Women who lean into their more feminine traits use them to make major power moves in different aspects of their lives. These feminine behaviors are not a sign of weakness but secret weapons that help them create deeper connections with themselves and others while staying true to themselves. There is power in being a nurturer, a listening ear, or even a confident woman moving silently.

Your power is quietly shaping the world around you, and it's time to recognize that it's more than enough to create the impact you deserve. When you start to embrace the power within yourself, you'll see how things shift. Your ability to listen and your natural way of bringing people together are all part of the unique way that you subtly and positively influence people. Trust me when I say that the world needs exactly what you bring to the table.

Here are 11 feminine social behaviors that are actually big power moves:

1. Pausing before responding

Pheelings media | Shutterstock

Some would say there is power in being silent, especially when others behave loudly and chaotically. Take the act of pausing before responding as an example. It sounds simple, but to sit there as someone spews negativity towards you is a sign that you have self-control. When you take those moments to collect your thoughts and think before you say something, it shows that you value your words and are empathetic to how the other person would respond.

Holding back and biting your tongue can be difficult, but it takes someone with emotional intelligence to do it. A study published by Sage Journals found that individuals who practice emotional regulation techniques like pausing before reacting are less likely to escalate interpersonal conflicts. So, your ability to pause and gather your thoughts helps defuse tension and model emotionally intelligent behaviors for others.

2. Patiently explaining yourself

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Let your actions speak louder than your words. You don't always have to rush to explain yourself to others. There's strength in knowing that you don’t need to justify every thought or feeling immediately. Giving yourself the space to process and reflect allows you to respond with a clearer mind rather than reacting impulsively. Trust that the right words will come in time and that those quiet moments that had you reflecting will be a blessing.

The most powerful thing you can do is show up and be consistent in your actions. When you align with your values, those who see them will naturally come into your life, and those who don't will not continue on your path. You don't always have to explain why you did something the way you did. After all, it can get tiresome to constantly be in defensive mode.

3. Feeling emotions and letting them pass

EugeneEdge | Shutterstock

Don't stay in your feelings too long, or you will be consumed by them. Allow yourself the time to feel what you need to without rushing through it. It's okay to sit in discomfort for a moment to acknowledge what transpired and then let it go. Emotions are fleeting, and when you give yourself permission to experience them rather than push them away, they will eventually lose their hold over you.

It's important to remember that emotions do not define us. When we suppress them, they often intensify in ways that cloud our judgment. Only when you allow yourself to feel the hurt and the disappointment can you start to move on from it. This process of releasing rather than holding on is an act of self-compassion to yourself. In time, the things that once overwhelmed you become fleeting moments in the past.

4. Actively listening when others speak

fizkes | Shutterstock

Listening attentively allows the other person to feel valued and understood. It means putting aside distractions like phones and being present for a friend or family member in that moment. It also means engaging in the conversation by asking questions that show you care about what they are saying. Most wait until the other person is done talking so that they get a turn to speak, but a big power move is giving the gift of feeling heard to other people.

Often, we get caught up in our own thoughts and simply do not register what someone has just told us. People are often good talkers but not good listeners, so when they find someone who is willing to listen, they appreciate you even more. When we actively listen to others, we give them a safe space to be themselves, and that in itself is powerful.

5. Complimenting people who deserve it

nimito | Shutterstock

Subtle flattery can make others feel good about themselves. It's easy to overlook the quiet ones, but when you take the time to praise them, you show others that they are worthy of being appreciated. Your words always have the power to brighten someone's day, and the compliment you give them can mean more to them than you realize. From one woman to another, there are different ways we can compliment each other more without feeling the need to judge or shame.

A study showed that despite the benefits of compliments, people don't give them as often due to the potential judgment of the recipient's reaction. When compliments are given, they can have a lasting impact on the recipient. Unfortunately, fear often gets in the way of us spreading the love to each other, and expressing these simple gestures feels like they are slowly fading away.

