3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success The Week Of August 18 - 24, 2025

The week of August 18 to 24, 2025, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. The energy of the Moon figures heavily into next week, representing a need to follow your intuition or inner compass. You may have to take a chance on a new job, start-up business, or investment without seeing proof that success is guaranteed. Ultimately, you must tap into the energy and emotions of abundance to attract greater financial opportunities.

While finances are a pragmatic and necessary part of life, it doesn’t mean that your intuition won’t lead you toward greater success. Try to connect with your intuition in the early part of the week by creating space to see what ideas or dreams come to mind. Be observant of opportunities that arise and be willing to take a chance. You may also want to consider wearing or using Amethyst in your practices, as this stone represents not just intuition, but wealth as well.

1. Gemini

You deserve a fully abundant life, Gemini. On Wednesday, August 20, the Moon and Venus will unite in Cancer. The energy of these two planetary bodies represents a period of increased positivity and opportunities. You may be guided to take a chance to grow your finances further.

Try to focus your energy on wealth connected to your home in the days ahead. While this may include real estate investments or purchases, it could also represent working from home through your career or a new business venture. The work you do to attract greater wealth may not even feel like work during this period, as you will be interested and incredibly connected to this budding new purpose. You don’t need to always struggle to be successful, but focus on what infuses you with energy for life.

2. Cancer

Put what you want out into the universe, Cancer. You often keep your deepest dreams close to your heart and struggle to stand up for yourself, especially as it relates to money. However, this is something you must be prepared to do as the Moon and Mercury join forces in Leo, impacting your financial success.

The Moon represents you listening to your intuition as Mercury brings in unexpected offers or opportunities. While you will attract what you dream of during this time, you must be prepared to negotiate or state your salary requirements.

Don’t be afraid to put it all on the table, Cancer. The energy of Leo is bold and courageous, and it certainly isn’t concerned about ruffling the feathers of others. You’ve known that a change was coming, and so as it arrives in the days ahead, you must do whatever it takes to show that you’re ready. Be willing to seize unexpected offers, and don’t settle for less than you deserve.

3. Leo

Make a plan for success, Leo. Although you will benefit from the energy of the New Moon in Virgo on Sunday, August 24, it’s important to also honor the qualities of this earth sign. Virgo represents details and planning, and brings a great deal of healing energy, too. This may help you move past any financial wounds involving a mentality of lack. This New Moon is also a special one, as it is the first of two New Moons in Virgo, with the second occurring on September 21, which will also be a solar eclipse.

Virgo Season begins on Friday, August 22, highlighting the need to take action to improve your finances. However, with the twin New Moons in Virgo serving as bookends to this zodiac season, you will want to take your time. Be proactive in letting your intuition lead you and be willing to take action when an opportunity arises. Just know that what you begin now may not fully come to fruition until the second New Moon in Virgo. This is an intense energy meant to help revitalize your financial life, but you need to give the universe time to fully bring it all together.

