Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign From July 14 - 20

Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each animal sign for the week of July 14 - 20. This week, all the animal signs are about to experience some intense energ. The start of the week will feel extra busy but productive. Exercise caution when you feel unsure over the weekend, as you may encounter some slight trouble.

On Monday, a Wood Monkey Remove Day, your highest productivity involves clearing your plate and focusing on only what you have to do. Once you have accomplished this, Tuesday feels extra busy with Wood Rooster Full Day energy. Plan your appointments, errands, and personal tasks ahead of time. If you handle both Monday and Tuesday well, Wednesday, July 16 feels like a breeze as you find the right balance between work and pleasure.

Thursday is a Stable day, so use this time to write emails, plan a date night out with a friend or a family member. Do you have something new you'd like to start? Friday is the best day for project initiation. Let's find out what this means for each Chinese zodiac sign all week starting on July 14 - 20, 2025.

Rat

Rat, the week of July 14, 2025, you have an opportunity to wipe the slate clean and begin a fresh life start. Whatever you want to accomplish, aim for Friday, July 18, 2025, the Wu Zi 戊 子 Earth Rat Initiate Day. Before you begin anything new, however, you'll want to remove obstacles that take up your time and can become distractions.

On Monday, review your schedule and current obligations to see where you can fit in small opportunities for growth. Focus on spending quality time with loved ones on Wednesday. This Thursday is perfect for a date night or to meet with a mentor to strategize your plans. Friday is launch day for whatever you want to do, even if it's just marking a date on your calendar for a future project start.

The weekend requires you to be cautious due to being a Destruction Day, followed by a Danger Day this Sunday. Instead of working on new projects this weekend, focus on less tedious activities, like clearing out the pantry and other areas that are full of visual clutter.

Ox

Ox, it's a good thing you've got broad shoulders because despite a fairly positive week, you will experience some challenges on Saturday, July 19, a Ji Chou 己 丑 Earth Ox Destruction Day. But before Saturday, you do something that removes a problem from your life or, it may be that a situation ends for you without your prodding. A win is a win, Ox!

This week, your attitude is what matters most, and how you approach your problems will significantly impact their outcome. While you tend to be tenacious and hard working, there are times when it's best to let nature take care of itself. A less intense attitude will help you manage your schedule on Monday and Tuesday.

You'll want to practice gratitude on Thursday. On Friday, you may start a home-based project that seems to show signs of potential, but then feel like the timing is wrong over the weekend. Don't let moments of doubt shadow what could be an excellent chance for you this month. Instead, letting go will help you hold on without needing to be in control.

Tiger

Tiger, this week, get clear on what your goals are. You will find that self-awareness helps you to make the most of your opportunities at the start of the week. It'll feel very disappointing when the weekend comes and you realize you spent time on things that you'll never get back on that you didn't want to do.

On July 20, healing comes into play for you emotionally, mentally and spiritually, especially fine-tuned and refined. During moments when you feel uncertain about the future or what your individual choices should be, you'll realize just how courageous you are. When you may have wavered in the past or folded due to fear or a desire to avoid conflict, you demonstrate that you've grown significantly and matured.

Rabbit

Rabbit, the week of July 14 - 20, you are likely to play a supportive role in the lives of friends and family. There are times when you are the main character in your own life, but there are also times when your presence makes such a significant impact on others that you create a lasting and meaningful change.

This week, you are the equivalent of a guardian angel during times of trial and challenge. Your relationships on Monday and Tuesday will benefit from your encouraging nature. On Wednesday or Thursday, your capacity to make people feel loved and nurtured is easily expressed and heartfelt.

The weekend is when you will want to be sure to have toughened your skin a little. You will want to protect yourself from situations that seem to be hurtful and lack mutual benefit. Fill your schedule with activities that you enjoy that involve self-care and personal development.

Dragon

Dragon, the week of July 14 brings you many opportunities to aim high and achieve your goals. You will want to be careful not to feel demotivated due to the busy start of the week. On Monday and Tuesday, you will need to apply your leadership skills to keep yourself and others focused on goals.

Be sure to keep communication lines open. If you tend to be easily accessible to friends or family, your days of challenge will come early in the week. Scheduling your date night or outings ahead of time is more effective than making plans at the last minute.

Your prime opportune day is Friday, since it's the perfect day for starting a new project, relationship or venturing into unknown territory where you have to learn as you go.