6. Keeping calm under pressure

fizkes | Shutterstock

Handling stress or conflict with calmness and composure is a huge power move. In this moment, you trust that you can handle whatever comes your way. It's all about how you respond under immense pressure. Research shows that regulating your emotions during stressful situations can preserve cognitive function and decision-making abilities, which allows you to stay sharp under pressure. This social behavior is an important one to have, as there are things that are out of your control that happen daily that will stress you out.

Over time, you've learned that panicking rarely helps and that taking a step back to gather your thoughts brings out the best in you. Things like meditation and exercise can help relax your mind. Once you are calm, others around you might follow suit. Your calmness in challenging situations not only helps you navigate through them but also inspires others around you to do the same.

7. Remaining quiet

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

You've learned that sometimes words aren't needed to make an impact, but your presence is. In those moments when others might need to fill the air with noise, you've found that remaining quiet allows you to observe and move accordingly. Silence often creates space for others to reflect on the wrongs that they have done. This will enable them to come back when the time is right and deal with your relationship in a healthier way.

As Michele DeMarco, Ph.D., Rev., states, being comfortable with silence allows individuals to pause and reflect rather than rush into responses that may escalate conflict or avoid difficult emotions. It's a skill many can have, but only those with the patience and willingness to do it will succeed. DeMarco also noted that silence positively impacts the body by lowering stress and decreasing blood pressure. This makes silence not just an action but a life-saving one at that.

8. Persuading without manipulation

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

The ability to guide someone's decision-making without directly telling them is a powerful skill. It's not about convincing others just for the sake of it, but to truly understand people's needs and motivations. According to a study by DellaVigna and Gentzkow, powerful persuasion often involves aligning your message with the values and interests of the person you're communicating with. The more you have in common, the more they are willing to listen to your advice.

When you find a way to communicate your ideas in a way that resonates with them, you can subtly guide their decision-making without resorting to manipulation. For example, persuading a friend to leave a toxic relationship is a positive way to use your persuasion skills, as there are benefits to leaving the toxicity behind. The more refined you become in the skill, the better prepared you are to use it to help others.

9. Being mysterious

Photo Book Pro | Shutterstock

Being mysterious is all about revealing who you are at your own pace. Don't give yourself up so easily to people. After all, not everyone deserves all of you. This mystery around you makes others curious about who you are and what you're about. It's a big power move when you keep some parts of yourself reserved and control what you choose to share.

When you hold back and reveal yourself slowly, you create an aura of intrigue that can make you more captivating to others. People naturally gravitate towards what they can't have and fear the uncertain. It can be quite exhilarating for those who like challenges. Those brave enough to take on such a task will appreciate and respect the depth of your relationship more.

10. Protecting your boundaries

progressman | Shutterstock

Knowing where to draw the line is essential to protecting your energy. It can be difficult at times when others might not understand or try to push against your boundaries, but you have discovered that when you uphold your standards, you show the world that you command respect. Without a sense of self-respect, other people will treat you in a manner that is convenient for them rather than having your best interests in mind.

According to Jacquelyn Johnson, PsyD, from PsychCentral, boundaries help define what you're comfortable with and how you expect others to treat you, essentially acting as guidelines for preserving your mental well-being. Upholding your standards may feel challenging, but it teaches others how to engage with you respectfully. By standing firm, you create healthier relationships and set the tone for how you believe you deserve to be treated.

11. Staying vulnerable

Studio Romantic | Shutterstock

Owning your vulnerability and using it to build yourself up rather than tear yourself down is just one of many social behaviors you must learn. Opening up is never easy, but you knew that sharing your fears or imperfections connects you to others in ways that nothing else can. This kind of openness is also linked to personal growth. While going through your journey, you will encounter obstacles that sometimes require you to be vulnerable.

Research by Tedeschi and Calhoun found that people often experience greater emotional strength, deeper relationships, and a renewed sense of purpose after facing adversity. When you face some of the worst challenges in your life, you will realize that those moments will mold you into a better person for your future self. It's okay to be imperfect because your authenticity makes you truly remarkable.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.