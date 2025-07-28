3 Zodiac Signs Feel Hope They Haven't Experienced In A While On July 29, 2025

On July 29, 2025, three zodiac signs feel hope they haven't experienced in a while during Moon trine Uranus. Under this astrological energy, we're learning that putting forth positive images, messages, and thoughts, can get us in touch with all that is hopeful.

During the transit of Moon trine Uranus, hope does indeed rise to the surface. For Taurus, Sagittarius and Aquarius, this hope comes naturally. We may not always feel chipper, but on July 29, we simply won't let ourselves get eaten up by the negativity machine. We will receive a sign that reminds us that we are not here to suffer and condemn, but to raise awareness for hope, positivity, and a chance for a beautiful future.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Your patience will be rewarded on this day, July 29. You, Taurus, will see that everything you've always stayed true to works out. This could be money-related or have something to do with security.

You've become used to the onslaught of negative media, and it can feel burdensome at times. You have chosen to ignore certain news items so that you can breathe easier.

The Aquarius energy that is drummed up on this day is the kind that has you believing in yourself, knowing that you're the one who makes the decisions when it comes to your mental health. You'd rather be hopeful and happy.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

This is a day that has you checking in with what you really want. You aren't someone who likes to lie to themselves, which, at times, makes it inconvenient for you. Your desire for truth can be rough, but ultimately worth it.

On July 29, during the Moon trine Uranus transit, you'll see that the truth really does set you free. In your case, Sagittarius, you will find that it also opens up doors to new and exciting experiences.

You can't keep a good Sagittarius down, that's for sure, and when you get an inch of hope, you take a mile. You are hope itself, the eternal optimist, and you will use this transit to further your cause.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

As an Aquarius, you're a bit of a wild card. But the thing about you and your unpredictable nature is that whatever you're interested in, it's got potential. You believe in yourself, no matter what that dream entails, and that belief serves you well.

This day, July 29, presents you with a very comfortable transit, Moon trine Uranus. During this time, you'll not only be more in touch with what you want, but you'll also see that it's quite easy to just go for it. Nothing can stop you now.

Hope is alive and well in your heart and in your life, Aquarius. You never let anything overcome you, even if it tries, which it does. You avoid getting too involved in social media comment sections, and therein lies your freedom.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.