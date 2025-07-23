3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On July 24, 2025

For three zodiac signs, it's time to change course.

Written on Jul 23, 2025

zodiac signs powerful era july 24 2025 Design: YourTango | Photo: Anna Maloverjan from anytka, Canva Pro
Starting on July 24, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. Sometimes we don't even realize how confused we are, until a transit like Sun trine Neptune reminds us that we are more than what we've decided we are. In fact, on July 24, we may even see that we're great, if only we let ourselves be.

This Sun trine Neptune transit helps us clear away any mental confusion. For zodiac signs Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Pisces, this is a day that jolts us back into reality. We've been on the wrong path all this time, and we didn't even know it. 

Hey, it could have been worse. We could have stayed in that place of ignorance, but on July 24, the direction is clear. We will change course and set out for positivity and happiness.

1. Sagittarius

sagittarius zodiac signs powerful era july 24 2025 Design: YourTango

If you've been wrestling with uncertainty, Sagittarius, then you may find that the transit of the day, Sun trine Neptune, can help you clear things up, and fast. July 24 has you feeling peaceful, mostly because you have finally found a way out of a certain situation. You don't like spending too much time involving yourself with things that confuse you, and you'll see that on this day, much clarity comes your way.

This more than likely has something to do with a close friendship or a romantic relationship. If something hasn't felt right, then you'll make it right on this day. You have always had the power of fearless confrontation, Sag, and you'll be using it on July 24.

2. Aquarius

aquarius zodiac signs powerful era july 24 2025 Design: YourTango

Because you're so into the distractions that occupy your mind, you sometimes don't know what is real and what isn't. This isn't ordinarily a problem for you, but it's started to become one, and you don't like it, Aquarius.

On July 24, during the Sun trine Neptune transit, you'll see that it's a lot easier for you to hone in on what is really important to you. This allows you to consciously push aside the distractions. If you want to get down to work, then you need to focus, and during this transit, you will finally settle into that kind of clarity. It's good for you and you will adapt to it, so that you can continue on this way, productively.

3. Pisces

pisces zodiac signs powerful era july 24 2025 Design: YourTango

This transit, Sun trine Neptune, feels like it was made for you, Pisces. With Neptune, your ruling planet, in the mix, you’re naturally tuned in, but now you also have the clarity and focus that sometimes feels out of reach.

You’ll notice that certain choices suddenly seem obvious. Where you were once unsure, you now know exactly what to do. It’s as if everything has lined up perfectly, and what a relief that is! July 24 restores your faith in your own judgment, and that's a big one for you, Pisces. You trust yourself again, and that makes all the difference. You’re finally ready to move forward with confidence.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. 

