The Zodiac Sign That Unintentionally Breaks The Most Hearts

Sure, being irresistible sounds good on paper, but there's one zodiac sign that's so irresistible they unintentionally break the most hearts. From their ability to put those around them at ease to their brilliant smile, this sign is charming from the get-go.

In some cases, this natural charm is their ultimate superpower as it allows them to climb up the social ladder. However, according to an astrologer who goes by the name Zodiac Zone, their charismatic personality sometimes unintentionally hurts those around them as their limitless number of options can make even the most confident person feel unsure.

Gemini unintentionally breaks the most hearts.

"This zodiac sign is known for their magnetic charm and allure," Zodiac Zone explained in a video. "They can sweep you off your feet with just a sweet smile and a few words."

While these are certainly positive personality traits to have, under Gemini's captivating exterior, there's one problem that lurks beneath the surface. Gemini easily attracts people into their orbit and makes them seem like they're the only other person in the room. However, "They are also known for moving on quickly," Zodiac Zone said.

When it comes to relationships, Gemini is all about having a good time, not a long time with someone. Blame it on their easy-going personality or their need for adventure, but this zodiac sign can't help but hop from one person to the next.

"This sign loves the thrill of a chase and the excitement of a new romance," Zodiac Zone added, "But, they tend to lose interest once the initial spark fades."

Gemini's need for freedom earns them a lot of enemies.

According to a 2021 poll, Gemini is considered the most undateable zodiac sign. They're known to have trouble committing to serious relationships because "Gemini is a zodiac sign that needs to commit to the fun," explained an astrologer named Mari. "Gemini will commit to you if you're in Gemini's area, if you are a part of Gemini's grand adventures, but most of the time, Gemini isn't committing to you."

Represented by the twins, Gemini is also known for having multiple personalities. While one of Gemini's personalities might find you attractive and funny, Mari said, you may find that one day they feel the complete opposite, causing them to feel indecisive and bail once things get too hard. So, unless there's a unanimous decision among Gemini's personalities that you're the one, expect Gemini to keep on breaking the most hearts.

That being said, don't give up completely. While most people might run once they hear that someone's a Gemini, it's important to consider someone's full birth chart. For instance, Geminis with their moon sign in Cancer might be more emotionally in tune and compatible. So, while it might be tempting to cross Gemini off the list, don't be so hasty. Knowing someone's birth chart and their compatibility can be the difference between complete rejection and giving this zodiac sign another chance.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.