Last Week's Moon Energy Isn’t Done Yet — What Your Zodiac Sign Is Still Working Through From July 14 - 20

Last week's moon energy isn’t done yet, and from July 14 to 20, 2025, here's what each zodiac sign is still working through. The week begins with the Waning Gibbous Pisces Moon and closes with the Waning Crescent Gemini Moon. The collective enters a period of deeper evaluation after the Full Moon cycle.

We may feel more methodical with the Aries Moon making a conjunction to Saturn retrograde, echoing the story from the Full Moon in Capricorn last week. Mercury stations retrograde on July 18, the same day the Moon enters Taurus, making this the perfect time to cultivate existing ideas and water the seeds planted six months ago. The Gibbous phase can serve as a test, where we utilize our newly acquired skills. It's a moment of trial and error before we complete the lunar cycle.

Aries

The week has you feeling much more focused on pursuing what you love, Aries. The Moon in your sign on July 16 will join Saturn retrograde, preparing you to concentrate on new beginnings.

We are closing a cycle after the Full Moon transit, and the lesson will be stronger now with the energy in your sign. This day will help you remember that changes can be made; you simply must be practical about how you want to approach this new journey over the next six months.

Taurus

Beginning on July 16, the Aries Moon will echo the lessons taught by the Full Moon in Capricorn last week. While you are still learning how to work with others and embrace potential beginnings, at this time, you may be more focused on your accomplishments and what you desire to achieve moving forward.

Saturn and the Moon will join, putting into perspective how you balance your time, how in tune you are with your needs, and whether you are taking care of your energy. You are learning that in order to progress, you need to look after yourself first.

Gemini

Uranus is now in your sign, bringing excitement to your day-to-day life. Nevertheless, Saturn in Aries will ground you, and the Aries Moon on July 16 will serve as a reminder that you need to feel anchored before you can explore your freedom.

You may feel driven to act impulsively at this time, but this celestial energy will help you be more practical with how you invest your time and energy. Don’t focus on too many things, try and finish what you start, and do not be afraid to make edits. Utilize the Mercury retrograde to help you feel accomplished.

Cancer

Releasing the past will become much easier now with Uranus entering a new domain, making a sextile to Saturn in Aries. You know that in order to seize the day, you must be more cognizant of your energy levels as well as your partnerships.

The Aries Moon beginning on July 16 shines a light on your leadership skills and brings back themes from the Full Moon transit last week. If you are not satisfied with the way you lead, during the next six months, you have a magnificent opportunity to change, evolve, and grow. Without transformation, there cannot be improvement.

Leo

There are now plenty of opportunities for you to meet new people, and the energy this week will make sure you are aware of this. The Moon in Aries encourages you to reflect on your overall partnerships, with a heavy focus on love. It's time for you to be serious about your relationships and what you expect from them.

Your expectations may shift in your dating life with Uranus and Pluto making an aspect to one another. Mercury is retrograde beginning on July 18, and although it is not directly opposing Pluto, it will still add new perspectives.

Virgo

One of the pivotal moments this week will be the Saturn retrograde making a conjunction to the Moon in Aries. This transit will magnify the messages from last week's Full Moon in Capricorn transit that also had you focused on healing from past friendships.

The Full Moon wants you to focus on closing a chapter and feeling brave enough to go in a new direction. The Aries energy will make you feel more courageous now. This is a starting point for you to look within your relationships and see what's working, what needs improvement, and what chapters must be closed for good.

Libra

This week, you are reminded of what it means to be a team player when the Aries Moon makes a conjunction with Saturn. This is a moment for you to reflect on the impact of the Full Moon last week. Yet, it's also a beginning for you when it comes to the types of connections that you want to make, especially in the academic or business sector.

You will be focused on success and accomplishments at this time, and thus may be more inclined to connect with people who are aligned with your goals. If you haven’t been satisfied with the outcome of the work that you’ve done over the last six months, this is a perfect opportunity for you to reset, start over, and begin the planning stages.

Scorpio

With Aries making a conjunction to Saturn, your creative ideas will flourish. You may feel inspired to pour a lot more love into your artistic endeavors at this time. Be more in control of what you want to build during this period.

The Martian energy could also transform your daily routines, adding more discipline so you can focus on the work that brings you happiness. Tackling pending tasks or focusing on demanding work might be easier now with Mars in Virgo giving you support. You might surprise yourself with all you can complete during this week.

Sagittarius

While you may find it difficult to connect with the work that you’ve been doing, Saturn retrograde will spark confidence and inspiration. Mercury retrograde reminds you that quality matters, so take your time with your work and do not rush through it. This transit also makes you feel more comfortable with what you want to share with others.

Saturn and the Aries Moon will allow you to pinpoint the areas in your life where you need to find more confidence. This is a good time for you to get your neurons fired up and start a new project, or rework an old one, especially with Mercury in Leo providing plenty of support. And with Jupiter, your ruler in an exalted sign, all you need to do is believe in your magic.

Capricorn

The transits this week might feel like deja vu, as once again, the planetary movements will make you the star of the show.

As we all evaluate our next steps, the week will add a spark of optimism and hope with the Moon in Taurus bringing back joy and happiness. There is a sense of comfort since you know you have the tools needed to thrive in your next chapter. You may even become more comfortable taking on new things in the next six months.

Aquarius

New chapters begin this week with Uranus and Pluto making a transit to your sign. The Saturn in Aries energy also encourages you to rekindle your love for yourself. Make self-care a priority this week, and be sure to protect your boundaries so you can focus on what you want.

Uranus allows you to focus on happiness and all the meaningful things in your world. This is a period of embracing positivity, even with Pluto and Saturn aspecting your sign, making things a little more challenging. Nevertheless, it is your moment for self-expression and basking in your creative talents.

Pisces

It will be a lot easier to develop new ideas with the Moon in your sign early in the week, and you might be pushed to do some self-reflection during the Saturn in Pisces transit. Courage is essential as you enter the new era that Uranus in Gemini is initiating.

The Aries Moon will serve as guidance to let you see what has worked for you thus far. If any changes are needed, the Moon in Aries sparks new ideas and helps you think of new plans, with Mercury in Leo adding direction. Expect to receive more insight once the Moon enters Taurus, helping you brainstorm effectively.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.