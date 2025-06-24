Love Horoscope For June 25, 2025 — The Best Day For Love This Week

The New Moon in Cancer will occur on Wednesday, June 25, bringing in new beginnings, good luck, and the emotional fulfillment each zodiac sign has been seeking in their love horoscope. Cancer governs your innermost self, as well as themes of home, family, and long-term relationships. A New Moon in this sensitive zodiac sign promotes a positive new beginning, one that is magnified by Jupiter, the planet of luck, which is also in the sign of Cancer.

While there is a great deal of luck and abundant energy surrounding the New Moon in Cancer, it is important to recognize that doesn’t mean everything will come easily. While the energy of the New Moon intensifies the lucky energy of the Sun and Jupiter conjunction that was exact on June 24, it also forms a double square with Saturn and Neptune in Aries. In this space, a decision must be made, an action must be chosen, and what you do will make all the difference. Be sure that you’re not giving up on your relationship too quickly, or succumbing to fears that you’ll be single forever. Instead, remember the luck that is available to you if you choose not to give up on love.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, June 25, 2025:

Aries

Begin a new chapter, Aries. Cancer energy rules your family, home, and long-term relationship. With the New Moon in Cancer, you are being urged to focus on what you want to begin in this area of your life.

While it may involve relocation or physical changes, it can also impact how you emotionally approach your relationship.

Be sure to hold space for your emotions and prioritize them. This can help you develop a deeper connection with your partner and realize that it’s not always what you do, but what you feel that's most important.

Taurus

Be patient with yourself, Taurus. The Cancer New Moon will bring about a new and profound level of understanding within your romantic life. Jupiter and the Sun will magnify this energy in this water sign, but you can’t be too quick to jump to conclusions.

Be mindful of how you express yourself during this time, as it may be better to listen rather than fully reveal your feelings. This is part of a new journey within your romantic life that will bring about dramatic changes, but it’s essential to be patient with the process and yourself.

Gemini

Trust in what you receive, dearest Gemini. Cancer energy represents your sense of self-worth, what and whom you value, as well as financial matters.

With the New Moon in this area of your life, you are being encouraged to begin a new phase of your life. This lunation, however, is deeply emotional, and as a result, it may cause you to prioritize your emotions over the material wealth of a relationship.

This can help you understand what you genuinely need in a connection and truly embrace the value that a special person brings into your life.

Cancer

Let yourself begin again, sweet Cancer. The energy is ripe for new beginnings, but be sure you’re not carrying the past into the present.

The New Moon in your zodiac sign of Cancer encourages an emotional renewal. This can help you find closure with past romantic situations, as well as feel greater confidence in moving forward.

The New Moon in Cancer is a chance for you to take up greater space in your romantic life, and trust it’s safe to love once again. Don’t be afraid to take a chance on love, Cancer, as you will be grateful that you did.

Leo

Embrace sweet solitude, beautiful Leo. As a fire sign that tends to prefer the company of others, you need to embrace your solitude. This doesn’t mean that you are necessarily single, but that you need this time to reflect and heal without any outside distractions.

The New Moon in Cancer is a chance for profound healing, which is what will let you cultivate a new beginning within your life. Pay attention to your feelings today, and journal about what arises.

Don’t just care for yourself today, but nurture yourself, as it will ultimately benefit you in the days to come.

Virgo

Be honest about what you need, Virgo. The Cancer New Moon will rise in your house of relationships and social connections.

This will become a highly sociable time for you as you will attract new connections and find immense joy from those you surround yourself with. If you’re single, this holds great possibility for finding out someone has been harboring secret feelings for you.

If you’re in a relationship, you should consider planning a gathering for everyone in your life. While joy may be the priority, don’t underestimate the connections you have in your life, as that is also where your luck will be found.

Libra

Reimagine what it means to define a successful relationship, Libra. Oftentimes, having a successful relationship is determined by the length of time that you spend together.

However, even if a relationship doesn’t last forever, it can still be deemed successful. Consider how the connections in your life have changed you and encouraged growth.

This can also be of benefit in your current situation as you begin to heal your attachment to a specific outcome. Begin to hold space for a new way to define success, as it will allow you to surrender to the divine plan for your life.

Scorpio

Set new intentions, dear Scorpio. Cancer energy rules your house of luck, abundance, and new beginnings.

With the New Moon here today, this energy is magnified as you are being encouraged to set honest intentions for what you hope will occur in your romantic life. You may want to work on your intentions or plans for the future in private, as this is a personal journey.

Often, the voices or input of others can deter you from your path, so use this time to focus on what you want to bring to fruition. You may also be traveling during this time, or preparing to do so, so be mindful of who you meet along the way, as a chance encounter just may change your life.

Sagittarius

Transform your relationship, dearest Sagittarius. The Cancer New Moon will rise in your house of transformation and intimacy. This energy helps you to understand what accurate intimacy means, beyond the obvious aspects of physical connection.

While this type of connection has been intimidating to you in the past, it is what you’ve always craved in your relationship.

Try to be mindful of your emotions and share them honestly with your partner. Embrace opportunities for quality time, and what it just feels like to be near one another, enjoying the soul connection that exists.

Capricorn

Love is on the horizon, Capricorn. Cancer energy governs your house of dating and relationships. While this is an area that Jupiter will be bringing luck to through 2026, it’s essential to reflect on what direction you want to go in.

This should be less about obligations and more about listening to your heart. Instead of thinking that you must be logical in love, try to honor what it feels like you need and who you have feelings for.

By acknowledging your emotions, you are already setting an intention for the love you hope to receive.

Aquarius

Prioritize what you deserve, Aquarius. The Cancer New Moon rises in your house of health and well-being. This may offer the perfect opportunity for you and your partner to reflect on how you care for yourselves, allowing you to start a new health routine.

However, it’s also important to consider your overall well-being, including your emotional and mental needs. If you’re single, use this time to set an intention for new growth.

While in a relationship, focus on how not to let distractions take you away from the love you're building. This energy helps you to understand what you deserve, which is also what will help you become your best self.

Pisces

Joy is all around you, sweet Pisces. Cancer governs your house of happiness, pleasure, creativity, and romantic commitment. The New Moon in this sensitive water sign not only benefits your romantic life, but also your existence.

While you may be meeting someone special soon, you also must not neglect your own life and the opportunities for joy that exist. Do something that brings you happiness during this lunation.

You deserve to feel fulfilled and enriched by your life, and that begins by investing in what fulfills your soul.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.