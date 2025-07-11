Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here For July 14 - 20 — Mercury Retrograde Begins

Weekly horoscopes are here for July 14 - 2025, revealing this week's focus for each zodiac sign. The Jupiter-ruled Pisces Moon adds a dash of hope to the collective early in the week. On the 16th, the Moon in Aries joins Saturn, helping us reflect on the lessons we're learning.

This week, start considering any necessary changes that'll get you back in the right direction, especially once Mercury stations retrograde on July 18. During this retrograde phase, we are given more opportunities to remodel our plan and create a better foundation. It is important to focus on what we have now and not get caught up in starting new things until Mercury stations direct again.

Advertisement

Design: YourTango

The Taurus Moon brings love and romance to center stage beginning on July 18, closing the week with romantic energy before the chatty Gemini Moon meets up with Uranus to inspire us with ideas as we look forward to this new Uranian epoch. Here's what each astrological signs can expect this week, based on their horoscope prediction.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Weekly horoscopes for July 14 - 20, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aries, the Pisces Moon adds an element of escapism early in the week, helping you connect with your imaginative side. Start the week off by curating your planner, when you have more mental energy and discipline to work on a project that requires a lot of brain power.

The Aries Moon on the 16th gives you the push you may have needed if you’ve been in a slump, sparking your energy levels and allowing you to regain trust in yourself.

Once the Venus energy takes command with the Taurus Moon on the 18th, your spending habits become a priority, especially with Saturn retrograde providing you with more structure.

Mercury stations retrograde on the 18th, boosting your creative energy for the next several weeks while also helping you to be more methodical with your communication.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Taurus, there is power in friendships, and this will be a predominant theme of your life during the Pisces Moon early this week. The optimistic transit makes you feel much more supported and floods you with a sense of relief.

The Aries Moon on the 16th continues similar themes from the Moon in Pisces, but with Saturn now retrograde, this begins an introspective period lasting several months that will help you research and make edits to existing work.

The Moon in your sign on the 18th initiates a new cycle of heightened clarity about pursuing your objectives. With Mercury stationing retrograde on the 18th, prioritize elevating your position at work or school since your ambition is fueled.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Gemini, the Pisces Moon at the beginning of the week has you focused on being more industrious. Your achievements may be on your mind at this time, helping you focus and prioritize on the important ones that will help you succeed, whether in your career or academic sector.

On July 16, the Aries Moon makes room for breakthroughs and new ideas. Now that Saturn is retrograde, utilize this moment to make better plans when it comes to time management and keeping up with your to-do lists.

Your ruler, Mercury, stations retrograde on the 18th, the same day the Moon enters Taurus. This is your time to focus on resting and recharging before the Moon enters your sign this upcoming week.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Cancer, the water energy that the Pisces Moon brings at the start of the week fuels you with optimism for the week. This brings some inspiration if you need to connect with your muses.

You are a go-getter this week, especially once the Moon enters Aries on the 16th. This, combined with Saturn retrograde in the same sign, is making you stronger and more focused on winning. Jupiter in your sign is already helping you shift your mindset, and you can see how things are going to start falling in place moving forward.

The Taurus Moon on the 18th brings a sense of calm and relief, an excellent opportunity to catch up with friends and do something exciting with them, especially now that Mercury is retrograde beginning on the same day.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Leo, the Pisces Moon early this week is a very introspective transit that brings a lot of opportunities for you to discover your power.

On July 16, the Aries Moon makes a supportive trine to Mercury in your sign, which can be a beautiful transit when it comes to how you receive information and connect with others. You'll find it much easier to express yourself with a lot more confidence.

Moon in Taurus beginning on the 18th makes you more comfortable pursuing your goals. Mercury stations retrograde on the same day, which will help you take your time and be less impulsive. Though you may find yourself with more responsibilities around this time, Pluto is currently aspecting your sign, allowing your ambitious side to shine.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Virgo, romantic energy consumes your partnership sector at the beginning of the week, with the Moon in Pisces transporting you to a romantic fairytale.

