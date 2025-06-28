3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Month Of July 2025

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting financial success during the month of July 2025. The I Ching hexagram of success this month is Thunder over Mountain (#62), changing to Fire over Fire (#30). It reveals that small victories can often coalesce into something mighty, almost inexplicably. Don't forget the significance of the small milestones, because they are building blocks that help you get to where you wish to go.

Advertisement

The changing hexagram also emphasizes the importance of confidence and avoiding negative self-talk. After all, how can you truly enjoy your success or even reach your goals if you constantly hold yourself back? Positive affirmations and body positivity can have a significant impact on you this month. Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success in July 2025.

1. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rooster, July 2025 will be a financially good month for you. And most of it will be a direct result of carefully made plans from the previous months, especially from March onward.

For most of you, this success will arrive out of the blue exactly when you need extra money for your family and/or retirement. The law of attraction will work exceptionally well for you in this regard, so try to be more meditative about exactly what you need, and you shall have it. For others, a new job will be the reason for this financial success.

A significant jump in earnings can help you lay the groundwork for future financial goals and maybe even invest.

If you have felt financially blocked in the past, it was a direct result of fake friends in your circle or ill-wishers who may smile on your face but wish you harm behind the scenes. Distancing yourself from such people is the first step to cutting off their energy in your life. If you instinctively know who these people are (or person is), trust your intuition.

Advertisement

Your power color for July is jet black. Working with Jet (fossilized wood, not crystal) will have a similar impact on you.

2. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Dragon, you will have a fabulous financial month this July 2025! For many of you, this is a direct result of your close friends' circle creating the connections you need to get what you want. So make sure to nurture the best relationships in your life so you can have each other's backs in such meaningful ways.

Advertisement

Those who are introverted or live solitary lives will likely experience this financial success differently. It will emerge from your direct efforts, especially artistic ones, in the past. Suffice it to say, the haters will be gobsmacked when this occurs because they never believed in you. But the proof will be in the pudding.

If you have felt blocked financially in the past, you may have some issues with an in-law, creating mental stress in your life. It often prevents you from focusing fully on what's important or even tapping into your natural powers of manifestation, because you are frustrated. Try to steer away from draining relationships to open up your channels better.

Your power color in July is floral pink. Placing pink flowers in your home, especially in areas of importance or significance, will also be beneficial for you. You can also light incense to keep the energy sweet.

Advertisement

3. Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, you will have a financially good month in July 2025. However, it's coming across as a short window where concentrated efforts are needed for optimal results and exponential success. Don't get dragged into drama or give in to the urge to waste time on things that don't matter. That will cut into your available window for financial gain and windfall.

For most of you, this financial success is a direct result of your past wishes and prayers. So keep up your rituals and practices because they are working. Just make sure to focus only on the positive and what is exclusively related to you. Diluting your focus will, once more, have a disadvantageous effect.

Advertisement

For others who don't have regular spiritual practices, this financial gain is a result of a strong burst of defiance or rebellious energy in the recent past. The universe is conspiring in your favor because you are unwilling to allow negative forces to hold you back financially.

If you have felt financially blocked in the past, you must trust your instincts about the root of it. It can be a low-paying job where they dangle a promotion or other incentives to continue exploiting you. Or even outright human rights violations. Strong action will lead to strong results in this astrological window.

Your power colors in the month of July are pink and purple. Wearing these colors more often in your outfits (without overdoing them) is also a key.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.