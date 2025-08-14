Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of August 18 - 24, 2025

The week of August 18 to 24, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. Pay attention to your feelings and intuition as the Moon and Venus unite in Cancer on Wednesday, August 20. The Moon rules over matters of emotions and intuition, and will impact the energy greatly in the week ahead. Be sure that you give yourself plenty of time to meditate and sit in the quiet, as this is how you create space to hear what your intuition is trying to tell you.

The Moon and Venus will bring in greater opportunities for love and wealth, while on Thursday, August 21, the Moon and Mercury team up in Leo to bring new opportunities and a profound period of transformation. Listen to your intuition and embrace your emotions, but be prepared to take action as you receive confirmation that it’s time to embrace your destiny.

The energy of the Moon will continue to be important as the Virgo New Moon rises on Sunday, August 24, just after Virgo Season begins on Friday, August 22. Virgo is the healer of the zodiac and can help you understand how to attract greater luck into your life. The New Moon will be especially intense for manifesting as it’s the first of two Virgo New Moons that will occur. The second will peak on September 21 as a Solar Eclipse. It’s important to trust in divine timing, knowing that it takes time to grow the results you are hoping for. Patience always pays off.

1. Scorpio

If you want it, it’s yours, dearest Scorpio. You have struggled with believing in yourself and what is meant for you, especially with how your life currently looks. You must realize that the universe hasn’t forgotten about or abandoned you. You need to believe in yourself and your ability to live a life full of love and abundance. Work on positive affirmations to help bring you to a place where you can take a chance on yourself.

Pay close attention to your emotions and intuition as the Moon unites with Venus in Cancer on Wednesday, August 20. Cancer impacts your luck, new beginnings, and travel, signifying that abundance is yours if you make the choice to go after it. You may receive an opportunity for travel, a new job, relocation, or love. Venus governs all of these themes, while the Moon helps you to understand your truth. This transit puts you in a place where it feels far less risky to take a chance on your dreams than forever wish you did.

2. Sagittarius

Take charge of your life, Sagittarius. On Thursday, August 21, the Moon and Mercury will join forces in Leo. Mercury was recently retrograde in Leo, so you may be asked to revisit themes that first arose at the end of June. Try not to feel frustrated if it takes longer than expected to create progress, as that is the purpose of this time. You may have been inundated with multiple opportunities, but weren’t sure which one was meant for you. This slowness allows you to connect with the energy of the Moon so that you can tap into your inner wisdom before moving ahead.

The energy of the Moon and Mercury in Leo on Thursday, August 21, helps you honor what feels right for yourself so that you can seize new opportunities with courage. This is what taking your power back looks like. You can’t just wait around for someone to tell you that a particular choice comes with a guarantee. Instead, you must take charge of your life, trust in your intuition, and make the choice that in your heart feels right. This will lead to the beginning of a new era in your life that is destined to bring greater abundance and luck.

3. Capricorn

Take the time you need to get it right, Capricorn. Virgo Season begins on Friday, August 22, while the New Moon in Virgo peaks on Sunday, August 24. Virgo Season rules action, so you will be guided to put plans into motion or make progress on your dreams during this time. However, the Moon will guide you to listen to your inner self, so that you can make the most of this lucky energy.

While the Virgo New Moon on Sunday, August 24, is a powerful time for manifestation, it is intensified as it’s the first of two consecutive New Moons in Virgo. The second Virgo New Moon will occur on September 21 and will also be a Solar Eclipse, representing dramatic change. It’s important to practice patience during this time, knowing that you have the time to fine-tune your plans for success.

It’s best to become clear on your intentions and aware of where you are being guided, as what you are beginning around this time is bigger than you believe in this moment. The first Virgo New Moon is about planning, while Virgo Season helps you to take small steps forward. By the time the second Virgo New Moon arrives, you will be ready to launch into the life of your dreams.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.