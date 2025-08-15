Luck Arrives For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs This Week, Starting August 18

Luck arrives for three Chinese zodiac signs this week. From August 18 - 25, 2025, you will need to have a flexible mindset and an adaptable attitude in order to attract as much good fortune into your life as possible.

We start Monday, August 18, with a Close Day. Rather than starting a new project, aim to complete one that has been lingering and needs to be taken off your plate this week. Once that's behind us, the two luckiest days of the week are August 19 and 21. From Tuesday and Thursday, you will want to remove things that feel like distractions. Do your errands mid-week and plan for the future. The future looks very bright by Sunday, especially if you are prepared to seize the opportunities that come your way.

1. Monkey

Monkey, the week of August 18, luck arrives for your animal sign in the area where you focus your attention the most. For example, if you have a goal to acquire a new job or improve your relationships, concentrated effort will yield results.

The key to your success will involve how well you remain in control of your emotions. You will want to be fair and treat things as you'd wish them to be if you were the recipient. You are establishing a foundation to build your future, so expect it to come up this week, particularly around August 24.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Virgo on August 22, so pay attention to how you feel. This is the time you may be making some major decisions related to marriage, a job, or having conversations about what direction to take your life in the future.

2. Ox

Ox, it's a good thing that you are patient because luck will arrive for you at the end of the week on Sunday, August 24. Your loyal personality may be what helps you to stay true to your schedule, no matter how busy this week feels. You will want to plan on clearing any obstacles to luck on Monday and completing projects or conversations.

On Tuesday, August 19, plant seeds that will create results and luck. Don't expect anything to happen immediately. You want to position yourself for opportunities, so make it a point to be deliberate about what you ask for or act on.

On Thursday, August 21, you'll be very busy. Run your errands and host meetings. See what you can accomplish. Be intentional, so work from a list instead of being spontaneous. Then, on your luckiest day, Sunday, you will be ready to make your necessary moves.

3. Dog

Dog, your luck will arrive on August 21, and it will be a busy day. You may stumble upon a lucky break or find out an interesting piece of news that helps you open a door.

On Saturday, plan to remove negative thinking to foster more positive situations. Spend time throughout the week making notes about your feelings, primarily relational situations that you sense aren't equally supportive.

You may be on the path of making new friendships, but your attention needs to be on socializing outside of your usual circle of trust. Make space for yourself and branch out and socialize in interests that seem appealing to you now. One of your luckiest days to meet others is Friday, August 22, so make plans to network or go out to where there are lots of people.

