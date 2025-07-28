4 Zodiac Signs Make A Powerful Breakthrough On July 29, 2025

On July 29, 2025, four zodiac signs make a powerful breakthrough. Moon trine Pluto brings a deep, intense energy that quietly moves things around beneath the surface. On this day, Taurus, Cancer, Libra and Aquarius especially will notice a powerful sign that pushes them to look deep within.

We will discover certain things about ourselves, and if we need to release them, we will. If we need to nurture them, we will. We know for sure that this day is powerful and important. Transformations present themselves to us, and we feel ready to start making good on that offer.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

It looks like something is happening, Taurus. While you're pretty good at trusting your instincts, on July 29, you should pay close attention to what's going on inside your own mind.

Moon trine Pluto is not only here to wake you up, but to remind you of those promises that you made to yourself. They need attention. You don't want to let another month go by without doing what you said you were going to do.

The beauty of it all is that change and transformation are easy during this transit. In fact, you may find yourself inspired to do something altogether radical. Why not?

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

This is a day that comes with emotional breakthroughs. While you might not have thought you needed such a thing, the truth is that when it shows up in your life, you'll recognize it right away.

Because of the transit, Moon trine Pluto, you'll see that the tension melts away the second you admit to something. Maybe you just need to confess to yourself that someone in your life is wrong for you. Or, perhaps, it's about figuring out what your best option is.

Transformation is in process, Cancer, and it feels good. It may be rough at first, but you'll never have to deal with the roughness again, once you tackle it the first time. Embrace the changes coming your way.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

This is a big day, Libra. You get to see what's really been bothering you all this time. And the thing with you is that once you know, you don't go back to unknowing. Selective ignorance is not your style.

This means that you will face something head-on during this day, July 29. Not only will you overcome it, but you will forge on like a soldier with a mission. You know how to win this, Libra.

Transformation is a byproduct of Moon trine Pluto, and it's a welcome addition to your life. Make the most of it and this glorious, powerful transit. It's here for you.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Can you embrace change fully, Aquarius? Yes, fully. That means no more holding back on this day, July 29. You're looking at how the transit of the Moon trine Pluto works to show you the truth and nothing but the truth.

This is your springboard, and because it's all new and shiny, it feels like a welcome sign. Change isn't always the most comfortable condition for you, but once you start rolling, you're an avalanche.

So brace yourself for a major transformation. The universe has pushed you into action, and now, you know just what you need to do. A round of applause for this zodiac sign, please.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.