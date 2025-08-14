The 5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Significantly Improve By August 24, 2025

After experiencing a bit of a rough time in their love lives, relationships significantly improve for five zodiac signs by August 24, 2025. The week ahead is dominated by the Moon, the ruler of feelings and inner truth, helping these zodiac signs get in touch with their emotions and those of their partner. On Monday, August 18, the highly intuitive Moon in Gemini invites you to consider new possibilities and be open to accepting a deep emotional truth. This can help you hold space with your feelings without getting stuck in them, which will be beneficial when the Moon and Venus unite in Cancer on Wednesday, August 20.

Wednesday will be an incredible day for emotional revelations and reconnecting in your relationship. Cancer is a loving and stable zodiac sign that can help you get over the fear of being vulnerable so that you can express yourself with your partner. This will be of immense importance as on Thursday, August 21, the Moon and Mercury will join forces in Leo, prompting important conversations in your relationship. The energy of the Moon walks you through the phases of acceptance, feeling, and expression, all the while helping you improve your relationship.

Then, Virgo Season begins on Friday, August 22, just before the New Moon in Virgo on Sunday, August 24. Virgo is a healing zodiac sign, and during this season, you can work on real-life plans to improve your connection, create greater quality time, or figure out how to create space for dating. This will prepare you for an incredibly special Virgo New Moon, the first of two that you will experience this year. The first will fall on Sunday, August 24, while the second will be the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Virgo on September 21. This makes what you sow or begin around the New Moon in August all the more important. Don’t let yourself get bogged down in perfection with the infusion of Virgo energy, and instead, realize that, like love, you don’t need to be perfect to deserve everything you’ve ever wanted.

1. Sagittarius

Create space for a new era of love, dearest Sagittarius. On Monday, August 18, the Moon will be in Gemini, bringing all your feelings to light and asking that you feel everything. The Leo Sun aligns with the Gemini Moon on the same day, bringing about a new era in your love life. This heavily favors a new relationship entering your life; however, it could also involve reuniting with a past love or moving through a difficult phase in an existing relationship.

To make the most of this, create time to feel your feelings. The decision to move toward a new beginning can’t come from logic, but from your heart. The Gemini Moon on Monday will open your heart and help you better understand your feelings. Instead of solely looking for an outcome or the truth, try to hold space for what you feel and who pops into your mind.

You can’t tell yourself how to feel or to fall in love with the person you're choosing. Instead, your heart chooses for you. By listening to your emotions and feeling everything, you will be ready to harness the power of the Leo Sun. This is a bold and brilliant time in your romantic life, but it will only arrive when you finally feel what you’ve been avoiding.

2. Capricorn

You deserve to be at peace, sweet Capricorn. Romantic relationships can be challenging for you, as it's difficult to understand that you can’t approach love in the same way that you do other areas of your life. Determination and diligence may get you far in your career and personal endeavors, but in romance, they often fall short. Learning this comes down to developing your sense of emotional intelligence.

But on Wednesday, August 20, you will experience a profound breakthrough in your emotional growth as the Moon unites with Venus in the sign of Cancer. Although not in an exact alignment, Jupiter is also in Cancer, which means that you will also experience luck in love. Venus brings together lovers, but the Moon helps you reveal your feelings.

Focus on developing your emotional intelligence so that when the Moon and Venus enter into their romantic dance, you can embrace a deep emotional bond with your partner. Begin small and start reflecting or journaling about three feelings you experience each day. This small activity can help you to understand the importance of your emotions and validate them in the same manner that you do actions.

3. Aquarius

There is no right way to express your feelings, Aquarius. The Moon and Mercury will join forces in Leo on Thursday, August 21, impacting your dating life and relationships. This is an area that you’ve been focusing on more intensely in the past year, as Mars and Mercury both were retrograde in Leo. There is a lot to learn about how you approach relationships, including your own communication style.

You are an air sign, which means you tend to have a highly active mind, yet as an Aquarius, this is also in a unique manner. You often assume your partner knows something without fully explaining yourself or asking for what you need. This can create difficulties in relationships, as just because you love your partner doesn’t mean they are exactly like you.

After a journey of self-growth through your past actions and decisions, the Moon and Mercury align together in Leo on Thursday, August 21, bringing you a chance to fully express yourself to your partner. It’s never of benefit to assume your partner understands or is on the same page as you. There is no such thing as overcommunicating in a relationship, as most of the breakdowns that occur are due to a lack of it. The energy with the Moon and Mercury means that you will be discussing and sharing your feelings, which is always the best way to heal a relationship and improve matters of the heart.

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Seize the love that you want, Taurus. Virgo Season begins on Friday, August 22. This is arriving at the perfect time in your life, as you have either just recently ended a relationship or are still contemplating your decision. While Virgo Season can help with either scenario, it’s important to focus on believing in and seizing the love that you want, even if it’s not found in your current situation.

Virgo Season is a time of clarity and knowing where your heart truly stands, especially with the Virgo New Moon on August 24. While this is just a moment in time, it also highlights the work of the South Node in Virgo, which will peak with the Solar Eclipse and New Moon on September 21. These Virgo New Moons occur as bookends to Virgo Season, so it’s quite possible that while you may try to give it another go with the first, by the second, you will be confident in your decision to move on.

You must always remain open to learning something new. Just because you think you know your partner or you had an idea about how your life would play out, doesn’t mean that is the path that is meant for you. If you are already on the other side of a breakup, then it’s important to start focusing on the new energy that Virgo Season will bring into your life. This period can bring in destined new loves as well as a quicker pace to any relationships.

By the end of the week, you will know what you want and feel confident moving forward. While taking action is favored during this time, so is holding space for your emotions, especially involving what truly brings you happiness. Just don’t forget happiness is an inside job and should never be given away to someone that you are with, no matter how much love you may share.

5. Pisces

Prepare for a dramatic shift in your romantic life, sweet Pisces. While you can rest confident that everything is changing for the better, you won’t fully see the results of what is occurring until the end of September. This means that practicing patience will be key; however, that is something you’ve become especially good at in recent years, as it seemed like all you were doing was waiting.

On Sunday, August 24, the first of two Virgo New Moons will occur. Virgo impacts your dating and romantic life, and aids in manifesting a life that you love. Because Virgo energy represents newly formed relationships, this suggests a new person is coming into your life, more so than a proposal in an existing connection. A New Moon is about beginnings, though, and so you should expect that this energy will affect you regardless of your current romantic status.

The Virgo New Moon on Sunday, August 24, is only the beginning of the story. The second Virgo New Moon is also a Solar Eclipse, representing external change, on September 21. Something big is happening in your life, Pisces, and you need time to pull it all together. While the first New Moon brings in a new love or opportunities in your current relationship, the second one is about dramatic shifts in your romantic life. Be willing to put yourself out there and stay open to new relationships.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.