The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On July 29

The daily tarot horoscope for July 29, 2025, has a message for each zodiac sign about their relationships as the Moon enters Libra. We have a day filled with themes about relationships and people, especially with the Moon leaving work-oriented Virgo to enter sociable Libra.

The Moon will be in Libra for the next two and a half days. Libra is associated with the Justice and Empress tarot cards, symbols of nurture, fairness, legality, and balance. Libra is the only metal, non-living sign of the zodiac, meaning today we can be somewhat emotionally detached to avoid over-giving, yet loving. Let's find out what this means for your astrological sign this Tuesday.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope message for Tuesday, July 29, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Three of Swords

Aries, healing takes time. You can't go around the process; the only way is through.

The Three of Swords is a symbol of heartbreak, betrayal, and deep emotional pain, often caused not by yourself but by others. On July 29, 2025, an old wound may resurface, and it's there with a purpose: to heal.

The message for you is to work on yourself. Do things that bring you joy and happiness. Create. Make time for friendships, and with time, negative memories become past experiences that you recall but no longer associate with.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Swords

Taurus, sometimes the limitations you feel aren't invalid, but they are barriers you place on yourself. The message from today's one-card tarot is about feeling trapped in life.

As symbolized by the Eight of Swords, an inability to see options doesn't mean they don't exist. It just means that you're not seeing them.

So, today's advice is to take the blinders off. July 29 can be a great day for freedom — you just need to look a little harder to find it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: King of Cups

Gemini, you are often compared to Peter Pan energy, and that's because you're emotionally young and eternally optimistic. However, the King of Cups issues a warning, emphasizing emotional maturity and intelligence.

There's always room for growth, and before you say, "Not me!", July 29 may bring events that reveal how to adulting a little better than you are doing now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Chariot, reversed

Cancer, the Chariot tarot card in reverse, indicates challenges, but every setback is an opportunity for exponential growth.

Remembering the things that matter most will help you to put your thoughts and feelings into perspective. Allow yourself to learn from experiences as they unfold.

Being in the moment on July 29 can teach you how feeling a loss of control can help you gain control.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Magician, reversed

Leo, the Magician tarot in reverse is a warning against someone or something misusing their power. This may be a situation or relational situation, and it could be rooted in emotions that feel difficult for you to detach from.

Today's tarot advice for July 29 is to discuss things openly, but also to know when it's best to step back and detach. If you listen to your gut, it can tell when a situation isn't going to work for you. Listen to it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Cups, reversed

Virgo, today's message for you is related to family and friendships. You are a caretaking personality, so when you can tell someone isn't feeling fully supported, it can disrupt your emotional sense of balance and fulfilment.

Starting on July 29, do what you do best. Establish a plan to work through conflicts effectively. Go beyond a text message and take things into real life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Swords, reversed

Libra, you don't need to rush into anything. You love to enjoy whatever experiences you're in, and that's great when you have the Knight of Swords, reversed tarot card for the daily reading.

Its meaning is to take things slowly. On July 29, you are advised to reevaluate all the things that are going on in your life right now. Write them down and be intentional.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Wands

Scorpio, words that best describe your zodiac sign coincidentally also explain the meaning of the King of Wands in a tarot card reading. Words like confidence, leadership, and tenacity hold special meaning for you during today's message.

You may gain insight during your daily activities, whether working or spending time with others. Leaders can recognize when others are struggling and know how to encourage them to be brave. That's your job today: to be a cheerleader for others by example.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Star, reversed

Has your faith felt shaken, Sagittarius? Whether you've experienced a slow withering over time or a particular event that impacted you, but your hope and inspiration have taken a bit of a hit.

Nevertheless, the good news is that what you water grows, Sagittarius. Although you may feel dry now, you can soon feel refreshed.

On July 29, a little intentionality can go a long way. For example, draw back to sources that inspire you and step outside your comfort zone.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Two of Wands

Capricorn, one thing you are good at is making sure things get done. You are a tough cookie, and you are getting a boost of productivity from today's tarot card message for July 29.

The Two of Wands encourages you to form a plan for whatever is on your agenda. To get things done, you must first decide that it will happen. A strategy is your golden ticket to success. So punch the card, Cappy!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, you are a thinker, so when you get the Page of Swords, reversed, it is a warning against assumptions. They lead to misunderstandings and poor communication.

So, on July 29, the best advice for the day from the tarot is to clarify what you don't understand. You will want to try to avoid taking something that sounds off personally until you figure things out.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Cups

Pisces, you are a deeply intuitive zodiac sign, and there have been times when you focus on things like love and the mystical world that you forget life requires other things like money.

Today's advice from the tarot card of the day, the Nine of Cups, is to focus on how to become successful. It's great to maximize what you know how to do well. Who knows? It could be the thing that makes you money.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.