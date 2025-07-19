3 Zodiac Signs Attract Much-Needed Luck & Good Fortune On July 20, 2025

On July 20, 2025, three zodiac signs attract much-needed luck and good fortune. When the Sun and Moon align, it marks a moment of balance between who we are and what we want out of life.

This alignment often brings unexpected opportunities that feel like the universe is giving us a nod of approval, and for this, we are grateful. For Cancer, Leo, and Scorpio, this is a time when things come together in ways that surprise us, but do not overwhelm us, as that's just not what we're up for at this point. We need calm, and we get it.

July 20 brings powerful positive vibes our way, and while we all get to revel in this energy, these three zodiac signs get to do something with it. It's not just the Sun and Moon that are aligned; we are aligned with our hopes and dreams. That's how we create good fortune.

1. Cancer

It's break time over in your neck of the woods, Cancer. During the Sun-Moon alignment on July 20, you will find that you know just what to do with the fortune coming your way. You may get a change in perspective, perhaps through a very cool conversation you'll have with someone. The results of this convo are totally unexpected in the best way.

And what you get out of it is something that leads you to more and more positive energy. It's like you're super inspired now, all due to this one particular conversation you have with a friend, a loved one, or even a total stranger.

2. Leo

Unexpected fortune may show up through work, relationships, or personal projects on this day, July 20. The great part about it is that you are totally open to what's taking place, Leo. You're looking at the promise of a fresh start, and during the Sun-Moon alignment, you'll be willing to say yes to new invitations and offers.

Friends are all around you during this transit; however, the greatest joy you'll experience during this time will occur during an unexpected conversation with someone you haven't spoken with in a long time. Who knows, this could be the start of something fantastic!

3. Scorpio

For some, the idea of unexpected good fortune sounds good, but they want to know all the details in advance. You, however, are willing to receive all the good you can, without notification. You will see that during the Sun-Moon alignment, good vibes just naturally flow your way.

It's not really about luck, per se, but more about how you're willing to allow in the spontaneous goodness that the universe can supply. Yes, you are fortunate on July 20, but you are also ready for fortune to manifest. And it does, Scorpio. On this day, you get to resolve an old conflict, and once it's done, it never arises again. You have slain the beast, and now you are free. Nice going!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.