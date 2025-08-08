4 Zodiac Signs Have A Lot To Look Forward To After The Full Moon On August 9

Four zodiac signs have a lot to look forward to after the Full Moon on August 9, 2025. This Full Moon in Aquarius bears an especially powerful energy as it connects with Pluto, the planet of transformation, bringing lasting change to the lives of these astrological signs.

"This is a wild Full Moon," according to astrologer Helena Hathor, who explained that "it is literally creating history" because it marks the first Full Moon in Aquarius since Pluto, the planet of rebirth and transformation, "stormed into the zodiac sign Aquarius last November."

According to Hathor, the August 9 Full Sturgeon Moon "is setting the tone for the next 20 years of your life," and the four zodiac signs destined for greatness after it rises are making the most of this powerful energy.

1. Capricorn

Capricorn, you have something to look forward to because "this Full Moon is determining your self-worth," Hathor explained. "You are completely done playing small; you are rewriting your entire story, the whole narrative."

According to Hathor, the August 9 Full Moon in Aquarius is asking you to not only "use your natural skills and talents to earn the money you deserve," but also release any limiting beliefs you might have about money. This is an especially important weekend to manifest money because the Lion's Gate Portal is open at the same time this Full Moon rises, "setting you up for the next 20 years of your wealth and what you're creating," Hathor explained.

However, this isn't the only thing that makes August 9 particularly powerful. According to Hathor, you're not playing around with your words.

"You're owning it, you're being very loud about it," Hathor said. "You are really announcing to the people who have kept you small, that you're done with you and you're really reinventing your whole life and you're ready to show the world what you're made of and see the money come rolling in."

2. Libra

Libra, you have a lot to look forward to after this Full Moon. According to Hathor, "the relationships that you choose now are shaping your joy and love and passion for the next two decades." With Pluto, the planet of transformation, in the same sign as this month's Full Moon, you're being asked to release those who aren't aligned with you or your values.

Hathor explained that Pluto is here to create energy and magnetism in your creative field, which means that if you want to show the world what you want to be known for, it's time to move on from those who are holding you back in life for one reason or another.

"You're actually shocking people because people have an idea of you in their mind, and then that they're used to," Hathor warned, "And so when you step out and you level up, you're probably gonna lose a few friends with this," but she advised not to let their opinions hold you back. "You're ready now to take a leap forward and jump into your highest timeline."

3. Cancer

Cancer, "You are cutting karmic cords," Hathor said, and "you are basically done with anyone that's in a really tight relationship with you." You have a lot to look forward to after this Full Moon because you'll no longer be attached to emotionally draining relationships.

Not only that, but this Full Moon is also a karmic purge for your money as well. As Hathor explained, "You are only prepared to go on these joint ventures with the people who you are meant to make money with."

From professional relationships to romantic partnerships, you can look forward to a surge of money coming in as you release the things that no longer serve your greater purpose.

4. Aries

Aries, while you might have a bumpy road ahead as you find yourself in a bit of drama with an old friend, you still have a lot to look forward to after this Full Moon.

"This can be a power struggle with a friend, or a childhood friend, or a family member, so there is some beef that you gotta squash there," Hathor explained.

This Full Moon is asking for you to take your influence seriously. From creating community to being a better leader, your job is to remove yourself from toxic people and be more aligned with your greater purpose and those who inspire it.

As Hathor said, you're learning the imprint that others have on you. So, for better or worse, you slowly morph into the people closest to you. This is why you must ask yourself if these individuals align with your vision. If not, it might be time to do a little cleanse.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.