Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs On July 29, 2025

On July 29, 2025, luck favors three zodiac signs. This day's transit, Moon trine Uranus, brings unexpected but welcome changes. Whether we asked for them or not, we will find that so much of the change we'll experience on this day is for the good.

This is a good luck day for Gemini, Scorpio and Pisces, in particular. July 29 sets up those lucky surprises in such a way that thrills us. Yes, there will be some shaking up, but trust that it's all part of the greater plan. Expect change, but know this: change is good. Stirring the pot is good, and stepping outside our comfort zones is fantastic. That's where the luck lies — in taking a chance and believing in a positive outcome.

1. Gemini

On this day, July 29, you might experience a welcome surprise in your relationships with those who mean the most to you. During the transit, Moon trine Uranus, you feel the courage to embrace the changes ahead.

Someone in your life will say something to you on this day that gets you thinking. Before long, you will feel as though those words are pure magic. They opened up something inside you, Gemini, and, boy, is it GOOD.

You feel lucky, but it's more than that. There is a kind of connection being made between you and this other person that didn't exist before. And it all looks as if it's heading in a very good direction. Embrace it, Gemini.

2. Scorpio

Whatever takes place on this day, July 29, you will know that you won't be returning to the same 'ol, same 'ol. In other words, change is coming, Scorpio, and it feels positive and promising. There's no going back now, so you might as well embrace it.

This is your Moon trine Uranus encounter with good luck. And knowing you, Scorpio, you will make the most of it in a big way. While you haven't planned anything in particular, you feel good about letting fate lead the way.

To make the most of this day's transit, you must stay alert and follow the signs that lead to better places in your life, Scorpio. Things are on the up and up for you, thanks to Moon trine Uranus.

3. Pisces

On this day, July 29, what feels like a coincidence is really just a matter of good fortune meeting up with your personal fate. During this day's Moon trine Uranus transit, expect a breakthrough to take place, one that leads to better and bigger things.

What's most outstanding here is that you'll receive a message from either an old friend or someone who wants to get involved with you on a professional level. It's time to rock and roll! This message is only the start of something new and exciting. For you, Pisces, luck looks like a chance to collaborate on something creative. When opportunity knocks, open that door and let it in.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.