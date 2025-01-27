5 Manifesting Rituals To Try During The Next New Moon

For thousands of years, the new moon has been a time for spiritual connection. People worldwide have conducted ceremonies and rituals to look within and connect with the mysteries of life.

The new moon is a period of darkness when not even a sliver of the luminosity shows in the inky night sky. The celestial waxing and waning of the moon have been compared to feminine cycles and why the moon is considered a divine feminine presence or Goddess. It's also why the moon is spiritually linked to creation and fertility, and these cycles were followed for agriculture in ancient cultures worldwide.

Advertisement

The new moon marks the beginning of a new cycle, which makes manifesting powerful at this time. During the dark moon, several types of goals are the most promising to focus on.

Here are five goals to manifest on the new moon:

1. A fresh start

This is the perfect time to plant seeds for whatever you want. Set your intentions for creating something new, whether a new project, hobby, job, or relationship. Any new venture can flourish when you start during the new moon.

2. Health and wellness

The new moon is ideal for improving the full range of your health, from your physical body to mental clarity, well-being, and emotional balance. When you concentrate on your health during the new moon, you might decide to eat cleaner, exercise more, or start a practice to improve sleep for a more holistic approach to health, as advised by a study in Collegium Antropologicum Journal.

Advertisement

3. Professional development

For you, new beginnings might mean starting a new career or getting some training. This is a wonderful time to invest and set yourself up for greater success in the month or year. An article in the Small Business Economics Journal suggested choosing your career goals and setting intentions to manifest your desires.

4. Personal growth

The darkness of the new moon is ideal for self-reflection and connecting with the spirit. Perhaps you want to create new habits, learn to meditate or strengthen your practice. This is when your intuition is more potent, and you can look within for the answers you need.

5. Financial comfort

Looking to create greater abundance and build your bank account? This Is another goal that is ideal to work on during the new moon. Since the light of the moon will grow over the next two weeks, this is a time of growth perfect for the focus of prosperity and wealth.

Advertisement

StunningArt via Shutterstock

Here are 4 steps for manifestation

Depending on your goals, you can use several rituals, but the following steps will help prepare you to manifest using any technique.

1. Get clear on your intentions.

Consider why you want this particular goal and how you will feel once you attain it. Your feelings and how this impacts your future are crucial for any manifesting ritual. This is due to the power of your emotions related to your envisioned success, as an article in the Journal of Behavioral Decision-Making recommends. You’ll want to be clear about how this will feel and spend time in this energy while manifesting.

Advertisement

2. Clear your energy field.

The simplest method is to move an incense wand through your energy field to clear unwanted or old energy. You can also use essential oils, wash your hands intentionally, or visualize your aura being cleared.

3. Create a sacred space.

This could be anywhere in your home, from a corner of a room to your desk. Once created, you can return to this spot for all your rituals. A paper in The Journal of Medical Humanities suggested this is about setting an intention to use this space for manifesting. You might place a few crystals, have a candle to light, and a plate or glass for any offering you want to make.

4. Call in your spirit helpers.

Ask for help from whoever you feel comfortable with, such as your whole and healed ancestors, angels, spirit guides, and higher self. During this time, you can also imagine a bubble of white light surrounding you and your sacred space.

Advertisement

gabllima via Shutterstock

Now that you're prepared, there are countless ways to manifest your dreams. Here are three powerful techniques to try.

Manifestation rituals and methods to try:

1. Meditate and visualize.

Shut off all devices so you won’t be interrupted. Sit comfortably and begin to breathe as you inhale and exhale slowly. Focus on the goal you want to manifest and see it complete. Research in Psychiatric Annals explored the importance of making this visualization as real as possible, including how you will feel. Allow extraneous thoughts to float by as you focus on attracting your desires.

Advertisement

2. Candle magic.

Choose your candle — you can pick a color or use white. For example, green symbolizes money, pink represents love, and blue signifies peace and tranquility. Say your intention out loud while holding the candle, and imagine infusing your desired outcome into the candle wax.

Next, put the candle into a holder, light it, and visualize your goal coming into reality. Be sure to connect with how good that will feel. To complete the ritual, snuff out the candle rather than blowing it out. You can light the candle daily for seven days or until it’s burned out.

Advertisement

3. Write a letter.

Find a quiet space and take out a journal or piece of paper. Spend time imagining how your goal has come to be and how happy you are as a result. Visualize all the positive ways this impacts your life and how it all turned out so beautifully.

Then, from this future place of success and excitement, write a letter to yourself, sharing the story as a memory of how you manifested this outcome, as recommended by a report in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. Paint a vivid picture and fill in plenty of details to make it as authentic as possible. Be celebratory in your writing to deeply feel the extent of your success.

4. Gratitude practice.

Regardless of your chosen manifestation method, always end the ritual with deep gratitude. Thank your spirit helpers, angels, ancestors, higher self, and the source of all for their assistance. As the American Psychological Association suggests, feeling this gratitude makes your experience even more realistic.

Advertisement

EvGavrilov via Shutterstock

While these rituals can work any time of the month, the new moon offers the greatest potential. Tap into the mysteries and magic of the new moon and know you are participating in a way people have followed for thousands of years. That’s a true testament to the power of these actions and the good things you can create by following in these well-worn mystical footsteps.

Advertisement

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach, Past Life Reader, and author of six books. She’s the creator of the free audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign and Get an Answer Within 24 Hours. She's been published on ABC, BBC, and NPR.