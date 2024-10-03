2 Zodiac Signs That Will Never Have A Problem Getting What They Want In Life, According To An Astrologer

While there are two zodiac signs astrologically considered the 'universe's favorite's' thanks to the uncanny propensity for everything to fall into place for them, according to an astrologer who goes by the name Astrologically Yours, they aren't the only ones living charmed lives.

In a TikTok video, Astrologically Yours explained that there are two more zodiac signs with the ability to get just about anything they want in life — so long as they put their minds to it.

Two zodiac signs that will never have a problem getting what they want in life once they realize their potential

According to Astrologically Yours, Socprio and Pisces (or those with prominent Neptune or Pluto placements) have a fascinating ability to make things go their way. Scorpio and Pisces are magnetic, glamorous, and seductive signs. Once they tap into their charm and allure, they can victoriously achieve whatever they set their sights on.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio is a water sign and the element is known to be more intuitive and goal-oriented. In traditional astrology, Mars rules Scorpio, making them driven to succeed. Their fearless determination makes them unstoppable and formidable, while Scorpio's modern ruling planet Pluto gives this placement a magnetic aura.

As the sign following Libra, Scorpio has learned the methods of charm and seduction. But with Pluto and Mars in the mix, Libra's Venusian qualities take on a more potent and dominant force.

Scorpio ascendants have a Leo-ruled tenth house, another clue that shows that this sign is born to lead and dominate once they feel confident in who they are and what they can accomplish. Venus rules their seventh house, making them more attractive and personable. Because their first house is already dominated by powerful Pluto, those with a Scorpio rising sign have an aura that intrigues, frightens, and mystifies others.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Neptune, associated with dreams and illusions, rules Pisces in modern astrology, so this sign can easily make their dreams a reality. Pisces easily understand those around them and have no trouble sacrificing themselves to please those they care about.

Pisces’ sister sign is Virgo, the researcher, helping them incorporate Mercurial elements of intelligence and intellect while also utilizing their compassionate nature. They can learn about others' vulnerabilities and strengths, which can make them tacticians when it comes to pursuing their goals.

Pises know how to love and embody qualities that make others fall for them. Of course, once Pisces is aware of their charisma and magnetism, it can make them climb social circles, make powerful connections, and reach new heights in their careers. In the natal chart, their tenth house is ruled by Jupiter, making their energy more expansive and with a first house ruled by Neptune (in modern astrology), it is easy for others to become entranced by their beauty.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.