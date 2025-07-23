The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On Thursday, July 24

We get a powerful download of energy on July 24, 2025, and it finds its way into each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Thursday. The Sun and Moon meet up in the astrological sign of Leo, and we enter the New Moon lunar phase. It's the perfect time to think about what you want to do that's new and requires a bit of bravery.

A New Moon is a download of information that helps us to internalize the traits of the sign of Leo, such as boldness and creativity. Today's Moon and Sun will also meet with Mercury retrograde, so look within and listen to your inner voice. There is power to be found by hearing your soul speak on Thursday.

The tarot horoscope message for each zodiac sign on Thursday, July 24, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Priorities can change, but your message for July 24, 2025, is also a challenge. Try not to let your daily grind spiral out of control. It could happen, but when or if it does, be proactive and don't ignore it.

The Two of Pentacles, reversed, is a warning that you might not know what to do when. There could be several reasons why your schedule feels strained, which can lead to confusion.

However, try to regroup when that happens to avoid losing time or causing others to miss out on opportunities they could have used their time for.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Emperor, reversed

Taurus, one funny thing that happens when you (or anyone) is faced with temptation is that it can undermine your willpower and cause you to slip up where you are strong.

That's where the Emperor tarot card in reverse comes in. It reminds you that lack of discipline can happen to the best of us, and you are not immune.

On July 24, the key to your success will hinge on your ability to catch moments of weakness before they lead to problems that you regret. Get an accountability partner. Don't be afraid to ask for help or advice when needed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Strength

Gemini, compassion will be the one thing you want to practice today. Inner strength can be the soft ground you want to fall on today when life gets tough.

Strength can land like a heavy fist, but when it does, it can inflict damage in tender situations where gentleness is needed.

Your Strength tarot card asks you to think carefully about how your actions impact others and yourself on July 24. How do you want to be remembered? A gentle giant or someone harsh when you could have chosen to be a better human?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Page of Cups

What do you do that's creative, Cancer? The Page of Cups is about self-discovery through art, crafts, and experiences that invite you to view the world through the eyes of your inner child.

Something beautiful happens when you stop and allow your imagination to shine through your activities on July 24.

You feel joy. The world appears less dull, and you gain insight that offers a fresh perspective. Try it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: King of Swords, reversed

Leo, don't let people who bully others online cause you to lose time in your busy schedule. On July 24, 2025, your tarot message from the King of Swords, reversed card, is to be careful what you read, especially when looking through comments of viral posts.

It can sometimes be entertaining to see what other people say. You learn from their messages; however, it can impact your mind in ways you don't realize. Instead, be selective about what communication you give your attention to.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Five of Wands, reversed

Virgo, today you may notice an energy shift in your relationships, especially with people with whom you haven't gotten along in the past. Who have you had competition with that hurt your relationship?

Siblings, friends or coworkers may decide to give up trying to compete with you (or vice versa) and focus on what's good about your interaction instead. The Five of Wands, reversed, is a positive card to have on July 24, as it symbolizes a white peace flag being waved in your direction.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Queen of Cups

Who is the sweetest person you know, Libra? Today's message from the Queen of Cups tarot is about people who lovingly nurture you when you are in their presence.

Spend time with people who lavish their love on you. Allow yourself to bask in the light of another person's admiration or verbal affection.

There's so much good to be had from letting yourself have positive interactions on July 24, 2025. So choose it when you can.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Tower, reversed

Scorpio, you can choose to see situations as obstacles or opportunities. The Tower, reversed, is a symbol of trouble that is suddenly sparked with chaos.

You might encounter a situation that's highly disruptive to your schedule on July 24, but if you are shrewd, you may see what's happening beyond the superficial. Test out the situation and consider how to turn a negative situation to your advantage.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Swords

You can tell when a person isn't doing what they are supposed to do. On July 24, if you sense something is off, why ignore it?

Words do not easily fool you, so the Seven of Swords is letting you know if a person's promises appear hollow, pay attention. Look for action that supports trust so you can make wise decisions about your own life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Empress, reversed

Capricorn, there are a few meanings behind the Empress tarot card, and one of them involves pregnancy, so it may be a little harder to conceive right now. Don't get discouraged if you're trying.

This same energy can affect other areas of your life where you are trying to grow. If you are experiencing delays or hardships, don't worry too much right now. You may see a huge win later that makes up for the time you lost on July 24.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Wands, reversed

It's tough to back up what you say, Aquarius, but even when you don't have solid facts, you might feel like you have to do what you need to do.

The Seven of Wands, reversed, is about debating a point, and you may have to do so even if you don't feel ready on July 24.

You aren't the first person or the last person who will experience self-doubt when speaking from your conviction. The thing about going through it when you are unsure is that the experience refines your argument and helps you to know how to support your stance later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Judgement, reversed

Sometimes stress can create confusion and problems with how you process ideas, Pisces. If you've been going through a lot right now, you might be a little more forgetful.

On July 24, be gentle with yourself. You may need to respond to people later or take more time to consider your input.

Don't feel rushed to say something when it can wait. It's always better to avoid saying something you can't take back later.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.