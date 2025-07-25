Your Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, July 26 — The Moon Aligns With Venus

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for July 26, 2025, brings something a little bit unexpected.. The Moon in Leo is in harmony with Venus in Gemini, and under this astrological weather, everything feels a little more alive. Today is the day for texting your crush just because you can.

The zodiac sign Leo wants to be adored. Meanwhile, Gemini energy wants to keep things interesting. When these two planetary characters connect, they remind us that connection doesn't have to come with a contract, because play and exploration are the main themes for the day. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign's horoscope on Saturday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, July 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you’re entering a space where expressing your ideas, telling stories, or even just having a spontaneous conversation could open up new pathways you weren’t expecting.

Something about the way you’re communicating right now is magnetic, especially when you lead with emotion over ego. On July 26, your creativity has a heartbeat. Don’t hold back, because the right people are already listening.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, embracing simplicity and leaning into it can make you shine from the inside. The way the light falls across your kitchen table and the warmth in a voice note from someone you trust.

On July 26, it's the beauty in the things that cost nothing, but mean everything. There’s deep pleasure in slowing down and letting your senses guide your pace. Pour tenderness into your rituals this Saturday.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, on July 26, there’s a kind of aliveness moving through you that makes people notice. Not just what you’re saying, but how you move, how you think, and how you sparkle without trying.

This isn’t about being liked. It’s about being in tune with yourself. You don’t need to shrink for anyone’s comfort or edit your brilliance to be digestible.

On Saturday, say what you want to say, wear what makes you feel electric, and follow what moved your heart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, some of the most meaningful ideas happen quietly, like in a memory or a dream. They can also be some of the most difficult to hold on to.

During the morning of July 26, speak kindly to yourself before anyone else has a chance to talk to you. Today, you are called to turn your attention inward for an intentional retreat. Heed the spaces where your intuition gets louder and your desires feel less filtered.

If someone or something makes you feel small, recognize that it’s not love, but control. You don’t owe anyone your transparency, but you owe yourself your truth.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, there’s a difference between being admired and being mirrored. On July 26, you experience both. Your charisma is electric, but it’s your authenticity that seals the deal.

Let your creativity lead, and let your joy guide the day. Dress up because it makes you feel happy. Laugh too loudly. Flirt with possibility.

When you shine without asking who it might offend, something shifts. You stop auditioning and start creating your stage.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you need a little breathing room today to daydream and watch the clouds go by. Watch the world move as a spectator without trying to fix it.

You’re speaking volumes without trying. The most powerful thing you can do is observe and choose when and where to place your energy.

Your intuition is louder than logic right now. Trust what it’s telling you on July 26.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your confidence is back, and it’ll come through in how you see the world again. On July 26, there’s a glimmer of hope returning to your voice, your style, and your appetite for connection.

You’re craving conversations that uplift and excite you, including friendships that feed your spirit. The beauty that isn’t performative is here, and it's intensely pleasurable.

Step into a space that once made you shrink and take up space as if you were born to do so. Because you were, let your joy be a mirror in which others can see themselves.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you’ve always understood the power of presence, but on July 26, that power is palpable. You don’t need to chase, and you don’t need to declare. You need to be, and the world adjusts to the tone you set.

Your intensity doesn’t scare the right people. It attracts them, so let the day unfold without needing to dominate it.

On Saturday, decline what doesn’t serve you with grace, not guilt. This makes what you say yes to more meaningful experiences and teaches others to respect your energy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, follow what feels vivid on Saturday, especially the words that make your mouth ache to say them. You’re not too much. You’re saying exactly what someone’s been waiting to hear.

Even if no one gets your vibe yet, be you anyway because you were born to move toward what others call impossible. Have a thought that’s unconventional, idealistic, or hard to explain?

Explore it anyway. Sagittarius energy doesn’t need approval to pursue meaning. Start building.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you don’t often crave praise, but on July 26, you deserve to hear it. You’ve been holding it down, carrying what others don’t even see, and you’re still showing up with grace.

Let compliments land because you’re more than allowed to want beauty, attention, and intimacy. Don’t confuse self-sufficiency with denial. You’ve done the work. Now let a little sweetness in.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today brings a chance for connection that feels both mentally alive and emotionally affirming. Someone might surprise you with a little more affection than you’re used to. Open your arms to receive it.

Don’t brush it off this Saturday. You don’t always show how much you care, but you do care. Let your inner weirdo come out to play. The right people won’t just tolerate your strangeness; instead, they'll adore it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you’re tuned in to the atmosphere around you as usual, but this time, it’s not just about sensing everything. It’s about choosing what to respond to.

You’re learning that peace can be curated, and that your environment shapes your spirit. So on July 26, mute the noise. Curate your social feed to take a step away from people or content that feels chaotic or heavy.

Just because you can feel everything doesn’t mean you should. Make your peace non-negotiable.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.