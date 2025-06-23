2 Zodiac Signs Entering A ‘Once-In-A-Decade Glow-Up Era’, According To Renowned Astrologer

According to astrologer Chani Nicholas, two zodiac signs are entering a "once-in-a-decade glow-up era" that literally only happens once every twelve years. Nicholas explained that these two zodiac signs receive major benefits from Jupiter, the planet of luck, abundance, and expansion, now in Cancer.

Since Jupiter entered Cancer, the zodiac sign in which it's most powerful, at the beginning of June 2025, Cancer and Libra may already be feeling the positive effects. That being said, these blessings won't come easily, and there will be some important choices along the way, each designed to "help you to choose what you really wanna do with this big abundant energy," Nicholas said. But come September, these zodiac signs are "gonna experience so much more ease" and a glow-up like no other.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

With the planet of luck itself in this zodiac sign, the first sign entering a "once-in-a-decade glow-up era" is none other than Cancer. Over the last few years, Cancer has gone through their fair share of hardships and struggles. However, their emerald year has officially begun, and a glow-up is soon to follow.

For Cancer, with Jupiter in their sign, "this is like you are inhabiting the blessing," Nicholas explained. "You are meant to embody the blessing."

Even so, to avoid blocking these blessings, Cancer may still have to grind and do a ton of inner work throughout this period. Yet, as Nicholas said, this period is bound to be blessed as long as you're being choosy and focusing on what's most important.

As Nicholas said, the things Cancer chooses should feel challenging, with a mindset that understands "This is the work that I have to put in to make it happen," she added. But the challenges won't last forever, and they will certainly pay off.

According to astrologer Amy Demure, "anything that you dedicate your time, energy, and focus towards, whether this is your love life, your career, your finances, your social life, etc," will bring success.

In September, Saturn moves back into Pisces, which is another water sign. This means that all that stuff Cancer worked hard towards will get much easier and more rewarding.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra is also entering a "once-in-a-decade glow-up era," according to Nicholas, who explained that this zodiac sign is bound to experience a ton of good luck and fortune from Juiter in Cancer, which is in Libra's 10th house of career.

With Jupiter here, "your reputation just magnifies," Nicholas explained.

"This is one of the best years for you to create a legacy, for you to leave a lasting impact on the world," Demure said.

However, both astrologers noted that with Jupiter currently squaring Saturn, these things won't just happen by chance. It will still be necessary to put in the work.

"That means that we have to work within a certain amount of limits," Nicholas said. "We're working within a container, we have to be really choosy, we can't just do everything."

So, focus on what you want most and don't allow anyone to distract you from your main goals. If you truly want success and abundance, staying focused and understanding your wants is a must.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.