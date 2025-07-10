Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of July 14 - 20, 2025

Luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs the week of July 14 to 20, 2025, beginning when the Moon enters Pisces, casting a spiritual and hopeful energy on the days ahead. The Moon in Pisces wants to explore life, learn about the hidden meanings of ancient cultures, and practice rituals to attract luck into your life.

Consider making an amulet with amethyst or sage to help embody the courage needed to set your soul free and embrace the divine luck of the universe. This would help you take advantage of the Last Quarter Moon in Aries on Thursday, July 17. The Last Quarter Moon is a time of transformation and letting go of what is holding you back in your life. In Aries, it helps you focus on new beginnings and gives you the courage to make your life an incredible adventure of hope.

Practice courage in all you do, especially as Mercury stations retrograde in Leo on Friday, July 18. Mercury retrograde is a time to reflect and embrace a redirection in your life. With Leo ruling your heart, this redirection could lead you back down the path of a previous dream. While Mercury retrograde tends to bring challenges with technology and travel, you are still urged to focus on travel or begin an internal adventure of the soul. Be sure that you practice patience in all that you do, knowing that any delays that occur are divinely orchestrated. While Mercury will be retrograde from Friday, July 18, to August 11, you can use this time to get back to the heart of what matters most. This means you can finally choose to experience the life that is waiting for you, right outside of your comfort zone.

1. Sagittarius

Don’t dismiss any intuitive nudges, sweet Sagittarius. On Friday, July 18, Mercury will station retrograde. While you will want to be diligent in checking over your plans and practicing patience, this could be a rich time to rediscover a lost dream. Leo energy helps you understand what matters most and have the courage to go after it. This helps you avoid overthinking, so that you can just let yourself go where you feel called to.

Honor this time in your life and the chance to get back on track. Mercury retrograde in Leo will invite you into a period of deep reflection and learning. This will carry a strong spiritual purpose, as well as an interest in new cultures and places. If you are considering booking a trip, use this time to reflect on the planning process and save any reservations until after August 11.

Most importantly, you must hold space for what this energy wants to reveal in your life. Whether you’re called to learn about a new culture overseas or invest in a new business for yourself, you will be surrounded by luck in the coming weeks. Luck doesn’t necessarily bring immediate rewards, but it does always show you the right path.

2. Leo

Dream a new dream, dearest Leo. The Last Quarter Moon in Aries will rise on Thursday, July 17. Aries is a zodiac sign that represents new beginnings, taking action, and being sure that you’re not making any impulsive decisions.

While this energy normally makes you act with a sense of urgency, this will be moderated as Mercury stations retrograde in your zodiac sign on July 18. This will help you to slow down and reflect on the decisions you make and the actions that you take.

The Last Quarter Moon is a time of rebirth in your life. During this period, it’s important to allow changes to occur, both around you and within yourself. You can’t keep everything the same and still fulfill your destiny. Change is about growth, and with how much you’ve been through recently, you are ready for a new chapter. Challenge yourself to see beyond your comfort zone and know that the universe is conspiring to bring you the life of luck and abundance you’ve been dreaming of.

3. Cancer

Honor your intuition, Cancer. The Moon will be in Pisces from Monday, July 14, to the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 16, giving you the perfect energy to honor your intuition and connection with the divine. With the Moon in this divine water sign, you are encouraged to listen to your inner self, versus practical or logical reasoning. Nothing is stopping you from making your dreams come true, but you must listen to your intuition instead of letting the outside noise drown it out.

Beginning on Monday, July 14, the Moon in Pisces will help you to reconnect with your spirituality and intuition. Be sure that you’re creating space for stillness, meditation, and journaling during this period. Reflect on where you are feeling called and validate your own intuition rather than looking for outside proof.

This can be a fruitful time of new beginnings and redirection that can help you realize what you genuinely want to make of your life. There is no reason to rush this process, but you must make sure that you are following your intuition towards where you are meant to be.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.