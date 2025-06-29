July 2025 Horoscopes Are Here — Retrograde Season Begins

Monthly horoscopes for July 2025 are here for each zodiac sign, revealing a transformative month ahead as several significant planets change signs, disrupting what we've come to know as the status quo. The Jupiter/Neptune/Saturn transit that currently rules the skies (along with Saturn and Neptune in Aries) will be with us through the end of the month. This energy tends to delay or slow things down and create fear, disruption, and uncertainty, but it won't be as heavy as it felt during June. However, another retrograde season begins in July, with Neptune, Mercury, and Saturn each beginning their retrograde motion this month. Neptune retrograde begins on July 4, bringing the reality check we need to get through the month with clear eyes. Saturn goes retrograde on July 13, which may throw us for a loop. But with Saturn in Aries, we'll still have the motivation to succeed — we'll just have to find some creative ways to do so. Mercury turns retrograde on July 17, giving us time to backtrack and reflect on where we are going. A retrograde of Mercury is about rethinking, redoing, and connecting with those things and people from the past.

The most significant transit in July, however, is Uranus’s entrance into Gemini on July 7. It will remain in this sign until November 9 when it returns to Taurus for one more six-month pass before moving into Gemini for the next seven years. Uranus rules technology, freedom, upheaval, explosions, aircraft, electricity, and future advancements. Gemini rules all forms of communication, thoughts, and thinking as well as travel and commerce, which will all change with Uranus in this sign. Uranus has not been comfortable in the sign of Taurus, which means the energy has been more challenging than beneficial. Luckily, the planet's energy works better in Gemini, so while we'll experience changes, they may be easier to deal with. Communication and the ability to communicate will change dramatically under this aspect, as will commerce and potentially voting and the mail. We will make huge advancements in technology, travel, communication, and new ideas, and will change the ways we communicate over time.

With so much new energy taking place in our July 2025 horoscopes, let’s take a look at how the zodiac signs fare this month:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the start of the month might feel challenging because Cancer season is not always the most comfortable zodiac month for you. The emotional energy can seem stifling to some Aries. Venus’s entrance into Gemini on July 4, however, will suit you, and you can expect a lot of communication and short trips, especially with Uranus here as well, helping you create new ideas.

The Capricorn Full Moon on July 10 places the focus on your career. This is your time to shine, and you may even stumble upon a new opportunity.

Mercury in Leo transits your fifth house of love, friends, and children all month, but turns retrograde here on the 17th, which may cause you to reassess some friendships.

Mars continues its transit through your sixth house of health and work in July, so your focus will be on these areas all month.

You wrap up the month with a New Moon in your fifth house of love on July 24, a wonderful end to the month.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, July is a month of bold thinking, new ideas, and short trips. Make the most of it!

When Venus enters Gemini on July 4, it moves into your second house of money, giving you a little bit of a financial boost. You may purchase something attractive that you are drawn to or something that involves beauty. With Uranus following suit on July 7, you'll see some changes in your financial situation, so keep an eye on your spending around this time.

The Capricorn Full Moon on July 10 is favorable to you, Taurus, and it falls in your ninth house of travel and education. This house also concerns your philosophical concepts, which could be changing this month.

On July 17, Mercury turns retrograde in your fourth house of home — time to clean out those closets, maybe quite literally!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, this month, Uranus enters your first house, which rules you on a personal level. With this transit, many people often change their lifestyles in some ways or become more independent.

Venus also enters your sign on July 4, where it remains until July 30. This means you have an entire month of looking and feeling your best, drawing others to you.

Lucky Jupiter has moved into your second house of money, which should give you a real financial boost this year. It is joined by the Sun through the 22nd — keep an eye out for a significant financial opportunity.

This month’s Full Moon on July 10 falls in Capricorn, or your eighth house which represents intimacy, other people’s money, and how you feel in a relationship. A Full Moon here seldom passes without some type of change, but you have one of the luckiest months, Gemini, so enjoy!

Mercury turns retrograde in your third house of speech and travel on July 17. Watch how you say things, and drive carefully!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, July is an incredible month for you. Jupiter is the planet of good fortune, and it will remain in your sign for the next year, benefiting you in many different ways — this month is only the beginning. Jupiter is joined by the Sun until the 22nd, meaning all eyes are on you for most of the month. When the Sun enters Leo towards the end of the month, expect your focus to shift to money and personal values.

Uranus enters Gemini on July 7, affecting your subconscious mind and things that you've kept secret and hidden. These things may come to light at some point, or your inner life may change significantly.

The Full Moon on July 10 falls in your seventh house of partners, so this is an excellent day to get together with a partner or someone you are fond of.

On July 17, Mercury turns retrograde in your second house of money and values. Don’t be surprised if you start rethinking a few things concerning money or even friendships.

While Venus transits through Gemini most of the month, it enters your sign on July 30, giving you a double dose of luck!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Jupiter has begun its long transit through your 12th house. When this occurs, subtle healings may happen and last-minute help can come through.

Venus in Gemini will transit your 11th house of friends and groups starting on July 4, making this a very social month. However, when Uranus changes signs on July 7, be prepared for your social network to change, whether you meet new people or let go of some.

The Full Moon on July 10 falls in your sixth house of health and work. Watch that you don’t get too run down because the next two weeks bring a focus on work — there's a good chance a raise is in your future.

When Mercury begins its retrograde on July 17, it may affect you a little more than normal since it is in your sign. Pay special attention to the week of the 13th through about the 22nd. You could feel confused or even find it hard to think.

On July 22, the Sun enters your first house and the Leo season begins! Enjoy your zodiac month, when you tend to feel most like yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, as the Sun and Jupiter wind their way through your 11th house this month, you can expect to do more socializing and networking.

