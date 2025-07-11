Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day This Week, From July 14 - 20

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from July 14 to 20, 2025, is here. The Moon will be in Pisces Monday, July 14, through the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 16. Beginning the week with an undercurrent of Piscean energy can help you feel connected to your life and the divine force at play within the universe. You will be open to signs and synchronicities, redirections, and divine strokes of luck within your life. Yet with the Moon in Pisces, you may be sleepy, preferring your dream state to any current reality in your life. Don’t fight the urge to rest during this time, as your dreams will carry a prophetic message regarding where you will find the greatest luck in your life.

While this Piscean energy inspires you to dream, once the Last Quarter Moon rises in Aries on Thursday, July 17, you will feel invigorated by a desire to take action. The Last Quarter Moon brings about an opportunity for transformation and rebirth, inspiring you to close out one chapter so a new one can begin. Just be sure you are honoring your dreams in this process.

Beginning on Friday, July 18, Mercury will retrograde through the fire sign of Leo until August 11. Mercury retrograde historically is known for its tech issues and travel delays; however, there is a hidden benefit of this energy. Mercury retrograde actually provides you with an opportunity to get back on track in your life, if you’re willing to reflect and be open to the lessons that this period provides. Be sure that you don't ignore any details and triple-check any plans or correspondence.

Upon reflection, you may realize that you’ve drifted further from your soul than you had thought. Be willing to revisit past themes, including your dreams and aspirations, as you may finally be ready to let your imagination run wild so that you can imagine a better and luckier life ahead.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Monday, July 14

Connect with your spiritual side, dear Aries. Beginning on Monday, July 14, the Moon will move through Pisces, allowing you to reconnect with your intuition and spiritual side. By embracing the divinity surrounding this transit, you will feel a stronger connection to the source as well as the energy within yourself.

Pisces asks that you see beyond what is obvious, exploring the hidden meanings and dreams that lurk within your soul. By embracing this period of divine reflection and connection, you may feel spurred to make a dramatic transformation with the Last Quarter Moon in Aries on July 17. Just remember, if nothing changes, then it also never improves.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Thursday, July 17

Take stock of your life, dearest Taurus. On Thursday, July 17, the Last Quarter Moon in Aries will occur. This is a time to take stock of your life, especially with the recent confusion that you’ve been trying to sort through. The answers that you are seeking aren’t found in the arms of another, but within yourself.

Use this time to dig into your wounding, including past experiences that have shaped life as you currently know it. This lunation can help you experience a rebirth in your life, which allows you to trust yourself and also provides the sweet salve of divine healing energy.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Saturday, July 19

Love yourself enough to change your perspective, Gemini. As an air sign known for changing your mind, it often seems contradictory that you struggle with admitting when you are wrong. Yet, to be wrong and admit it is to grow. It’s not a failure if you realize that your previous perspective was wrong or that you no longer align with it. In fact, it's a positive, as it reveals your growth.

On Saturday, July 19, retrograde Mercury in Leo will align with Venus in your zodiac sign of Gemini. In order to use this energy, you have to love yourself through your process. Allow yourself to change your mind as many times as you need until you finally find your own truth, and then never let it go.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Thursday, July 17

Embrace changes in your professional life, sweet Cancer. The Last Quarter Moon in Aries will rise on Thursday, July 17, influencing your career. Depending on where you are on your path, this may be felt internally or through a massive transformation in the work that you do. Aries rules your professional life, meaning you must have courage and take decisive action toward your dreams. Yet, the Last Quarter Moon is a time of transformation and alchemy where something in your professional realm changes form.

Be open to the changes that are occurring, and don’t be afraid to make a quick decision if you are guided to. You don't always have ample time to reflect before choosing the path of your destiny. Sometimes it’s about being willing to take a risk.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Monday, July 14

You have all the time you need, dearest Leo. The Moon will be in Pisces from Monday, July 14, until Wednesday, July 16, helping you acclimate to the changes that are ongoing in your life. This is important for you, as Mercury stations retrograde in your zodiac sign on July 18, and the Last Quarter Moon in Aries occurs on July 17.

