3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success All Week From July 14 - 20

Three zodiac signs attract financial success all week from July 14 to 20, 2025. Financial success doesn’t always guarantee a feeling of abundance, though. Wealth can also lead you to feel dissatisfied with your life or leave you constantly searching for more. While you will have opportunities to revisit financial matters in the days ahead, it’s important that you also expand upon how you define abundance in your life.

Abundance is an attitude and energy that feels like your cup is always overflowing. Not only in terms of finances, but in what makes your life feel joyful or meaningful. You will need to be cautious of spending to attain that feeling of abundance, recognizing that money does not, in fact, buy happiness. Be sure that you seek what you genuinely need and hold space for an energy of true abundance in your life.

1. Cancer

Take care of the details, dear Cancer. On Friday, July 18, Mercury will station retrograde in Leo. This is a shorter period than most retrogrades and will last until August 11. Mercury retrograde is a time to be mindful of your finances and watch your spending. In Leo, you may find yourself wanting to treat everyone in your life or splurge on that amazing trip, but you must consider your long-term goals.

The purpose of this transit is to help you take care of any outstanding debts or bills, reorganize your budget, and be sure that any invoices owed to you are taken care of. This period will also have you wanting to spend less so that you can focus on what is genuinely meaningful for you. Be sure that you’re not putting too much weight on your bank balance. Instead, use this time to invest in what makes you feel like you’re living abundantly.

2. Pisces

You are not defined why what you have, Pisces. On Thursday, July 17, the Last Quarter Moon in Aries will occur, inviting you to reflect on your feelings involving money. The Last Quarter Moon brings an opportunity for change, and in Aries, it represents finding balance between your material wealth and your spiritual abundance. This doesn’t mean that you must be a pauper to be considered spiritual, quite the opposite actually. You simply must make sure that you’re focusing on all the riches in your life, rather than letting a number in your account define your worth.

The Last Quarter Moon in Aries also invites you to think about how you value yourself. This will be especially relevant if you are in business for yourself or contract any services. You must make sure that your prices are in alignment with your worth. While it can be challenging to ask for money, you do need to charge your worth. By doing so, you can also realize that finding balance involves not giving your gifts away for free.

3. Aquarius

Take a creative stance with your finances, Aquarius. On Monday, July 14, the Moon will be in Pisces, activating themes of self-worth and abundance. Pisces is the most spiritual sign of the zodiac, as it’s said to embody energies of the other eleven signs. There is a richness to this zodiac sign that can help you become creative in how you generate greater income. While the Moon in Pisces may help you brainstorm innovative ideas to increase your finances, it will also ask that you place a value on your free time, moments with those you care about, and your independence.

Be sure to take time while the Moon is in Pisces to reflect on new and innovative ways that you can raise your income. This may come through a creative or spiritual endeavor, or you might have to adopt those qualities when it comes to finances. Yet, you also need to remember that your time in itself is valuable. Your freedom can’t be bought, and time with those you love is priceless. Be sure that you are valuing not just your professional gifts, but your time as well.