Both Venus and Uranus enter your career sector, so expect more action here early on. Venus will give you a boost, while Uranus could have you thinking of making a change of some sort. You may not experience a job change this month, but the planet of unexpected change is going to be there for a very long time!

Of all the zodiac signs, you may just enjoy the Full Moon on July 10 most of all because it falls in your fifth house of love, fun, and friends. You should have a great night out — maybe the best night of the month!

On July 22, when the Sun enters your 12th house, you may decide to spend some more time alone. The 12th house deals with reflection, and it is the best time to release old wounds and baggage. With Mercury retrograde in the same sign, it’s pretty much a given that you will be focusing on what is in your subconscious mind and how you can move forward to better yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, Jupiter and the Sun have begun their transit through your 10th house, putting the spotlight on your career.

Venus enters your ninth house when it goes into Gemini on July 4, so you may consider a trip or even some type of education or certification. Uranus joins Gemini on July 7, bringing change to education, travel, or even a long-distance move.

The powerful Full Moon on July 10 brings your family and home to the forefront. Typically, this puts a focus on security and making your life more secure.

When Mercury begins its 3-week retrograde on the 17th, it is in your 11th house of groups and friends. You could miss appointments, reconsider a friendship, or even connect with old friends from the past. With the Sun entering this same area on July 22, it places a great deal of focus on friendships and groups you belong to, which can include companies and networking.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun and Jupiter transit your ninth house this month, turning your focus toward education, travel, and knowledge. However, it's really your career that sees a big boost in July.

On July 7, Uranus enters your eighth house. This represents many things, including other people’s money, intimacy, the mysteries of life, and most importantly, change and transformation. This month, each of these things begin to change for you, but you can get ahead of it and be an agent of change in your own life.

The Full Moon on the 10th falls in your third house, so communication, short trips, and siblings may become more important at this time or you may want to spend time with them. It also rules co-workers, so it’s possible you could have a fun night out that could benefit you in the future!

When Mercury retrogrades on July 17, be extra diligent where work is concerned so you don’t miss anything.

When the Sun enters Leo on the 22nd, your focus shifts to your career and the spotlight will be on you! On the 30th, Venus enters Cancer, which is a sign highly compatible with you. This can help you shine in your career for the next 30 days.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, both the Sun and Jupiter have entered your eighth house of other people’s money, intimacy, and change. Typically, with Jupiter in this house, you see an increase in money. Wherever the Sun goes shows us our focus, and when it enters Leo on the 22nd, you may consider a trip or some sort of education that you can do on your own.

Venus transits your seventh house most of the month, so you will spend more time with partners or those you are close to. You'll find others are extra attracted to you this month. Starting on July 7, Uranus entering Gemini may shake up partnerships and maybe even bring someone new into your life.

This month’s Full Moon on July 10 falls in your second house of money, offering up a chance for you to benefit financially over the next two weeks.

When Mercury retrogrades on the 17th, watch any travel plans with a close eye. You may also find your philosophical views are tested around this time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, July 2025 is all about your relationships.

Jupiter and the Sun are transiting through your seventh house of partners this month. Jupiter expands and the Sun puts the spotlight on whatever house it transits through, so this month is all about your partners. If you are in a relationship, you will spend more time together, and if you are single, July offers a chance to meet someone new. We mainly think of the seventh house as personal relationships, but bear in mind it means business partnerships as well.

On July 30, Venus will also enter your seventh house, joining Jupiter for double luck in terms of partners and partnerships. But first, the planet of love transits through Gemini from the 4th through the 30th in your 6th house of work and health, giving you a boost in these areas.

The July 10 Full Moon serves as a reset as the focus is all on you since it falls in your sign. Expect to be the center of someone’s attention! It is likely you will become more serious about someone if you are single.

Mercury turns retrograde on the 17th in your eighth house, which rules investments, other people’s money, taxes and debt, intimacy and change. You will make some financial changes or rework something concerning money.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun and Jupiter transit through your sixth house of work and health this month, giving you a boost in these areas.

The Sun enters Leo on July 22, when you'll start spending more time with a partner. If you're single, this month provides an opportunity to meet someone new, especially since Venus in Gemini will transit your fifth house of love. Venus in this house can be one of the best times of the year, at least in terms of meeting others, experiencing love, and getting together with friends. Uranus will also enter your fifth house on July 7, so change will occur one way or another.

But everyone needs some time to recharge, and the Full Moon on July 10 is a great time to do so — you may feel the urge to spend some time alone. This is also the perfect time to release old fears and baggage and sort out any emotional issues that have been holding you back.

When Mercury retrogrades beginning on July 17, it is in your seventh house of partnerships. This could cause minor disagreements or issues, but typically these aren’t lasting. It could also indicate the return of someone from your past.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, this month the Sun and Jupiter transit your fifth house of love. This is an ideal time for relationships or meeting someone new. While the Sun will enter Leo on July 22, Jupiter will remain in your fifth house for a year, so you'll have lasting luck in this area. You get a double dose of luck when Venus enters your fifth house on July 30, where it will remain for a month.

Uranus enters your fourth house of home and family on July 7. Uranus is erratic in nature, but some of the possibilities with this placement include a move, changes in the home or with family members, or a change in what you consider your basic foundation in life.

The July 10 Full Moon in Capricorn makes you more social. You could get involved in networking.

On July 17, Mercury turns retrograde in your sixth house of work and health, so be mindful of your health at this time. Be sure not to let yourself get too run down and be extra diligent at work, as mistakes can occur.

Mars transits your seventh house this month, which can increase activity with partners. But sometimes it can cause conflict, so be aware of this possibility. Either way, you have a great month ahead.