To embrace the energy of the Pisces Moon is to be comfortable within your process. You may not have all the answers at this moment, but that is OK. You may not know which path to choose, or why you’re experiencing delays, but even that is OK. You aren’t meant to have it all figured out in this moment, but simply hold space for yourself to go through this process. Be open to what arises, as the universe may have a bigger plan in store for you than the one you had for yourself.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Saturday, July 19

Listen to your inner self, Virgo. Retrograde Mercury in Leo will align with Venus in Gemini on Saturday, July 19, bringing a need to revisit previous intuitive messages. Venus is influencing your career, and to get ahead professionally, you must start developing an idea that you previously dismissed. This may also involve slightly changing your path as you’re called to focus on heart-centered work, rather than the bottom line.

Try to spend time reflecting over the weekend on what ideas or intuitive messages you’ve previously disregarded or ignored. This can help you start the week off strongly and begin making progress toward your professional goals.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Monday, July 14

You should be the most important thing in your life, Libra. If you still struggle to believe that or treat yourself in that way, then the energy in the days ahead will benefit you greatly. Beginning on Monday, July 14, the Moon will be in Pisces through the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 16. The Moon in Pisces affects how you care for yourself and prioritize your well-being.

This energy can help you see that while you can care for others or be drawn into altruistic endeavors, you must always be the most important thing in your life. By honoring this deep connection to yourself, you will actually have greater energy and success for all you hope to achieve. The time has come to start putting yourself first, knowing you deserve it.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Friday, July 18

Play with the possibilities, sweet Scorpio. Don’t worry about having a plan or figuring out what your next move should be in your career. Instead, be open and playful with the possibilities as they emerge. Mercury will station retrograde in Leo on Friday, July 18, impacting your career. While you will be focusing on work matters through August 11 when Mercury stations direct, this doesn’t need to be a time of challenges or delays.

Embrace the playful and heart-oriented energy of Leo and approach your career in an optimistic manner. If you try to cling to the details or solidify any plans, you will experience struggles. Instead, surrender to this process and gently hold the offers or possibilities that arise. Part of this journey is learning to trust that life doesn’t have to be hard. It’s up to you to embrace the moments of ease.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Thursday, July 17

Be willing to grow into a new version of yourself, Sagittarius. On Thursday, July 17, the Last Quarter Moon in Aries will rise just before Mercury stations retrograde. For you, this means that during this time, you will be making a big decision involving your life path.

The Last Quarter Moon in Aries kickstarts this process by having you realize that what once brought you joy no longer does. This begins a journey to explore what resonates with your soul, just as Mercury stations retrograde. You will be called to travel physically or metaphysically during this period. Expand your personal perspective and your worldview. Entertain new options and allow yourself to grow.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Friday, July 18

Let your heart lead the way, Capricorn. Beginning on Friday, July 18, through August 11, Mercury will be retrograde in Leo. This will cause you to take a deep look at your life, how you’re living it, and the legacy that you are leaving behind. There will be opportunities for transformation, but you must be willing to embrace the process instead of looking for immediate answers or confirmation.

Mercury retrograde is a journey, and in Leo, it truly asks you to let your heart lead the way. While you tend to be logic-driven, you’ve been working on tapping into and embracing your emotions over the last few months, which should serve you well in this process. The goal is to recognize where you’ve drifted away from your purpose so that you can realign yourself with the life that is meant for you.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Thursday, July 17

Create the closure that you need, Aquarius. The Last Quarter Moon in Aries will rise on Thursday, July 17, holding both the promise of closure and of a new beginning. While emotionally driven conversations may occur today, you also want to hold space for yourself in a period of reflection.

Sit with yourself and reflect on the growth that you’ve gone through. Listen to your inner self, and observe where you can become assertive, bold, and courageous within your life. While you tend to operate in a very free-spirited manner, it doesn’t mean that you’re not allowed to take a stand for what you know is meant for you. This can help you understand that the closure you most need is one found within.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Saturday, July 19

Make your home a beautiful expression of your soul, sweet Pisces. On Saturday, July 19, retrograde Mercury in Leo will align with Venus in Gemini, helping you improve matters within your home and your closest relationships. Retrograde Mercury is helping you become aware of what you need and be willing to change aspects of your daily life for the better.

At the same time, Venus in Gemini is helping you embrace possibilities and new ways of looking at what your home should feel like. If you live with others, then you will also be focusing on relationships. Whether it’s decluttering your space, creating an outdoor garden, or tallying up a chore list, this energy can help you truly feel like your home isn’t just a reflection of your heart, but your soul as well.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.