Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here For August 18 - 24 — Virgo Season Begins A Powerful New Era

Weekly horoscopes are here for August 18 - 24, 2025, revealing this week's focus for each zodiac sign. At the start of the week, the Moon will be in Cancer, expanding on the nostalgic vibes from the Venus and Jupiter conjunction in this sign. The Leo Moon follows on the 20th, allowing us all to be courageous and unstoppable.

As we near the second half of the week, we enter a strong Virgo season as the Sun enters Virgo on August 22 and the New Moon enters the same sign on the 23rd. With the heavy Mercurial energy in the sky, there will be an emphasis on communicating and releasing whatever is blocking us. It's still retrograde season, so we are learning more about ourselves this week. The New Moon allows us to continue unlocking new pieces of the puzzle within us while experiencing our ongoing transformations.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from August 18 - 24, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your connection to home and your creative talents are important themes this week. Spending time with family can feel medicinal.

Through the Moon's journey this week, you can experience more inner child healing through your artistic endeavors. The space you’re willing to give yourself for creative self-expression could allow you to see what you would like to accomplish in the long run.

On Wednesday, the Moon in Leo brings you confidence. The energy puts you in problem-solving mode, helping you get things done practically.

Brace yourself for new obstacles this week, but with Saturn in your sign showing you what you are capable of, you'll know exactly how to handle any surprises thrown your way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the way you collaborate with others and how well you work with them will be essential for you this week.

The water Moon energy early in the week helps you establish strong connections with the people around you, especially if they are family.

Once the Moon is in Virgo on Saturday, you'll have plenty of opportunities to connect with yourself and see what you desire to accomplish because the New Moon is here to make you believe in yourself.

With both the Sun and the Moon in Virgo at the end of the week, your relationships are brought into focus. It could be a very intense couple of weeks as you learn how to open your heart and move forward from the past.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, there's some beautiful energy early in the week with the Moon in the same sign as Jupiter, reminding you that rest, relaxation, and prioritizing yourself can be magical.

When the Moon enters Leo on Wednesday, you will no longer feel like you are second-guessing yourself. Now that your ruling planet Mercury is direct, it is a good week to kickstart new projects and trust your ideas as the Leo energy brings you confidence and allows you to take pride in your work.

The Sun and Moon will be in fellow Mercury-ruled Virgo this week, aligning with your career goals. The potent energy of this transit is preparing you for what Saturn in Pisces has in store for you in the coming weeks.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the last two weeks have helped you reestablish a routine and feel more aligned with the path that you’re taking moving forward. The Moon in your sign makes a conjunction to Jupiter early in the week, helping you believe in yourself and your potential.

As the week progresses, your value system will come to your attention. Your increased self-confidence and a surge of inspiration will help you brainstorm great ideas through the weekend's New Moon. The Sun and Moon in the sign of Virgo push you ahead, bringing you opportunities for socializing and reconnecting with the people that you trust the most.

The collaborative energy this week can prove to be very useful for you as you discover your new horizons and plan accordingly.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon in the sign of Cancer early this week serves as a reminder to take care of yourself, rest and recharge.

Once the Moon is in your sign on Wednesday, you can to release what is no longer serving you. Go within, explore your emotions, and grow from your experiences this week — it will be important for your ongoing growth.

This is an excellent week to establish better relationships with others because you’re very aware of your boundaries and self-worth. You are evolving and learning how to tackle challenging tasks, especially after having the Full Moon in your partnership house earlier this month. You’re understanding what you need to continue to thrive independently.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this is a powerful (and wonderful!) week for you because both the Sun and New Moon will be in your sign.

Early this week, you'll feel a greater appreciation for the lovely friends and people in your life — don't be afraid to let them know how you feel. Concentrating on your support system and the love that you receive from those around you will inspire and help you feel that confidence that you may have been lacking.

