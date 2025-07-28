4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance & Luck Starting On July 29

Four zodiac signs are attracting powerful luck and abundance on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. It's the last day of Chiron direct before it begins a retrograde journey in Aries. Chiron in Aries is about the healing we need to do within ourselves to help others and to feel whole.

It's remarkable how self-esteem is closely tied to money and the concept of abundance or luck. We have to look within to find what we need without. Low self-confidence can be a contributing factor to why some manifestations never work. The doubt is real, and even if signs of luck start to appear, a person can decide to self-destruct with sabotage.

But the day before Chiron begins to retrograde in Aries, it strengthens and creates a sense of awareness. What's working? What isn't, and why? This day helps four astrological signs understand what's going on from the inside out, and Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn start attracting powerful abundance and luck once they do.

1. Aries

Aries, you can fool the best of them with your high energy, but sometimes there's a part of you that feels so insecure. You hide it well behind accomplishments and positivity. Yet, there's a need to heal a few inner wounds that still undermine the joy you want to experience when you accomplish things.

That's part of the luck and abundance you get to experience on July 29, 2025, with the help of retrograde Chiron in your astrological sign. You start to know your own strength and peel back the layers of whatever causes you sorrow.

The world may not know how much more you could be capable of, but you do. And starting today, you take the first step in making that happen.

2. Cancer

Cancer, you have done a lot in your life for your family, and sometimes it's hurt your career. So, when Chiron in Aries starts to retrograde on July 29, it's a time of reflection and professional growth.

You have an opportunity to pull your energy back and evaluate your reasons for doing certain things. You want to be the person you're meant to be. This is a moment that's shame and guilt-free because you know how invaluable reflection is.

When you start to put things in place and realize that your priorities are secure and your desire to have more for yourself is also safe, that's when the magic begins. You begin to see how abundance and luck can powerfully return to your world. It's going to be a lucky day for you, Cancer.

3. Libra

Libra, relationships have been two things for you, your greatest accomplishments and sometimes your saddest woe. So, on July 29, when Chiron's retrograde starts in your house of relationships, you finally put the pieces into place. You see where you go too far, and you also realize where you have fallen short in your personal life.

You see that you can help others without losing yourself. Knowing how to set empathetic boundaries without being overly aggressive or hurtful is a valuable experience for you now. You are honest with yourself, and the gift is an abundance of time back. And for you, Libra, that feels very, very lucky.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, you put a lot of emphasis on your career, and sometimes this strains personal relationships at home with your family. So, you give in other ways, such as through money or gifts.

However, that isn't what people want from you at all. What they want from you is presence. So, on July 29, 2025, when Chiron retrograde begins in your home sector, you start to understand that you want that same thing too.

You want to be around more, and it doesn't have to be at the expense of your professional health. This is a period of great awakening, and it creates a sense of abundance in time, energy, and most of all, luck.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.