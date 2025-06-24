Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 25, 2025 — The New Moon In Cancer Is Here

On June 25, 2025, each zodiac sign's daily horoscope begins with a New Moon in Cancer. The New Moon in Cancer asks you to return to the home you carry inside your bones.

Today's horoscope is about figuring out what you need to feel safe. This is the day to finally say yes to self-care, without feeling guilty about taking some time for yourself. Nurture the parts of you that have been waiting patiently in the shadows. It’s not about easy answers or fast fixes, it’s about daring to be soft when the world expects steel. Each zodiac sign's horoscope for the Cancer New Moon includes a powerful intention that can guide the next chapter of your life.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, June 25, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, old emotional patterns and family ties are shifting beneath the surface, urging you to release what no longer serves your truth. It’s time to build an emotional fortress that doesn’t just protect you but sets you free. The fiercest fire comes from a foundation rooted in fierce self-possession and vulnerability.

New Moon intention: “I dare to own my messy depths and let my raw vulnerability become my fiercest power.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, comfort and belonging are calling you. Not to soothe or numb, but to shake you awake.

Reconnect with the parts of you that you’ve hidden, and reclaim your right to demand a space that feeds your soul, not drains it. This is your rebellion against emotional starvation.

New Moon intention: “I claim my space unapologetically, refusing to settle for less than the love I deserve.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the noise of your mind is no match for the truths your heart is whispering now. Silence the doubters, especially the ones inside you, and speak your emotional truth with unfiltered clarity. Your voice becomes a weapon of liberation when it carries the weight of your real feelings.

New Moon intention: “I refuse to censor my heart. I speak my truth loud enough to shake the world.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you live in the tides of emotion, but now those tides are crashing to break open your limits. Embrace the chaos inside, your tenderness, your rage, your fierce love and let it explode into a new kind of freedom. Your softness is your revolution.

New Moon intention: “I unleash my emotional wildness, shattering the cage of what I thought I should be.”

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the fire within you is now tempered by raw, unguarded truth. Let your vulnerabilities ignite your brilliance, and watch as your authentic self commands the spotlight with unapologetic force.

New Moon intention: “I blaze with vulnerability, turning my open heart into a throne.”

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you will no longer shrink to fit what others expect. Embrace your imperfections, your messy emotions, and let them fuel a powerful self-love that refuses to be polite or small. Your healing is a revolt against the rules.

New Moon intention: “I claim my flaws as armor and fight for my wholeness without apology.”

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the balance is not about pleasing others. You have to speak your truth, even if it shakes the foundation.

You’re done hiding your edges to keep the peace. Absolute harmony burns when you stand fierce in your emotional fire and demand to be seen exactly as you are.

New Moon intention: “I burn down false harmony to rise in the flames of my authentic self.”

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, if you've been hiding in the shadows, the New Moon in Cancer on June 25 requires you to step into the spotlight with all your darkness exposed. Your power move is to own your secrets and your intensity, letting them propel you into fearless transformation.

New Moon intention: “I claim my darkness as my throne and wield it like a weapon.”

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your restless spirit finds a new anchor to give you strength to leap higher. Ditch the safe distractions and dive deep into what truly fuels your soul. Your freedom comes from fierce honesty with yourself and others.

New Moon intention: “I cut the chains of complacency and blaze my own trail.”

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you’ve built walls, but now it’s time to break them down from the inside. Your ambition demands an emotional rebellion. Perhaps, a refusal to sacrifice your soul for success. You’re here to conquer on your terms, with fire in your veins and softness in your core.

New Moon intention: “I shatter my own limitations and rise raw, relentless, and unstoppable.”

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your true power is in emotional honesty. But for it to be real, it needs to both shock and free you. Ditch the detached mask and let your wild heart rewrite the rules. Your authenticity will break systems and build new worlds.

New Moon intention: “I ignite revolutions with my truth.”

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you swim in depths others fear to touch. Now you’re called to bring that wild, luminous magic to the surface and watch it burn through illusions. A fresh creative manifesto is underway, and it could lead you to a whole new terrain of a creative medium.

New Moon intention: “I flood the world with my wild heart and creative ideas even if it scares me.”

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.