Snake

Snake, the week of July 14 - 20 challenges you to reconsider your perspective on life and how you spend your time. As an animal sign known for its cunning and slick personality traits, you may expose a hidden gem of an opportunity that others failed to see.

Perhaps you'll discover a way to manage your family budget to save for a luxury item by the end of the year. Or you'll spot an error at work that helps you to save the team money and brings you significant respect from decision-makers. You might see where you are losing money in your personal life and decide it's time to unsubscribe to things that are unprofitable for you.

On a very personal level, this is the perfect week for you to fly under the radar and avoid situations that you find unpleasant or not worth your time, so you can do what you want to do for yourself. You don't have to have anything specific planned, even if you're relaxing at home.

What matters this week, especially over the weekend, is that you trust your perception and use it to protect your energy, so that whatever you decide to do is done with excellence, leading to success.

Horse

Horse, the month of July is dedicated to light-hearted and playful energy, but the week of July 14 carries heavier than usual energy. So, your weekly horoscope may feel like it's anything but relaxing!

Don't let the intensity of the week's start get you down. Instead, use it to your advantage and focus on essential tasks that help you to prepare for an enjoyable mid-week adventure.

Once you have completed your essential activities on Monday and Tuesday, you may find that you can then focus on and attend to other areas of your life. Anticipate a potential delay on Thursday, July 17, despite it being a Stable Day. You may find that a delay improves the rest of your week, allowing you to spend time with a loved one or friend.

Goat

Goat, what's nice about you and your personality is that you can navigate any terrain. A good week is excellent, but when there's a little difficulty ahead, you seem to skyrocket straight to the top. You thrive on challenges. You see a mountain and you're ready to climb.

Four days this week will give you a chance to exercise your tenacity and grit: Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday. This means you can sandwich all your fun, light-hearted activities that are less intense on Wednesday and Thursday. Use these days to reconnect with the people you love.

Over the weekend, you can make the most out of the two red days: Saturday and Sunday. If you are a problem-solver who charges people to evaluate their matters, these two days may be profitable for you.

Monkey

Monkey, your curious nature can get the best of you this week if you're not careful. Therefore, you will want to remain balanced and focus on your thoughts. Don't try to take on more than is necessary when asked, the entire week.

The two most vulnerable days for you are Wednesday and Thursday, when you may become intellectually bored and view drama as slightly entertaining. Keep those things to entertainment and media.

One day when you can become somewhat perfectionistic is on Monday, July 14, 2025, the Wood Monkey Remove Day. If you decide to delete old emails or discard paperwork, be sure to scan what you need and back up items into the cloud.

Rooster

Rooster, you are a boisterous personality type, and you tend to see things others miss and warn them about it. This week, you may find that this skill set comes in handy. Even though you will likely have no problems navigating your own life, you may sense a friend in need could use some advice and help.

Your ability to lead others is magnified on Friday, Earth Rat Initiate Day. You may not be required to do anything hands-on. However, your advice, feedback, and support, no matter how minimal, can provide significant help to others.

Take extra caution and practice self-care on Sunday, as this is a Metal Tiger Danger Day. You may feel anxious about what could happen, even if all is well.

Dog

Dog, you are loyal and kind, and the entire month of July provides you with social opportunities that involve travel and chances to learn. This week, Wednesday and Thursday are the two perfect days to make your personal space inviting to company in preparation for the holiday season.

Do you plan to travel away or have people come into town? Do you want to have a traditional holiday season or prefer to do something less structured?

If you have a specific task that requires narrowing down whom you will focus on for shopping or making travel plans, the best day for you to complete this task will be July 16, 2025, Bing Xu 丙 戌 Fire Dog Balance Day.

You will be able to detach from the emotional aspect of working on a holiday gift and invitation list. The end of the week can be ideal for reviewing financials and identifying areas that need improvement or fine-tuning.

Pig

Pig, your week can set you up for a beautiful start to the rest of the year. On Monday and Tuesday, focus on matters related to your home and family. What tasks are no longer necessary for you or anyone to do? What do you not need in your home that throws off the atmosphere's energy, and clear it away?

On July 17, a Fire Pig Stable Day, do things that bring you joy. Aim to cultivate experiences that remind you of your native roots and where your family originated. You can cook a meal using a handed-down recipe.

Alternatively, reach out to a friend to check in and see how they're doing. You may find that sharing love and compassion makes a big difference in your interactions with others. Aim for warmth and mutuality.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.