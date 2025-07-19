The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On Sunday, July 20

Self-perception is a primary theme in each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Sunday, July 20, 2025. The Moon enters the curious-natured energy of Gemini, the zodiac sign associated with the Magician tarot card. The Magician in the tarot teaches us to explore our talents and skills. Likewise, the Moon in Gemini challenges how each astrological sign views itself by calling on us to observe our behavior.

Like the Magician, you're not a one-dimensional person. You have multiple interests and passions. Similar to the Gemini Moon, you are constantly evolving. Some talents you might develop more than others. The goal is to be aware of what you offer and what you can do if needed. Situations can come up that make it necessary to focus on one area of your life, and that is what we explore with Sunday's tarot card horoscope.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

The tarot horoscope message for each zodiac sign on Sunday, July 20, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for the Aries: Six of Pentacles

How generous are you, Aries? Today's Six of Pentacles asks this bold question because you may think that a giver must dig into their pockets to be considered unselfish.

Nothing can be further from the truth. Your message from the Six of Pentacles tarot card challenges this belief, and it invites you to share things that money cannot buy: time, attention and your love. Live open-handed today.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for the Taurus: King of Wands, reversed

Taurus, if you were brutally honest, the truth would be that you sometimes can hold a grudge. But, on July 20, your daily tarot card, the King of Wands, reversed, encourages you to be truthful.

You can change. Self-awareness is here for the taking if you want it. Take a moment today to truly examine your reactions and identify ways to minimize the negative ones and amplify the more positive traits.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for the Gemini: Seven of Wands

You have the receipts, Gemini. The Seven of Wands encourages you to pull from your text messages and use them to your advantage to prove a point.

Do you know what you're saying is factual and accurate, but someone is saying it's a mistake? It's tough not to believe what is in black and white print. Today, you may need to play hardball to communicate your message. The question is, will you?

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for the Cancer: Page of Pentacles

There is always room for growth, Cancer. Only on July 20, your tarot card for the day, the Page of Pentacles, indicates unmet potential. You can reach a new goal or hit a greater height, but doing so may require extra effort.

Are you stuck in a rut or comfortable with a lull? Don't let yourself stagnate. Instead, Sunday is the day to push yourself a little bit more than usual.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for the Leo: Six of Swords

Leo, life can be so much calmer and more serene if you allow it to be. Have you adopted someone's drama as if it were your own? Be careful not to bond over angry topics, such as political positions or a viral media post.

Instead, focus on the inner world, and you can cultivate that which is beyond social media. Maybe it's a good day to unplug and turn off the cell phone. See how silence brings you mental clarity and a state of inner peace.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for the Virgo: Page of Swords, reversed

Remember, it's not always or never. The Page of Swords, reversed, is a symbol of stuck thinking, and it's time to break the pattern, especially when you see it affecting a relationship. Sometimes a person may seem to be a certain way, and they can be pigeonhole into a perception by others.

You have been there and you know how it feels. This Sunday, you might be working in favor of the underdog, helping a friend or someone who needs emotional support to regain their confidence and inner strength.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for the Libra: Six of Cups, reversed

The past can feel like a permanent fixture, especially if a single decision hurt a relationship. Regret can cause you to romanticize the time before everything changed, and you could become so focused on what was that you fail to see your future.

The Six of Cups, reversed, serves as a reminder to look forward and let life take a fresh direction. While you can't go back to make things better or change how you wish life were, you can choose to improve your situation starting this Sunday.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for the Scorpio: Four of Cups, reversed

Take advantage of what you have now, Scorpio, even if the opportunity feels small and insignificant. On July 20, the Four of Cups, reversed, challenges how you view luck. You never know what will happen when you make one change in action.

What you do right now may feel inconsequential or harmless, but it could be the slightest ripple that creates the biggest long-term effect.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for the Sagittarius: The Empress

Sagittarius, today it's time to get out of your mind and focus on what's in your heart. The Empress tarot card symbolizes the maternal, feminine power that you possess within your spiritual nature, and it encourages you to connect with it.

For someone who thinks as deeply as you do, this may initially feel easier said than done. But, as you learn how to release thoughts instead of holding them captive in your mind, you'll find how free it feels. You might even like thinking less and feeling your emotions more.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for the Capricorn: Justice, reversed

Life can feel so unfair at times, and the Justice tarot card in reverse can have you wondering why rules are so stern and often feel unnecessary.

This Sunday, you might contemplate challenging the status quo by doing things you don't ordinarily do to test the waters.

Will life fall apart if you choose not to follow a traditional way of doing things? If you decide to go off the beaten path, you may soon find out.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for the Aquarius: Two of Cups

Love is so sweet, kind, and warm, and when you find someone who truly understands you, it's a wonderful feeling.

Single or coupled, the closeness of an ally that's borderline soulmate material is in store for you this Sunday.

You might not know where things will lead, but for now, the Two of Cups indicates it's worth exploring.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for the Aries: The Tower, reversed

Pisces, on July 20, anticipate the unplanned. I might not be easy to cope with, but thanks to your flexible personality, despite what the Tower reversed reveals for you this Sunday, you figure things out.

You may even see how the universe steps in to help you when you do nothing. The great thing about this tarot card is that, despite it indicating a problem, it's like a lightning flash — quick to leave as fast as it sparks.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.