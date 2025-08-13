2 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Success At Work By The End Of August 2025

Now that Mercury retrograde in Leo is finally behind us, two zodiac signs are set up to attract major success at work by the end of August 2025. Mercury retrograde is notorious for causing miscommunications, tech glitches, and stalled projects, which sent these two zodiac signs off-course for a few weeks. But according to astrologer Carol Starr, that’s now all in the past.

"There's two zodiac signs who are going to have a huge shift in their career by the end of this month," Starr said in a video. "There's a lot of retrogrades that have held things up a little bit," she added, but noted that the path has cleared for something these two zodiac signs have "wanted to do" and "have been thinking about" to come to fruition.

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Have you been waiting for a big promotion or job opportunity, Cancer? According to Starr, your moment has arrived as the stars are aligning for you to attract major success at work by the end of August 2025.

Advertisement

“You Cancers are smart people, you know what to do," Starr said, "but things have not been going so good for you.”

From feeling stuck in the same position at your job for years to feeling unappreciated, you may be feeling pretty low on inspiration right now. Luckily, all of this is about to change as you get your big break, especially in the digital world, according to Starr. Whether that’s social media or a creative online side project, expect huge things to happen before the end of August 2025.

However, even if you aren't in the digital world, you can still expect to get some luck in your career. From finally being recognized for all your hard work to attracting abundance in your career, everything you've ever wanted can be yours as long as you remain consistent and continue striving.

After experiencing so much bad luck, you're probably struggling to drag yourself out of bed in the morning. However, have a little faith. Believe it or not, great things are coming.

Advertisement

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Sure, life might be difficult right now, but the tides are changing as you're attracting major success at work by the end of August 2025, Aries. Now, you've likely been going through it at work lately, perhaps struggling with zero career development — so it’s about time you catch a break.

Advertisement

“You’ve been pushing and going and doing like you always do,” Starr said, but this past Mercury retrograde depleted your motivation, making it hard for you to move forward. “But keep up the good work," Starr added, "because it’s going to happen."

Whether it’s a job promotion or a new career opportunity, life will get better for you as your career takes off before the end of August 2025.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.