3 Zodiac Signs That Always Land On Their Feet, No Matter What Life Throws At Them

Life certainly has its fair share of ups and downs, and while some people are easily derailed by the hard times, there are three zodiac signs that always land on their feet. Whether life throws financial setbacks or difficult breakups at them, these astrological signs don't let it keep them down for long. Everything always works out for these zodiac signs no matter what, according to an astrologer who goes by Luckii Sevns Tarot, as if they're blessed by the Universe itself.

While these zodiac signs may make it seem like they have life on easy mode, as Luckii Sevns Tarot explained, that's not necessarily the case. Instead, they have resilient personalities that make them built to not only weather any storm, but come out even stronger and more successful on the other side.

1. Taurus

Taurus is one zodiac sign that always lands on its feet, no matter what. Symbolized by the bull, Taurus is often obstinate and stubborn. When others might give up, Taurus will refuse to let life get them down.

According to Luckii Sevns Tarot, because Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet that rules over luxury, love, and values, it's unsurprising that Taurus will do whatever it takes to achieve these things, even if it means working incredibly hard or sacrificing hours of sleep to make it to the top.

With this in mind, it's not exactly shocking that they would attract incredible wealth and prosperity throughout their lifetime. Blame it on their resilience or stubborn nature. Still, because of their Venus planet, they're naturally attracted to the finer things in life, and they'll do anything to achieve it, no matter what attempts to stand in their way.

2. Libra

Ruled by Venus, the planet of charm and beauty, Libra always lands on their feet when they tap into these two traits. Libra works incredibly hard to make it to the top, using their charm to make connections with those around them.

As astrologer Kimberly Castagna explained, "This is the sign that knows how to disarm a room with grace and beauty and get what they want without raising their voices." Even when faced with obstacles, she continued, "They'll outthink you, outmaneuver you, and make you feel good about it."

Libras can take any situation and turn it so that they have everyone eating out of the palm of their hand, so is it really all that shocking that everything seemingly magically works out for them? Unlike other zodiac signs, Libras know luck doesn't happen by chance, but by effort. Libras take direct action to get what they want out of life, which is why they always land on their feet.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius is by far the luckiest zodiac sign, and they always land on their feet. As Luckii Sevns Tarot explained, Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of good luck.

"Jupiter is the planet of expansion, travel, knowledge, and history," Luckii Sevns Tarot said, "so you guys have this insane ability to overcome anything that happens that may affect you negatively because you keep an optimistic mindset."

From constantly expanding their horizons to not being afraid to step outside the box, all of these traits lead Sagittarius to be a pretty resilient and 'lucky' sign, which is why they always manage to land on their feet no matter what life throws at them.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.