July 2025 Love Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign

Monthly love horoscopes are here for July 2025, a month of significant change as several major planets change signs for the first time in years. July begins with two explosive transits that will rock the collective. Venus enters Gemini on the 4th of July and Uranus follows on the 7th. New beginnings are tied with this transit as Venus and Uranus make a trine to Pluto in Aquarius. Although the changes can seem sudden, they will not feel as disruptive.

This month, single people have an exciting period to look forward to since this energy centers on communicating and learning more about the people we interact with. These special transits also receive support from Saturn in Aries, which can tame Uranus' chaotic tendencies for a bit, allowing us to solidify existing and potential relationships.

July 2025 love horoscope for each zodiac sign:

Aries

Aries, prepare to dive into a new world. Meeting people becomes more electrifying for you this month.

If you are single, putting yourself out there becomes a lot easier since you are extra witty and charming. People are drawn to your aura.

We are also entering a new phase with Mercury in Leo bringing affection and romantic energy. During this time, you will be more willing to partake in romantic adventures. This is a beautiful dynamic for those in a relationship, adding new energy to your love life.

Taurus

Taurus, you are already receiving support from Jupiter in Cancer, which helps your network expand over the next year.

This month, you're more focused on connecting with like-minded individuals who help motivate you. Through these friendships, you can meet someone exhilarating. And with Venus and Uranus moving away from your sign, the universe is paving the way for you to experience a new love story, whether that's a new relationship or a renewed sense of love and connection in an existing one.

Saturn in Aries grounds Uranus and Venus, helping you find someone who is more stable. They will awaken new passions and emotions, but with the Saturnian influence, there is more understanding.

Gemini

Gemini, you are in your element this month with both Venus and Uranus in your sign. This conjunction initiates the start of a very impactful relationship moving forward.

The people you meet now will experience your charm and wit. Because this is a Mercurial transit, any relationships you begin now will be based on communication and sharing. You are more engaged and interested in discovering other people’s history and dreams.

The spontaneous energy from Uranus will make relationships feel like an enticing quest this month.

Cancer

Cancer, the energy at the beginning of the month may feel unstable with Uranus leaving Taurus to enter Gemini. Nevertheless, Uranus and Venus revitalize the hidden parts of your chart, making you believe in love and romance again.

With Jupiter also in your sign, it is easy to take the initiative. This is the start of a thought-provoking journey with two important planets entering Gemini. Single folks could meet people from completely different backgrounds that transform their outlook.

Love will feel like you are in a dream, but Saturn in Aries reminds you not to idealize people you meet early on. Those in relationships benefit from the quirky energy, finding new ways to show and express love to their partners.

Leo

Leo, as we get closer to your season, the month begins with Venus and Uranus entering the sign of Gemini. This brings a potent learning experience testing your relationship dynamics.

Mercury in your sign adds a new flavor to this experience, making you more receptive to the surprising elements Uranus in Gemini will bring to the table. Love takes on a new meaning, especially when the Sun enters your sign opposite to Pluto later in the month.

This month, having a weekly dinner date, movie outing, or other fun activities could help you connect with your partner on a deeper level.

Virgo

Virgo, as a mutable sign, Uranus and Venus both in the sign of Gemini means a new beginning for your relationship and career sectors. This energy is completely different from something that you would prefer, but since it is still mutable, you know how to work with it.

This month, it becomes easier to meet new people at work or school. Single people could be introduced to potential romantic partners through their friendship circles.

If you are in an existing relationship, this month reflects how you balance your relationship and how you view your partner. You'll be surprised by how much easier it becomes to open up to them moving forward.

Libra

Libra, Uranus and Venus enter the sign of Gemini early in the month, a very interesting transit that impacts your philosophy and ideology moving forward.

Nevertheless, this is a month where you meet lots of new people. And with Saturn currently influencing your relationships, whoever you connect with now can become very serious down the line.

Those in relationships will enjoy the enticing energy this month brings. There will be plenty of whimsical moments, especially if you focus on Venusian things like dinner dates, museum outings, or movie nights. Pluto brings a metamorphosis, while Venus helps to elevate your relationships moving forward.

Scorpio

Scorpio, your love life gets a lot more exciting this month now that Uranus is leaving your partnership sector, signaling new beginnings that help you meet new people.

If you're in an existing relationship, this brings much-needed calming energy to your connection. While Uranus is in Gemini for the next few months, you will not experience the chaos and the weird upsets that may have happened during the Uranus in Taurus transit over the last several years. Now it’s time for you to grow as a couple. Sturdy that foundation and keep adding the pieces to build together to make your relationship last.

If you are not in a relationship, this month you feel like the chaos has subsided and you’re able to meet new people. Venus and Uranus in Gemini bring about impactful energy that shapes and shifts how you view love and romance moving forward. Open your heart to the new possibilities and you’ll see how much more entertaining dating can be.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this is an enjoyable month as it helps you socialize and make quirky new connections over the next several months. Venus, the planet of love and beauty, is in your relationship house until the 30th.

If you are single, expect to meet people in unexpected ways. They can bring new perspectives, ideas, and confidence to how you view love.

However, Uranus tends to bring shocks, so don’t be surprised if this person turns out to be a little flaky. Nevertheless, you can experience a lot of new stories. Love feels more intense with a bewitching quality this month since Uranus tends to astonish and amaze.

Capricorn

Capricorn, this month, Jupiter continues shaping your house of partnerships, an enchanting energy that helps you adapt to all the positive qualities of love that you may feel like you're missing out on. Reflect on what you desire in a relationship.

Venus and Uranus are entering a new sector of your chart, making you more cognizant of how to be a consistent and attentive partner. You are learning how to open up and show support. Uranus and Venus in Gemini remind you to be a little less selfish and a little more compassionate and caring.

If you are single, this is a moment for you to navigate your day-to-day routines that put you in a place to attract a potential partner.

Aquarius

Aquarius, Venus in a fellow air sign makes July a gorgeous and revitalizing month for you.

Love takes center stage, and if you are in a relationship, you have the opportunity for adventures with your partner because Uranus will have you both wanting something new and exciting.

Those who are looking for romance could find themselves meeting a plethora of people. Dating is thrilling this month, and you will be able to learn a lot more about what you are looking for in a partner. However, if you want to take a potential relationship to the next level, Saturn in Aries will show you the inner work that needs to be done to achieve a long-lasting commitment.

Pisces

Pisces, during this Cancer season, meeting people has become a lot simpler thanks to the impact of lucky Jupiter making a trine to your sign. Now that Venus is entering Gemini, you could meet people who ground you and show you harmony and calm.

Once the Sun enters Leo on July 22, the opposition to Pluto is positive for you since it will show you how to release the past and feel more optimistic in the present.

For you, love is a way to rebalance. If you are in a relationship, this month brings a beautiful opportunity to get closer to the person you love. Spending time together will help you both tap into your creative energy.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.