attraction will be intensified, which will help draw in new business, financial, or romantic opportunities into your life.

You will be radiating a powerful aura during this period and will be magnetic toward others. This can help you harness not just the power of Venus as it moves through your zodiac sign but also supercharge Jupiter’s stay in Cancer through 2026. What you do now matters, but so does what and whom you attract into your life.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Thursday, August 21

Own your truth, dearest Leo. The Moon and Mercury will join forces in Leo on Thursday, August 21, inviting you to own and speak your truth. Leo energy represents your sense of self, your appearance, and the beliefs that shape the life you live. With Mercury still moving through your sign post retrograde, it’s important to use this time to seize any redirections or opportunities for clarity.

Yet, the Moon hints at the importance of your intuition and truth. Be sure that you’re not trying to people-please during this time or continue on the path you previously were. This energy is all about owning your truth and knowing that it's time to start shouting it from the rooftops, as that is what will draw in the luck you seek.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, August 24

This is only the beginning, sweet Virgo. The Virgo New Moon will rise on Sunday, August 24, helping to bring about a powerful time for manifesting and embracing a new era in your life. Yet this is only the beginning, as a second Virgo New Moon rises on September 21, which will also be a Solar Eclipse.

The South Node of the Moon is currently in Virgo, representing an opportunity to heal your generational trauma and conditioning. This is what you must do before you can understand what it means to create a life that feels good for you. Try to focus on setting an intention for healing and embracing your inner truth so that as the Solar Eclipse occurs in Virgo, you will be ready to seize the life that has always been destined for you.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Wednesday, August 20

Make your dreams a reality, dear Libra. On Wednesday, August 20, the Moon and Venus will unite in Cancer, bringing in dream fulfillment and success to your professional life. While Venus brings financial success and recognition, the Moon helps you feel connected to the work that you do.

If you already feel this way, then you will experience a moment of confirmation for your past efforts. This will revitalize your desire to continue, and you will feel confident that your path isn’t only about success but also about fulfilling your purpose. Yet, if you’ve been unsure of what path to take or have recently started college, this energy can help you to understand what you are meant to do with your life. Be sure to listen to what resonates with your soul, versus logical thoughts, during this time.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Thursday, August 21

Take a chance on success, Scorpio. The Moon will join forces with Mercury in Leo on Thursday, August 21, impacting your work and professional life. Mercury was recently retrograde in Leo, which means that you may finally be offered that new position, raise, or find yourself declaring your major.

You were meant to go through a period of reflection to be sure that you are on the right path. This leads you to face your fears regarding success or being seen by others, so that when you are offered an opportunity for growth, you will be able to take it. The Moon represents you needing to pay attention to your feelings and intuition as Mercury delivers new offers, so be sure that you check in with yourself before saying yes to anything.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Friday, August 22

Make a plan for what you want to achieve, Sagittarius. You have always craved success, but you needed to learn that it can’t be validated by external measures. Money doesn’t mean you’re successful, just as having a great deal of followers doesn't make you better than anyone else. Instead, you need to learn to internally validate your success, which will lead to magnificent new opportunities as Virgo Season begins on Friday, August 22.

Virgo governs your professional life, suggesting that planning for success and learning to validate yourself will be key for you to achieve your dreams. During Virgo Season, you are harnessing the power of the Sun in this area of your life, which means taking action. It’s time to put those plans in place and focus on what you want to create for yourself.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Thursday, August 21

Become an advocate for change, Capricorn. The Moon will team up with Mercury in Leo on Thursday, August 21, encouraging transformation and change. You’ve felt this push for the last few months, but you weren’t quite sure what to do or when a catalyst would occur. As the Moon aligns with Mercury, you will finally understand that the change that you felt was building within yourself.

There has been a dramatic shift in what you want for yourself, your life, or regarding a particular situation. You have already been processing these feelings, so as this divine moment occurs, trust in your ability to advocate for the change you want and know that you will always come out better on the other side.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Sunday, August 24

You can’t always plan your fate, Aquarius. The first Virgo New Moon will rise on Sunday, August 24, indicating a desire to change your life. Yet, this is only part of the story. It is the first of twin Virgo New Moons that will help you change your life in all the best possible ways. The second will fall on September 21 and will also be a Solar Eclipse, which represents a sudden and dramatic external event.

While it’s important to set intentions, you want to be careful with being too strict with the plans that you make. You may already have an idea of where you are being directed at this moment; however, you also need to embrace flexibility as the second Virgo New Moon occurs. These New Moons occur at the beginning and end of Virgo Season, meaning this period will be an impactful one for you. Be sure that you stay open to change, as this energy is meant to free you from what has held you back from choosing your fate.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Wednesday, August 20

Embrace your creative side, sweet Pisces. On Wednesday, August 20, the Moon and Venus will align together in Cancer, bringing in an opportunity for joy, romance, and creativity. The Moon represents not just your intuition but your spiritual side, so it’s important to create space for how you connect with the universe.

Consider setting up an altar or setting an intention, as this energy will be intensified by Jupiter’s stay in Cancer through 2026. You are meant to use your spirituality and creativity to change the world and create a life that you love. There will always be distractions or reasons that you can’t begin, but it’s about you choosing to make time to pursue what you already know in your heart you’re meant to do.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.