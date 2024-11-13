Psychology Says If You Can Master These 12 Relationship Skills, You're Set For Life

When it comes to creating a successful, healthy relationship, you need certain critical traits in place. Traits that are not just merely "present," but exist in a genuine way that emanates from each partner through their want (not because someone is complaining).

The moment "give and take" becomes forced, resentment and disconnection surface, and your relationship suffers. To create a successful bond that truly lasts, you need to follow certain relationship advice.

If you can master these twelve relationship skills, you're set for life:

1. Acceptance

Vija Rindo Pratama / Pexels

Too many people talk about tolerance, but great couples don't "tolerate" each other's quirks and differences — they accept them.

They celebrate their similarities and their unique differences. They recognize that if you can find someone who addresses 60 percent of your wants and needs, you're truly lucky/blessed.

Acceptance makes you and your partner both feel safe to share your true selves. You don't fear judgment, because you aren't being judged. Authenticity, research from 2019 confirms, can help your relationship last.

2. Honesty and trust

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Being honest is mostly an individual decision, based on self-worth, self-confidence, and knowing you/your actions are accepted — even with flaws and mistakes. Trust follows when each person has undeniable faith that they can believe the other person — unequivocally. One study from Eastern Illinois University shows how vital trust is for a relationship.

3. Respect

Vera Arsic / Pexels

Many people confuse attention with respect. Attention is great, and it shows love, desire, connection, and passion.

Respect is a deeper level of connection, where you value the person at an innate level, without the promise of reciprocation. Research from 2002 confirms that respect is a core value in marriages.

4. Loyalty

Paweł L. / Pexels

In today's temporary relationship-driven society, loyalty has largely turned situational, meaning that many people have only become as loyal as their current wants, needs, desires, and opportunities. With acceptance, honesty, trust, and respect in place, loyalty is largely automatic. If your partner feels attracted to someone else, experiences a level of disconnection, or has a change of heart, it is discussed openly and honestly.

5. Staying present

Leah Newhouse / Pexels

Technology is ever-present in our world and it transfers to our relationships. Mobile devices, social media, and technological advances make it easy to mentally check out from where you are and who you're with physically. Successful couples recognize that technology is a tool for their individual and joint use, but it doesn't disconnect them from their relationship.

Staying in the present moment can also be good for you, with research from 2018 finding that it can help reduce stress and improve mental well-being.

6. Affection and passion

Leah Newhouse / Pexels

Everyone wants to feel loved, and sustaining physical connection is a big part of that. Whether together for two months or 20 years, the little things like holding hands, shoulder touches, and sitting together make a very big difference.

A healthy love life is the extension of that affection, helping you and your partner maintain a connection level that is simultaneously physical, mental, and emotional. Research tells us that couples who are regularly intimate have a lower chance of getting divorced, too.

7. Humor

Yan Krukau / Pexels

Laughter makes everyone smile, and feel great and works like magic to build, maintain, or restore balance (and attraction) in your relationship. Whether it's simply telling a joke, playfully teasing your partner, or enjoying a ridiculous conversation, humor builds a happy connection that transcends any individual or joint stress, and keeps you enjoying each other's company. Research from 2016 confirms that shared laughter is a useful objective marker of relationship well-being

8. Effective disagreements

Vitaly Gariev / Pexels

Arguments in a relationship are normal. It's how you handle them and repair communication that makes your relationship last. Couples who can work through conflict successfully are healthier, one study from the University of Georgia confirms.

Talking through issues with active listening (meaning: not just waiting to explain your views, but rather, really listening to their side/experience and then offering empathy — regardless if you agree or not), being patient, and not judging allows both of you to maintain your opinion/views on the matter and still connect.

People in long-term relationships often have a choice: being happy or being right. (Hint: Happy is better!)

9. Privacy

Tirachard Kumtanom / Pexels

Today, there is an epidemic of over-sharing, and in relationships, this is often a death sentence. Bottom line: What happens in your relationship isn't for public consumption. It's none of anyone's business. Keeping things between you and your partner and excluding others from your inner workings — including kids, parents, friends, and strangers — is of paramount importance.

10. Maintaining your individuality

Christina Morillo / Pexels

A successful relationship is made up of two individuals. Your partner still has an interest in things they like, whether you're interested in them or not.

Having your own lives outside the relationship not only contributes to each of you maintaining a sense of self-worth and self-esteem, but also gives you things, accomplishments, and interests to bring back to your relationship and share with your partner. Being independent in a relationship is healthy, 2019 research confirms.

11. Support and sharing

Diego Montalvan / pexels

Paying attention to your partner's activities — as well as sharing your own — keeps couples connected on a day-to-day basis. Lending opinion and insight, or just a compassionate ear when things get tough makes all the difference.

When you care about and respect your partner, you want to know what they're doing and how you can help them achieve their goals, even if that means you see them less. Being invested in their lives is what contributes to both people feeling valued.

12. Consideration and gratitude

Mikhail Nilov / Pexels

The moment you're no longer grateful for your partner is the moment you start disconnecting, becoming complacent, and/or building resentment. Show consideration to and appreciation for your partner just for being who they are.

They, in turn, will feel grateful as well, and that's a great cycle to be in. Research from 2016 found that showing gratitude in a relationship can lead to greater satisfaction and couples feeling closer together.

In reviewing these 12 tenets of great and lasting love, one thing becomes crystal clear: It’s the little things that count most. Trips and gifts are great, but it’s the everyday behaviors that count more.

Additionally, couples need to realize that a family is not the same as a marriage. Families need time to grow and stay connected, and a marriage is no different. But the marriage is between the couple, not everyone in the family.

A couple that takes time to do the things that made them fall in love in the first place will find themselves connected and happy long after the newness of the relationship has passed. A couple that thinks marriage is automatic and takes things for granted will likely find themselves in divorce court.

Charles J. Orlando is a relationship expert best known as the author of the acclaimed relationship book series, The Problem with Women… is Men.