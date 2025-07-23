4 Zodiac Signs Experience A Major Breakthrough On Thursday, July 24

On July 24, 2025, four zodiac signs experience a major breakthrough. The Leo Moon is going to deliver the message of the day in a highly dramatic manner, as is Leo's nature. We will not be able to turn our eyes away from the signs and symbols that present themselves to us on this day.

Leo, Virgo, Libra, and Scorpio will be the main recipients of this message, and it will be up to us to see what we wish to do about it. We might be asked to speak, or do something that requires courage and presence. For those of us affected by the Leo Moon, that job will be a piece of cake.

1. Leo

This is definitely your moment, Leo, and the universe isn't being too subtle about its signs and signals. This day is about self-respect for you, and the Leo Moon is encouraging you to step up and claim what is yours.

The main lesson of the day is all about detachment. You have spent way too much time worrying about what others think of you, but during this lunar transit, it's time to come back down to earth. You're great on your own, Leo. You don't need to rely on compliments. July 24 points you back to yourself. The message here is simple: trust who you are. You’ve had the power all along, and it appears that you just needed a reminder.

2. Virgo

You sometimes believe in signs, but mostly, you'd rather see the proof, Virgo. Interestingly enough, on this day, July 24, you'll find that the entire universe is trying to prove something to you.

The Leo Moon grabs your attention and shows you in no uncertain terms that you're missing out on so much, simply because you expect too much. If you can let go of your intensely high standards, you might find that things down here are not as bad as you've made them out to be. In fact, it's pretty great, and that's what your message of the day is: enjoy what you have NOW.

3. Libra

There’s something about this day, July 24, that feels personal to you, Libra. It's as if the Moon in Leo stirs up feelings you’ve been pushing aside, and encourages you to stand up for yourself. That's not a bad message at all.

You're someone who really and truly likes to keep the peace, but you've also come to realize that keeping other people happy sometimes costs you more than you want to pay. July 24 delivers a clear message: you don’t have to sacrifice your own happiness to keep others satisfied. Your happiness deserves a chance to shine, and this is just the day for that.

4. Scorpio

You'd rather not let everyone and their uncle know what you're feeling, Scorpio. But while you tend to keep your feelings under wraps, the Leo Moon taps on that shell of yours and cracks it, just a bit.

Maybe, for you, this day is all about you expressing yourself, without fear. While you aren't comfortable feeling vulnerable, you've also come to realize that at some point, you're going to have to split the difference. That day has arrived, Scorpio, and the universe is telling you to forget the whole shielded personality thing and just let yourself live freely. July 24 has you summoning up the courage to free yourself from your own undoing.