Once the Moon enters the sign of Aries on Wednesday, it conjuncts Saturn retrograde in the same sign, shifting your focus to reflecting on what it is that you want in your existing relationships. If you’re single, this is a time for you to take account of what you’re looking for in a partner.

The Taurus energy on the 18th sets the tone for more discussions about love, but now with an emphasis on healing. Learn to prioritize the structure that you want to achieve within your relationship, especially when Mercury retrograde begins on July 18, allowing you to be more bold with your communication. Discuss and work things through with your partner or friends if you need to.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Libra, the Pisces Moon early in the week is the perfect moment to take an inventory of what responsibilities you have pending completion. Catch up, do the work, and don't slack off!

The Moon in Aries on July 16 meets up with Saturn retrograde in the same sign, reminding you of your independence. If you need to protect your boundaries, you will have fruitful conversations with your partner midweek thanks to Mercury in Leo giving you confidence. You are solution-oriented this week, willing and able to fix any aspects of your relationship that may have broken down.

The Taurus Moon on the 18th is in a fellow Venus sign. This can be a relaxing moment, but it may also feel intense. Mercury also stations retrograde on the 18th — expect to see people from the past and relive some old stories. Nevertheless, this transit focuses on healing as you learn to close chapters.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you are receptive to the water energy early in the week that Moon in Pisces brings to the collective. This makes you more optimistic about love and romance.

Once the Moon enters Aries on Wednesday, it will share the same space as Saturn retrograde. You are reminded to show yourself compassion and not give up hope.

Uranus is now in a new sign, changing the dynamic of your relationships moving forward. This new grounding energy will feel pleasant in your partnership house.

On the 18th, Mercury stations retrograde and the Moon enters your partnership house, a calming and essential transit that helps you bond and connect with your partner on a deeper level. If you’re single, the transit brings new energy to your social life. This begins a great time to meet more people willing to make a commitment to you in the long run.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, as a fellow Jupiter-ruled sign, the Moon in Pisces at the start of the week brings tranquility and a new beginning. You feel recharged and prepared to take on new challenges that present themselves once the Moon enters Aries on the 16th. You may also feel more flirty than usual, even with Saturn retrograde adding more practicality to your romantic sector.

The theme of love continues with the Moon in Taurus beginning on the 18th. Mercury is also stationing retrograde on the same day, helping you rekindle a love story you may have abandoned in the past. However, this love story might be tied to the relationship you have with yourself.

The confidence you radiate at this time brings a lot of light to your career sector, as Mars in Virgo continues to make changes and pave the way for new cycles to start.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, this week, you're focused on collaboration. The Pisces Moon starts the week, reminding you to work well with others and listen to them, especially if you must work with them.

Once the Moon enters Aries on the 16th, you will see how good of a leader you can be. If your friends are looking for a reasonable and practical voice, this is your time to shine. The messages you impart during this time are extra appreciated.

Moon enters Taurus on July 18, a soothing transit that tunes you into what your partner needs. To those who are single, pour this energy into your creative outlets.

Mercury also stations retrograde on Friday this week, which could inspire you to spend time with people you love. On the flip side, the transit could have you prioritizing your feelings. Journaling can help you connect with them.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, as the Pisces Moon helps to bring back a sense of hope to the collective this week, you may channel your energy differently. You are ready to take the initiative and discover your power as you write your story. This week, find your successes and fight for your victories.

The Moon in Aries on the 16th helps you find your words and have enough self-assurance to share your magical ideas with others. During this Saturn retrograde, you will learn how to take the time to focus on your craft.

Your partnership house receives a boost during this Mercury retrograde transit beginning on the 18th. Once the Moon enters Taurus on the same day, it brings to light the dreams you have. With Saturn retrograde, you are willing to put in the hard work.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Pisces, this week, you are not afraid to show your vulnerable side. Saturn in Pisces has transformed you, and this is a good week to connect with who you are.

When the Moon enters Aries on Wednesday, take your time, prioritize yourself, and be honest with the goals you have set for yourself. You can switch things up during this Mercury retrograde period beginning on the 18th, the same day Moon in Taurus brings out your inner adventurer.

This week, you may feel more inclined to lose yourself in a good book or watch a story that captivates you.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.