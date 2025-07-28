These 3 Zodiac Signs Have A Challenging Week Ahead, But Soon Everything Will Be Worth It

Three zodiac signs have a challenging week ahead, but they'll soon learn that everything they go through is worth it. On July 30, Venus enters Cancer, where it will remain until August 25. When Venus enters Cancer, relationships become much more emotional, and we really get into our feelings. Cancer is a water sign that provides powerful emotional support. Venus in this sign is like a vast ocean, constantly churning and occasionally revealing what’s underneath.

Advertisement

On July 31, Venus squares Saturn. This transit is prone to disappointment in love, social activities, and sometimes money. This is not the day to plan a first date or social get-together. Rest, use self-care, and relax as much as possible, as this is the best use of this energy.

Then, on August 1, Venus squares Neptune. Since Saturn is conjunct Neptune, Venus in Cancer basically squares both Saturn and Neptune from July 31 to August 1. Saturn transits often serve as a wake-up call, and Neptune can create confusion. Either way, these days aren’t great for meeting new people or social occasions. Save these things for another day. This week will be challenging, but the lessons learned will be well worth it.

Advertisement

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The first part of the week may bring some challenges with partners. The Moon's opposition to Mars and square to Venus are associated with anger, jealousy, and general discontent. You may feel confused or disturbed over an encounter with a loved one, colleague, or simply someone in your orbit.

The first thing you can do is try and avoid any arguments during this week. Of course, this does not mean that you should let anyone walk over you. You may have to assert yourself somewhat, but there is a difference between assertion and getting into an argument. Be aware of the energy and remain calm.

Advertisement

Should an argument occur, try to sort things out quickly, because the end of the week brings more difficult transits. The Venus-Neptune transit could confuse the issue further, so this would not be the best time to sort out issues. If a problem occurs at this time, give things a few days to settle, and instead take some time alone to engage in self-care and reflect. Within the next week, things can be worked through.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You may face certain tensions or issues with partners this week, likely fueled by either confusion or interference by family members, especially older ones. These issues may cause or come about as a result of stress as well.

To avoid any worst-case scenarios, use as much patience and diplomacy as you can muster. As you know, patience is not your strong suit, but it is necessary. Prioritize self-care this week and take as much alone time as is comfortable. Try and avoid negative people and focus on the more positive individuals within your circle.

Lastly, make sure you are on track with communication. A situation may occur where you have to set boundaries, and this can include family members. If this is the case, be honest about your feelings in a positive way, rather than lashing out at anyone. These issues should be minor unless you allow them to escalate into something bigger. Don’t do that.

Advertisement

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Mercury’s retrograde and the Sun’s conjunction to Mercury could bring about an ego conflict with someone in your life. It may also bring tension, misunderstandings, and personal insecurities to the surface. This will likely be a difficult week on all of these levels, but know that it doesn’t have to turn into a disaster.

The Sun-Mercury conjunction in your sign midweek can lean toward egos — yours or someone else’s. Typically, this benefits no one, so don't go there if possible. If it’s someone else, kill them with kindness and phrases like, "I understand what you mean." Then, leave it there. If you choose to engage, it could get ugly.

Advertisement

If you find yourself reflecting on your own self-worth or insecurities, it is likely a result of being triggered by someone. First of all, disassociate yourself from this person and their comment because it was likely made in anger. Instead, focus on honest communication and self-care. Surround yourself with those who love and care about you. If you take these measures, all of this will pass shortly, and you will be back to your confident self in no time.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience, specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.