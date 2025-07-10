5 Zodiac Signs Attract Good Luck In Love From Now Until July 20, 2025

Five zodiac signs attract good luck in love from now until July 20, 2025. This is a week when everything that happens is happening for you, including the difficult times in your romantic relationship. It’s important to see beyond what is happening in the moment, so that you can become aware of the deeper purpose for what you’re going through.

The Moon moving through Pisces on Monday, July 14, will help, as you will be able to embrace acceptance and forgiveness within your romantic life. Then, as the Last Quarter Moon occurs in Aries on Thursday, July 17, you will finally feel like you’re in the place to move forward. A Last Quarter Moon denotes progress and movement, and in Aries, the first sign of the zodiac, you will focus on the future instead of the past.

The energies of the Moon in Pisces and Aries will be of benefit as Mercury stations retrograde in Leo on Friday, July 18. Mercury will remain retrograde in Leo from July 18 to August 11, making this a powerful time for conversations and healing within your relationship. While it may bring up some difficult moments, it’s important to turn your heart toward the future, especially as Mercury emerges as a morning star on July 31 and begins a new cycle. Mercury retrograde can intensify the return of exes into your life; however, it also serves as an opportunity to build greater connection and stability within your romantic relationship.

On Saturday, July 19, pay attention to what arises in your relationship as retrograde Mercury aligns with Venus in Gemini. There will be a choice to move forward together, or part ways; however, you must remember that it’s not the good times that define your relationship, but how you move through the difficult ones together.

1. Virgo

Let everything be good, Virgo. The Moon will be in Pisces on Monday, July 14, casting a warm glow on your romantic life. The Moon governs your feelings and emotions, so you will experience a deeper connection to your partner around this time. This can also help you release any distractions or forgive any hurtful words that have recently been said.

With the Moon in Pisces, you are entering a peaceful and loving phase of your relationship, so you must allow everything to be good rather than look for problems where there are none. If you’re single, this would be a wonderful time to go out and meet someone new. Be sure that you are leading with your heart, rather than any cynicism, during this period, as you will need to radiate an open and warm energy.

The Moon in Pisces helps you to become grateful for what you have, while also being open to receiving even more. Let yourself enjoy this period, without thinking about the future or feeling like there is something you must do. Sometimes, the only task at hand is to receive the moments of love and peace within your life.

2. Libra

You have to figure out a way to move forward, Libra. You’ve been stuck in limbo for too long. While there is rarely a reason to make an impulsive choice, you also must make sure that you’re not avoiding making one. Try to give yourself time to reflect on the state of your romantic life as the Last Quarter Moon rises in Aries on Thursday, July 17.

You have to decide if you can truly repair your relationship or if you must instead focus on repairing yourself. While you are given every opportunity to heal your romantic connection, you also must realize that you can’t be the only one putting in the work. The Last Quarter Moon in Aries on Thursday, July 17, serves as a chance to reflect and decide how you are going to move forward.

While the Last Quarter Moon can bring closure, in Aries, it not only affects your romantic relationship but also serves as a point of beginning. The energies may feel contradictory; however, you’ve already been working within this state. Try to be proactive in the time you take for yourself, but also realize when you must call it. To improve a relationship, both people have to be invested. However, if it’s a karmic connection as it may be, then the goal isn’t to fix it, but to heal out of it, so you can be in a healthier position to attract new love into your life.

3. Aquarius

Prepare to let that call go to voicemail, Aquarius. Mercury will station retrograde in Leo on Friday, July 18, bringing an opportunity for old exes to reach back out. Whether you’re single or in a relationship, it is important not to take the bait. If a connection was meant to grow, then it already would have, but there is no point in giving someone a chance to hurt you yet again.

Mercury will bring back past themes in your romantic life as well, so be sure that you’re looking at what arises instead of automatically shutting down or freezing out your current partner. Mercury retrograde is always a time when exes seem to crawl back out of the woodwork; however, in Leo, you need to be cautious. During this time, it’s not just that you will hear from an ex, but that it will be in the form of love bombing or an overly dramatic declaration due to the energy of Leo.

Leo doesn’t want to be ignored, and so you must practice healthy boundaries during this time, especially if you’re in a relationship. Whatever arises in your current connection, don't see it as a sign that it’s not meant to last. Instead, be willing to put in the work so that this tough time truly can help you become better.

4. Aries

Settle any karmic ties to your past, Aries. Mercury will station retrograde in Leo on Friday, July 18. Mercury retrograde is infamous for the return of exes; however, in your case, it will involve settling any previous ties to a marriage or significant relationship. If you have children with your ex, then this issue may involve them, as well as financial themes. Be prepared to deal with what comes up, rather than taking it personally or feeling down about the current state of your romantic life.

Whatever Mercury retrograde brings up is meant to be dealt with, as it will benefit you long-term. Mercury retrograde in Leo will help you settle and cut any lingering ties to past romantic relationships. Yet this is also a time to rediscover what brings you joy. Leo energy doesn’t just rule your committed relationships, but your sense of creativity and pleasure as well.

With everything going on in your life, you may feel disconnected from your inner self. This period can be a beneficial one for you to start focusing on what makes you feel fulfilled and connected to the universe. When you are feeling better about yourself, you also tend to make better romantic decisions. While this energy may favor talks of the future if you’re in a current relationship, be sure you hold off making any decisions, including an engagement, until after August 11, especially if you want it to last.

5. Sagittarius

It’s never too late to find out what might have been. While Mercury retrograde is a time when people often see the return of exes into their lives, you, Sagittarius, will be that ex returning. On Saturday, July 19, Mercury retrograde in Leo will align with Venus in Gemini, signifying that you will reach out to someone who you’ve realized is the one.

This person was someone whom you had numerous chances with; however, you were never in a position to trust yourself and follow through on a commitment. While you can’t predict how this will turn out, it is important that you let yourself try. You need to find out for certain if the chance for this relationship has truly passed.

Mercury retrograde in Leo is highlighting themes of luck and new beginnings, while Venus in Gemini is bringing your focus to your romantic life. You are looking for a new beginning with a past person. This isn’t the first time you’ve thought about it; however, this will be the first time that you take action. Try not to become fixated on any outcome, and be sure that you validate yourself and your reasons for reaching out. You can’t control how someone else responds, but you also haven’t been able to move forward in your life because of this person. This is your chance to find out the truth and get a second chance at love.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.