Midweek, the Moon in Leo gives you a lot of confidence that prepares you for the new beginnings that your zodiac season will bring. This is going to be a period of research and getting back to the work you started a few years back because Saturn is ready to enter Pisces in a few months. The opposition to your sign will not only bring more clarity but also contribute to your ongoing evolution until Saturn enters Aries next year.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the wonderful energy from the Moon and Jupiter in the same sign early in the week reminds you not to lose sight of your dreams. You will be more focused on the work that you’re doing, the responsibilities that you’re tackling, and what you’re doing to keep yourself organized and less overwhelmed.

Time management will be essential for you, especially midweek. When the Sun and the Moon enter the sign of Virgo, it's a very positive energy for you because it’s going to help you continue to stay aware, prepared, and motivated.

You'll also appreciate what self-care means to you this week since you'll be more concerned with recharging your batteries before taking the steps to do something major.

Saturn in Aries may feel draining, but starting this week, Virgo season helps you to find the light and armor within.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, this week is full of positive energy for you. Virgo season brings illumination, increasing your charisma and power.

On Monday, the Cancer Moon shines a light on your ideas and helps you develop a stronger foundation with your learning process. The week begins with a focus on what you’ve been doing, and by the time the Moon enters Virgo on Wednesday, it's a prominent time to refine your goals.

The way you work with others and your leadership skills will be a theme this week. All eyes are on you.

The Sun and Moon entering the sign of Virgo begins a very positive moment for you, bringing your talents to light. This is the time for believing in yourself and trusting your process.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the last several weeks may have been challenging, but now, things start to shift in a new direction for you. At the start of the week, the Moon in Cancer connects with Jupiter, making you feel more magnetic, courageous, and ambitious.

On Wednesday, the Leo Moon will have you embark on a new research journey that allows you to refine and edit old projects.

The Sun and Moon enter Virgo towards the end of the week, clearing out whatever challenges you've been facing. This is a fresh start to tackle the old obstacles now that you have the knowledge and understanding. Your new game plan is going to allow you to catapult your ideas and dreams over the next six months.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, there's some potent energy this week with the Moon and Jupiter in Cancer at the part of your chart that makes your relationships extra important for you. The support you receive over the next year will be pivotal, especially if this means you want to advance.

Things start to get a lot more serious around Wednesday with the Leo Moon guiding you and letting you know that you can’t suppress whatever is blocking you. Open up and be more transparent with your emotions this week so you can become more comfortable expressing and sharing those parts of yourself you keep private with someone you trust. If you’re not comfortable sharing just yet, write those emotions down and reflect.

The Sun and the Moon in Virgo close the week, bringing a lot more optimism and hope to this sector of your chart. You’re going to feel a lot more driven and determined to embark on a new learning journey over the next six months.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the shift from Leo to Virgo season will be very beneficial for you, especially after the intense Full Moon transit in your sign that continues to relay an important story.

The Leo Moon activates your partnership house on Wednesday, a very important transit for you because it will make an opposition to Pluto in your sign, adding more transformative energy to this sector of your chart.

How are your relationships doing? What have you learned? How are you going to balance things moving forward? Are you protecting your energy?

These are important questions to ask yourself this week because how much you have grown and matured within a relationship is going to be reflected as both the Sun and Moon enter Virgo. You have plenty of chances to make changes, be more present as a partner and friend, and learn how to connect with people on a new level over the next six months.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Jupiter and the Moon will have a dance early in the week, illuminating one of your relationship houses. This can result in feeling nostalgic.

Once the Moon is in Leo on Wednesday, it will guide you into being more resourceful and efficient with your time management. You will enjoy the momentum and the creative vibes this transit brings.

It will also prepare you for the Sun and Moon entering the sign of Virgo later in the week. With the two luminaries entering your partnership house, it will bring to light the lessons you have learned thus far during Saturn’s ingress in your sign.

Over the next six months, you will start to learn a lot about your relationship dynamics in business or the academic sector. For those who are single, you will be in the position to analyze your boundaries and to start considering the perfect characteristics you are looking for in a potential partner.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.