Weekly Horoscopes For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign From June 23 - 29, 2025

Here is each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for June 23 - 29, 2025, with a rundown of the week. The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The week begins with a transiting Moon from Gemini into Cancer and a New Moon. The New Moon marks the start of a 30-day lunar cycle, making it the perfect time to begin home improvement projects.

We have a hectic week ahead of us. When the New Moon arrives, we get a download of information that helps guide our emotional decision-making. June 23 is an Initiate Day, so it's best to start projects on Monday. June 24 is a Destruction Day, followed by June 25, a Danger Day. Exercise caution on these two days. Remove things from your life that hinder your growth. Use your emotional energy to sense what is wrong for you and start setting clear boundaries for the rest of the week.

Thursday, June 26, is a Success Day. Aim to see positive results from your efforts from the start of the week. Rewards arrive on June 27, so this can be a day to gift someone you appreciate, or you may receive something from a person of interest. The weekend is perfect for relaxing, as June 28 and June 29 are Balance and Stable Days. Now let's find out what else is in store for your zodiac sign this week.

Rat

Rat, the week of June 23 - 29 is perfect for your needs. This week, start a new side hustle, or if you have felt like you need a pick-me-up hobby, consider investing time in your personal interests. Your keen eye for detail makes this the perfect time to start an art project. Or, if you enjoy purchasing art, consider finding a signature piece to display in your home, where you can see it every day.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, be cautious around people you only know superficially. You're going to make new friends over the weekend, and this is the perfect week to be slightly more active in social activities that allow you to learn something new.

Ox

Ox, you will want to double down your energy on work and home-based projects, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. You may find it challenging to let go of things that you feel are worthy of your energy and time. It may seem like you're pushing too hard to accomplish something that others advise against. Keep your mind open to advice, even if it's feedback you dislike. You will have a lot of luck on Thursday, June 26, a Success Day. Be willing to share your gains with others, especially people who have helped you out this month.

Over the weekend, try to rest, since you're typically one of the hard-working animal signs. Use Saturday to invest in your personal organizational structures. Remove items like clutter from your personal space that hinder a positive mindset. Be willing to take the time to listen to your body for resting.

Tiger

Tiger, this week, you are likely to feel a strong sense of eagerness and slight frustration when projects you start on Monday stall over the mid-week Danger and Destruction Days. It's essential not to let your assertive side dominate and push you to get your way. Instead, exercise discernment and allow the universe to reveal to you what your next steps should be.

Your patience gets rewarded by Friday, when you may find that you get a financial or emotional boost in your relationships and career that you did not expect. If you enjoy volunteering or donating to underserved organizations, the weekend is the perfect time to get involved in some sort of charitable activities that involve children or pets.

Rabbit

Rabbit, set a new goal for the future this week, especially one that involves your family or home. This week is an ideal time to expand your family if you're hoping to conceive. If you're considering moving in with your partner, conversations may arise to work out the details.

Before Friday, you may gain insight into a problem that you thought you needed to solve, but panned out organically without much effort on your part. Please heed this warning, as you may be inclined to throw money at a problem on Tuesday, a Day of Destruction, when it's better to save and invest it in something else. A patient and hopeful attitude keeps your mind clear and discerning.

Dragon

Dragon, if one word were to be the defining theme for the entire week, it would be moderation. This week, you may be tempted to indulge in fun, relationships, work or anything that you feel has a lot of opportunity for you. Rather than overexerting yourself, try to maintain a steady pace. Have a plan in place. Spontaneity is not your ally, but structure and a game plan are.

Your intuition can be a source of strength, enabling you to sense what is happening in the lives of others. Try not to overshare information or give advice when you can tell it's not being received well. Instead, wait for interest to grow. Be a good friend to those who are reciprocating energy, but try to avoid earning love through people-pleasing activities.

Snake

Snake, what appears to be an unfortunate event mid-week can be a blessing you didn't know you needed. You are shedding what is no longer relevant to your life. You might end a friendship or a partnership. There may be an assignment removed from your plate. You may find that you're unable to continue in a particular project and decide to terminate your role.

Either way, there will be some removing of barriers that feel emotionally challenging; however, there is a promise of rebuilding around Thursday, when something new comes to you and seems to fit more with what you want to accomplish this month. Be willing to process your emotions about the changes that occurred over the weekend.

Horse

Horse, your playful energy and your upbeat attitude help you significantly this week. Around June 23, you should invest time and energy into activities that stimulate your creative mind. It's the perfect day to initiate a routine that you intended to start over the weekend. This week, maintaining a detached attitude about things helps you navigate the challenges predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Your ability to take things lightly is an inspiration to others. If you have to work but feel like it's harder to be productive, focus on short-term projects that bring you joy and fulfillment. The weekend is perfect for rest and relaxation. You may be spending time with a Tiger animal sign who brings out the best in you.

Goat

Goat, this week, put first things first. The irony is that you might think that your priorities ought to be placed on the back burner so you can focus on what other people need from you. However, doing so will create a conflict, so it's best to set your priorities in the right order to avoid inner emotional problems.

You don't want resentment to set in on the two red days this week, Tuesday and Wednesday. Anger and unhappiness can cause you to say or do things you'll regret later. Avoid activities that are overly stimulating to your mind. Instead, aim for calm and peaceful moments that help to regulate your nervous system and keep you feeling a sense of security and calm during life's storms or career chaos. The weekend can be an excellent time for restorative activities like cooking, cleaning, getting your home organized and catching up on chores.

Monkey

Monkey, this week's Danger and Destruction Days may be negative for other animal signs, but June 24 - 25 is like a playground for you. You can identify issues that aren't working well at work or at home and create positive solutions.

The more challenging a situation, the better. You demonstrate your skills to leadership at work and reveal your ability to be a good friend, parent or partner during this time. If you have been thinking about pitching to a marketing team or sending a project to a manager for review, aim for the Success Day, June 26, 2025.

Rooster

Rooster, you have an incredible ability to communicate ideas and translate facts. There are things that you see and perceive, and it's that uncanny ability to share your thoughts that proves to be an invaluable trait this week. You can set a goal centered around your health on Monday, the initiation day, and see how you inspire others, especially during challenging times mid-week.

Do you have to write something important this week to a colleague, boss or friend? Pen your thoughts over the weekend, especially Saturday, since it's advantageous for you. Deliver an important message during the weekend, since this can be an excellent time for you and other animal signs to connect around meaningful moments.

Dog

Dog, a new life chapter happens this week. You may find yourself in a wonderful position to redefine your life goals. Something good can come to you from a Pig or a Goat. You may be invited to a party or some other social event.

There's a good chance that you may find it easy to chair or lead in strategy meetings mid-week. Show your loyalty and support for family members over the weekend. Your support can establish a powerful foundation of trust that lasts throughout the month.

Pig

Pig, your partnerships really shine this week. You may meet someone and fall in love if you're single. If you're in a relationship, your relationship can become stronger. Talk about the future this week, especially during the New Moon on June 24. This is the week to be open to changes in your home.

If you find that you're dealing with difficulties related to your health or mental well-being, consider restocking your pantry and checking for foods that disagree with you. The New Moon in Cancer is the perfect time to focus on developing new health habits centered on culinary activities.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.