Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From July 28 - August 3

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope is here for July 27 - August 3, 2025. This week, we hit peak retrograde season, which means that our messages from the tarot include taking our energy and using it for reflection and self-growth.

It's a fairly quiet week with no New Moon or Full Moon. Not even an eclipse or a Sun sign change is on the calendar. We do have the Moon entering Scorpio, which deepens our psychic awareness and desire to explore. Let's find out what looking within and evaluating ourselves means for each zodiac sign this week.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign from July 28 - August 3, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Four of Swords

Whew. July has been quite a month, Aries. In some respects, you're ending July strong, and in others, maybe not so much.

This week, set a plan in place so you can rest and then attend to your other tasks later. The keyword for this week from your Four of Swords tarot card is rest. You need to regroup and reflect.

With so many planets retrograde, it's time to do the same. Retreat, reflect, and reevaluate.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: The Star

Taurus, there's a saying that claims hope springs eternal. The tarot card for you this week is the Star, and it indicates a sign of hopefulness being reborn.

There's a wonderful thing about your hope being restored, and that is that it also returns other things that you lost in the past: believing in the good the world offers you, and believing in the good in yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: The Chariot

Gemini, self-mastery is what you need to focus on the week of July 28. You're a winner this week, and the Chariot reveals how you hang in there and slay any inner demons that try to stop you from realizing your potential in life.

So, when you have a chance this week, pull out a journal and write. Think about what you love about yourself, but also what you wish you could change. When you do, the rest is a matter of focus and discipline.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Three of Swords, reversed

Cancer, this week's theme is breakups. You have a few things that you are ready to release into the ether. The Three of Swords, reversed, is a tarot card of healing from past pain that is holding you back from joy.

You might want to break up with a job, a friend, or perhaps a bad habit. Life is complicated, but sometimes letting go isn't as bad as you think it will be.

When you consider the gains you get by making room in an area of life where you're unhappy, the decision becomes easier.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Leo, pay attention to what's happening in your life. This week you will be presented with a chance to do something significant, but if you are overly busy, you may miss a great opportunity.

This is the week where you learn the meaning behind finding time. If you want something to happen badly enough, you'll make space for it in your day and life.

Don't let time control you. Instead, structure your life as you want it to be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Four of Pentacles

Virgo, there's the you that's super practical, especially when it comes to giving money away to others. Then, there's another side of you that lives for being generous.

Today's Four of Pentacles indicates a week where you are a giver. You will give time to people you care about, and you may be asked to volunteer for something important.

Be open to the possibility in a way that fits your abilities. Stay sensible but with an open heart to help when and how you can.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: The Devil, reversed

Libra, your life is only as held back as you allow it to be. Freedom from restraint is the meaning behind the Devil tarot in reverse.

You may find that you're able to identify areas where you can eliminate problems from your daily routine the week of July 28. This is what sets you up for a great start to the month of August.

With the holidays quickly approaching, you may have a few things to attend to so you can enjoy time with your family uninterrupted.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Death, reversed

Scorpio, how do you approach change? Do you receive it with curiosity and open arms or are you a bit resistant? That's your primary question from this week's tarot horoscope for July 28.

You will want to address your stubborn nature, particularly the side that talks yourself out of doing things you need to do because they are inconvenient or challenging. Instead, see new things as an opportunity to learn and grow.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Ten of Swords

Sagittarius, there's a bright new beginning on the horizon. You have a chance to start over again, in part because we are entering a new month, but also due to your desire to make significant life adjustments the week of July 28.

There's a massive sense of awe for the future, Sag, but you have to be willing to look into your heart and study your mind to understand what you need and want to accomplish with the time you have been given this week. Make the most of it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Eight of Wands

Capricorn, it's a good thing that you are so quick on your feet. You'll need that tenacious personality of yours to make the progress you are capable of in the week of July 28.

The Eight of Wands tarot card is a symbol of fast-paced energy and many events coming your way. Time is going to fly. Try not to let the moments pass without pausing to truly appreciate the momentum.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: The Hanged Man, reversed

Aquarius, the Hanged Man tarot card is a warning for what could happen this week — but that doesn't mean it has to.

You may have missed an opportunity due to your reluctance to take action because you hope someone else will, or because you are waiting for permission.

The key here is to do what's best for yourself in moments when you are waiting on others. Every person has their fate, and you must follow your heart to find yours.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Seven of Pentacles

Pisces, this week is rich with rewards for you, according to the Seven of Pentacles tarot card. From July 28 to August 3, 2025, you may receive various indicators of success.

You may receive monetary compensation or a promise of a favor returned. The seeds you planted earlier in the year return to you, and that's also, in part, due to the retrograde season. Enjoy all that you've earned from your hard work.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.